August 30, 2024

Rendezvous in Ridgefield

The small town is home to seven wineries

By Brooke Strickland

Ridgefield, off the I-5 corridor in Washington’s Northern Clark County, is considered one of the state’s more enterprising cities. Known for its small-town character, rich history and picturesque surroundings, Ridgefield attracts people of all ages. Adding to its appeal, the surrounding area enjoys a growing wine scene, with seven vineyards and wineries.

Windy Hills Winery

1346 S. 38th Ct.

windyhillswinery.com

Windy Hills Winery, on land owned by the family since the late 1960s, celebrated its seventh anniversary this spring. Owner Dave Kelly says, “We have a nice selection of white wines, including Chardonnay, Viognier and Albariño. Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah from the Walla Walla Valley have become our customers’ favorite red wines. We also have several Oregon Pinot Noirs, including some estate-grown.”

With the tasting room’s massive floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, Kelly hopes guests have a Napa-meets-Northwest experience during their visit. The patio and expansive lawn are perfect for outdoor tastings, weddings and concerts.

Stavalaura Vineyards and Winery

29503 N.W. 41st Ave.

stavalaura.com

This small family-owned working vineyard and winery does everything on-site– planting, picking, crushing, pressing, fermentation, bottling, aging and selling. The result of a horticulture project, the first vines of Pinot Noir were planted in 2003. Seeking more unusual varieties, the Leadingham family expanded the vineyard, adding Golubok and Zweigelt.

“These two uncommon wines to the U.S. are deep in flavor and grow well in our region,” says co-founder Beverly Leadingham. “The Golubok is rich and bold in flavor, while our Zweigelt, on the lighter side, has been known to turn white wine drinkers to ‘The Dark Side’.”

The family chose Ridgefield because of its amazing community. “The vineyard and the winery are the products of nurturing those roots,” she says.

The public can watch harvest in real-time. Adventurous wine lovers can join the action and crush grapes with their feet. “Once their feet are stained with juice, the stompers can brand T-shirts and other cotton fabric with their footprints,” says Leadingham. “Harvest and crush times are totally dependent on the season and when the grapes are ripe.” Visit the Stavalaura Vineyards website for dates.

Bethany Vineyard & Winery

4115 N.E. 259th St.

bethanyvineyard.com

Bethany Vineyard & Winery’s 75-acre property began as a ranch before Walt Houser retired from the cattle industry. More than 21 years ago, he pursued a new dream and began planting grapes and making wine. Today, the location is breathtaking with an expansive lake, manicured grounds and an old-world, European ambience. The vineyard, 25 acres, includes 13 different grape varieties. The most popular wine remains a mouthwatering Pinot Noir; however, the red blends are also great sellers.

Houser said, “Bethany Vineyard & Winery was one of the first wineries in Clark County. I wanted to help nurture the industry in Ridgefield specifically and contribute to the community. The town has grown a lot, and we’re proud to be part of its history.”

This fall, the winery will host guided tours through the vineyard as Houser and his staff prepare for harvest and “the crush.”

Gougér Cellars

26506 N.E. 10th Ave.

gcwinery.com

Gougér Cellars, a winery and restaurant in a remodeled firehouse within Ridgefield’s city limits, began in 2009. Gary Gougér, with a science background as a pharmacist and optometrist, completed his formal wine education in Australia. The sole enologist in Clark County, Gougér specializes in big reds, including Syrah, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Franc and Barbera. He purchased fruit over the years, saying, “This enabled me to buy varietals that won’t grow here, and change growers based on the quality each year.”

Gougér plans to retire; if you need to stock up on wine– or savor the winery’s famous Reuben sandwich– visit before the end of the year.

Confluence Vineyards & Winery

19111 N.W. 67th Ave.

confluencewinery.com

“What makes Confluence Vineyards wine unique is our attention to detail and decades of winemaking expertise,” says co-owner Jae Weber. “We craft single vineyard– often single block– barrel-select aged wines. Our primary focus is making big Bordeaux and Rhône reds, along with those influenced by Italy and Spain. Wine Enthusiast has awarded our wines multiple 90+ point ratings over the past decade.”

Upcoming events include a picking and crush party, Harvest Festival and their 16th-anniversary party (in November).

“We want to help put this part of the state on the map. The area serves as a gateway, attracting people who want to experience all Southwest Washington has to offer,” Weber says.

14 Acres Vineyard & Winery

2411 N.E. 244th St.

14acres.com

Established in 2015 by David and Charlotte Regan, 14 Acres Vineyard & Winery began after they discovered the property. Using traditional winemaking methods and modern technologies, the winery is known for its crisp whites and mellow reds. They also host a variety of events year-round, including: weddings, concerts, car shows, trivia nights and magic shows.

Columbia Ridge Winery

3006 N.W. 199th St.

columbiaridgewinery.com

After purchasing the property in 2011, the family planted grapes and began making wine six years later. Columbia Ridge Winery is a small vineyard with 10 employees. The Sanchez grow Maréchal Foch, buy Pinot Noir from a nearby vineyard and source the remaining varietals from Washington’s Columbia Valley. All grapes are produced and bottled onsite at the winery.

On Sept. 27, Columbia Ridge Winery will host a seven-course dinner in collaboration with Field & Vine Events. Owner Angela Sanchez says, “We have enjoyed creating a place for our neighbors and guests visiting the area to enjoy good wine and company while also sharing Southwest Washington, an up-and-coming wine region.”

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full-time freelance writer that specializes in writing blogs, website content, and business news for companies & publications around the country. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. When she's not writing, you can find her on her porch swing reading a historical fiction novel with a glass of rosé or hanging out with her husband and two kids.