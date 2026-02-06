February 2, 2026

Present Tense

Reclaiming presence in an age of constant distraction

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

When was the last time you felt fully present in a moment? As the pace of life accelerates, we’re relentlessly bombarded with notifications and breaking news. It’s increasingly difficult to focus solely on what’s happening now, right in front of us. Instead, we feel compelled to drink from a gushing fire hose of constant information.

Health data management firm Harmony Healthcare IT conducts an annual survey of over 1,000 people on their phone habits. The 2025 results found Americans spend an average of 5 hours and 16 minutes per day on their phone, a 14 percent increase from the previous year. (Find your own stats under “screen time” within your phone’s settings.)

I recently read a thought-provoking book called “Stolen Focus,” in which author Johann Hari consults with experts to learn why our attention spans continue to shrink. In it, he explains that with every interruption (e.g., Facebook, Instagram or TikTok notification, a text from a friend or calendar reminder), it takes time to regain our focus. Society wants us to believe we can multitask, but neuroscience studies prove otherwise. Hari states: “So if you spend your time switching a lot, then the evidence suggests you will be slower, you’ll make more mistakes, you’ll be less creative and you’ll remember less of what you do.”

If this feels familiar, I ask you to try something simple but powerful. Turn off most of (or all) your notifications. (Also under your phone’s settings.) Fewer interruptions lead to more sustained concentration and focus, along with a greater sense of well-being as you live in the moment or finish a project. Breaking news and the latest reel shouldn’t take priority over those you love or achieving a desired goal.

Give the greatest gift of all– your time. Be present. Be curious. Devote your attention to others or a specific task, rather than being derailed by frequent interruptions. Is it really so vital to know Rhode Island might ditch Mr. Potato Head license plates after Hasbro moves to Boston? These seemingly minor disruptions are doing more damage than you think. Your attention is precious. Spend it wisely.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.