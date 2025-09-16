October 1, 2025

Red Wine Braised Oxtails

Chef Jon’s Red Wine Braised Oxtails, a dish incorporating Tempranillo directly into the braise, is a superb pairing for the variety.

Ingredients

1 cup shredded celery

1 cup shredded onion

1 cup shredded carrot

1/4 cup minced garlic

1 bottle (750ml) red wine,

Tempranillo preferred

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tbsp black pepper

2 tsp coarse salt

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp fresh chopped rosemary

1 tbsp fresh thyme

6-8 oxtails

Directions

1. Trim oxtails of excess fat, season with salt and pepper.

2. In a heavy cast-iron dutch oven on medium-high, heat 2 tbsp cooking oil. Sear all sides of the oxtails until browned, 2-4 minutes per side. The oxtails will release from the bottom of the pan when they are ready.

3. Once all oxtails are browned, set aside while you work the braise.

4. To the pot, add the onion, celery and carrot. Cook until browned and reduced. This will take some time, 20-35 min.

5. Add the tomato paste and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon, trying to deglaze as much as you can.

6. Add the fresh herbs.

7. Add the vinegar and deglaze.

8. Add the wine. Turn temp to low, simmer until reduced by 1/4.

9. Add oxtails, ensuring they are almost fully covered.

10. Cover the pot, then place in an oven set at 235 degrees Fahrenheit.

11. Cook for 10 hours.

12. Use a ladle to remove some of the rendered fat from the sauce, then a whisk to emulsify the remaining fat into the braise.



Chef Jonathan Jones is a two-time James Beard “Best Chefs of the Northwest” finalist whose culinary roots trace back to Southwest Pennsylvania and the food traditions of Appalachia, the Mid-Atlantic, and Upper Midwest. As Bryn Mawr Vineyards’ culinary director, he brings a passion for connecting people through food, crafting a seasonal small plate menu featured daily in our tasting room and Peak Harvest, a six-course wine and food pairing offered monthly. With a deep understanding of our wines, chef Jones creates thoughtful, unexpected pairings that highlight both his creativity and his dedication to highlighting local ingredients.

"One of the items on my culinary bucket list was getting the opportunity to create a hyperlocal, ever-changing menu specifically designed to showcase world-class wines,” Jones said. “That I get to do that at all is a dream come true. Doing it with Bryn Mawr’s terroir-driven wines and incredible folks who make the winery what it is, in such a beautiful location? I couldn't ask for anything more."