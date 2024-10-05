August 30, 2024

Revel in the ‘Ville

Attend the inaugural Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival

By Paula Bandy

There’s a new party in the Rogue Valley!

Living up to the town slogan “Heart of Rogue Valley Wine Country,” Jacksonville Wine District and Jacksonville/Applegate Rotary Club present the inaugural Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival. The family-friendly event includes wine, food and vendors. Delando Pegan, managing member of Rellik Winery, explains, “This event is just about Jacksonville and the local community.”

When Oregon Wine Experience ended last year, the Rogue Valley was left high– but not dry.

“Oregon Wine Experience left a void, but the event wasn’t really focused on Jacksonville,” says Pegan. “It was about Oregon wine and raising money for Asante, which was a great thing. I’ve been involved since Rellik opened, but our local wineries received no funding and did not collect direct or immediate monetary reimbursement.”

Jacksonville Wine District incorporates history when it says “Where Oregon Wine Began.”

During the 1840s, early pioneers planted wine grapes in Oregon territory. They were likely Mission grapes carried by missionaries for sacramental, table and fortified wines. Around 1856, Peter Britt began planting Vitis vinifera, including what some consider the first Pinot Noir planted in Oregon. Britt was prolific in his varietal selections, adding Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Riesling, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Gewürztraminer. He established the 15-acre Valley View Vineyard in Jacksonville (near Hummingbird Estate), the first winery in the Northwest.

The newly named Jacksonville Wine District includes 11 wineries– impressive for a charming historic town of fewer than 3,000 residents. In the early 1850s, during the Gold Rush, Jacksonville became a bustling hub with 2,000 miners and pioneers operating numerous speculative businesses, including 36 saloons. Obviously, the heart of Rogue Valley wine country has always showed spirit.

The Festival

The inaugural Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival takes place on a large grassy area at Bigham Knoll. Each Jacksonville winery will pour samples paired with local food. Area vendors include a T-shirt and hat printer. The Boy Scouts will serve water and other non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy in shady seating. A main stage will feature two bands.

Pegan states, “It’s really an event for people to come out, enjoy wine, listen to great music, visit local vendors and taste new food. They can also purchase glasses or bottles of wine. People can park anywhere in Jacksonville as both trolleys will be operating.” He continues, “It’s a day for people to gather and enjoy downtown Jacksonville. There’s already talk of expanding it next year. We’re very confident about this event. Rotary has purchased all the tents, so we will have less future overhead, allowing us to donate more money.”

Fundraising

Ticket sales support the Jacksonville Wine District, with part of the money for the local Rotary. The remaining funds benefit marketing and advertising for the Jacksonville Wine District, the organization and wineries. Money from sponsors of The Wine & Dine Festival will be used strictly for local projects.

Pegan explains, “We’ve never done fundraising for, or to expand our local projects. We do a lot of things like offering school lunches and college scholarships for high school students, but now we’re highlighting three specific organizations.”

One project involves the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which donates over one million free books a month in five countries for children ages 0-5. The Rotary pays all shipping costs for each child in Jacksonville who registers for the program. Additional funding supports the Jacksonville Community Center and Jacksonville Police Department.

Celebrate all things Jacksonville– an event that flows with purpose!

Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival

Saturday, Sept 21, 1-6 p.m.

Adults: $70, includes 7 wine samples + unlimited food tastings

Minors: $25, non-alcoholic drinks and water available

525 Bigham Knoll Drive, Jacksonville

www.jacksonvillewine.com

Paula Bandy and her dachshund, Copperiño, are often seen at Rogue Valley’s finest wineries, working to solve the world’s problems. She has covered wine, lifestyle, food and home in numerous publications and academic work in national and international journals. For a decade she was an essayist/on-air commentator and writer for Jefferson Public Radio, Southern Oregon University’s NPR affiliate. Most recently she penned The Wine Stream, a bi-weekly wine column for the Rogue Valley Times. Paula believes wine, like beauty, can save the world.She’s also a Certified Sherry Wine Specialist and creates a line of jewelry, pb~bodyvine, offered through boutiques and galleries. @_paulabandy.