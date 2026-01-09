January 2, 2026

Points and Praise

Cheers to 2025’s deserved selections

Oregon Wine Symposium

Vineyard Excellence Awards > Juan Cruz, Stirling Wine Grapes, Inc.; Jose Garcia, Benton-Lane Winery; Jorge Loeza, Chavez Craft Vineyards; and Artemio Tentzohua, Celestinos Vineyard Maintenance. Founders Award > Cliff Anderson, Anderson Family Vineyard. Outstanding Industry Leadership Awards > Remy Drabkin, Remy Wines; Janie Brooks Heuck, Brooks Wine; Morgen McLaughlin, Willamette Valley Wineries Association. Industry Partner Awards > Leda Garside, ¡Salud!; Bob Hackett, Travel Southern Oregon. Lifetime Achievement Award > Bill Stoller, Stoller Wine Group. Board Service Award > Justin King, King Estate Winery.

Oregon Winegrowers Association

Oregon Wine Leadership Awards > State Representatives Lucetta Elmer (R-District 24) and Anna Scharf (R-District 23).

LIVE

Excellence in Sustainability Award > Fairsing Vineyard. Hero of Salmon Award > Betty O’Brien, Elton Vineyards. Leda Garside Award > Leda Garside. First Leaf Award > Tom Aspitarte, Martha’s Vineyard in Skamania County.

WineBusiness Monthly

2025 Wine Industry Leaders > Lois Cho, CHO Wines; Erik McLaughlin, Metis Mergers & Acquisition; Gary Mortensen, Stoller Wine Group; Anna Sweet, Artist Block;

American Society for Enology and Viticulture

2025-2026 President > James Osborne, Ph.D, director of the Oregon Wine Research Institute and professor in Oregon State University's Department of Food Science & Technology. 2025-2026 Director > Alec Levin, associate professor at Oregon State University in Central Point and viticulturist at the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center.

Wine Spectator

Top 100 of 2025 > No. 11) Cristom 2023 Mt. Jefferson Cuvée Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir; No. 16) Lingua Franca 2022 Avni Willamette Valley Pinot Noir; No. 19) Penner-Ash 2022 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir; No. 37) Ken Wright 2023 Shea Vineyard Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir; No. 41) Stoller 2023 Estate Dundee Hills Pinot Noir Estate; No. 73) Sleight of Hand 2022 The Spellbinder Columbia Valley; No. 89) Reynvaan 2022 In the Rocks Walla Walla Valley Syrah.

The World's 50 Best

The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025 > No. 23) Maysara Winery; No. 35) Brooks Wine.

VinePair

Winemakers to Watch in 2025 > Kirk Sutherland, Erde Wines; Erich Berg, Ricochet Wine Co.

VinePair's 50 Best Wines of 2025 > No. 1) Division Winemaking Company 2024 "Gala" Gamay Noir; No. 4) White Rose Estate 2022 "The Neo-Classical Objective" Pinot Noir; No. 9) 00 Wines 2022 VGW; No. 13) Soter Vineyards 2021 Mineral Springs Brut Rosé; No. 14) Evening Land 2021 Seven Springs Passetoutgrain; No. 17) Big Table Farm 2022 Yamhill-Carlton Chardonnay; No. 22) SOM Wines 2023 Eola Springs Vineyard Chardonnay; No. 25) Arabilis 2022 Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir; No. 27) Johan Vineyards 2022 Savagnin; No. 31) Illahe Vineyards 2022 1899 Estate Pinot Noir; No. 42) Résonance Wines 2022 Willamette Valley Chardonnay; No. 45) Haden Fig 2023 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir; No. 48) Approachment Wine Company 2023 Chardonnay.

Wine Enthusiast

2025 American Wine Legend (Oregon’s first) > Ed King, King Estate Winery.

The Enthusiast 100 of 2025 > No. 5) Holocene 2022 The Black Square Cabernet Sauvignon (The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater) (98 points); No. 61) Domaine Serene MV Fleur de Vie Demi-Sec Sparkling Blend (95 points); No. 69) Shea Vineyard 2022 Block 23 Pinot Noir (94 points); No. 73) Soter Vineyard 2022 Mineral Springs Ranch Pinot Noir (94 points).

Top 100 Best Buys of 2025 > No. 6) King Estate Winery 2023 Pinot Gris (90 points); No. 41) Foris 2023 Fly Over Estate Alsace White Blend (91 points); No. 54) Pike Road 2023 Pinot Gris (91 points); No. 62) Del Rio Vineyard 2023 Estate Pinot Gris (91 points); No. 78) Long Shadows 2024 Julia's Dazzle Rosé (91 points); No. 80) Oregon Territory 2022 Tempranillo (91 points); No. 81) Pedro Guillermo by Peter William 2023 Robin's Rumba Syrah-Tempranillo Blend(91 points); No. 83) Klee 2023 Pinot Noir (91 points); No. 87) Westmount 2023 Gamay Noir (91 points).

Top 100 Cellar Selections > No. 3) Walter Scott 2023 X Novo Vineyard Pinot Noir (98 points); No. 28) Rasa 2021 Naravane Cabernet Sauvignon (99 points); No. 40) Holocene 2023 Apocrypha Pinot Noir (97 points); No. 69) Corollary 2020 Namaste Blanc des Blancs Chardonnay (94 points); No. 70) Dossier 2022 Flagship Cabernet Sauvignon (96 points); No. 71) Long Shadows 2021 Pedestal Merlot (95 points); No. 72) Nicolas-Jay 2022 Temperance Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir (96 points); No. 79) Hamilton Russell Oregon 2022 Maple Grove Chardonnay (94 points); No. 94) Stoller 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir (93 points); No. 98) L'Ecole No. 41 2022 Yellow Jacket Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (92 points).

Decanter Magazine

100-point score > Bethel Heights 2023 The High Wire Chardonnay.

2025 Decanter World Wine Awards: Platinum medals > Echolands Winery 2022 Blue Mountain Vineyard Walla Walla Valley Cabernet Franc (97 points); Domaine Serene 2022 Yamhill Cuvée Willamette Valley Pinot Noir (97 points). Gold medals > L’Ecole Nº 41 2022 Walla Walla Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (95 points); Ambar Estate 2022 Lustral Dundee Hills Chardonnay (95 points); Watermill Winery 2021 Hallowed Stones The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater Syrah (95 points); Watermill Winery 2020 Walla Walla Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (95 points); Spring Valley Vineyard 2022 Uriah Walla Walla Valley (95 points).

Jeb Dunnuck

Top 100 Wines of 2025 > No. 9) Cayuse 2023 Cailloux Vineyard Viognier (98 points); No. 43) Figgins 2022 Estate Red Wine (96 points); No. 48) Sleight Of Hand 2022 Badlands Borderlands Vineyard Syrah (95 points); No. 55) Grosgrain 2024 Philips Vineyard Albariño (93 points); No. 61) Devison 2023 Crow’s Feet Southwind Vineyard Syrah (96 points); No. 62) Walter Scott 2023 Justice Vineyard Chardonnay (98 points); No. 68) Nicolas-Jay 2023 Temperance Hill Pinot Noir (95+ points); No. 75) Morgen Long 2023 Black Label Chardonnay (94 points); No. 79) Kelley Fox Wines 2023 Maresh Vineyard Limnal Pinot Noir (98 points); No. 80) Maysara 2017 Momtazi Vineyard Cyrus Pinot Noir (95 points); No. 91) Martin Woods 2023 Jessie James Vineyard Pinot Noir (98 points).

James Suckling

2025 Top 100 World Wines > No. 5) Arterberry Maresh 2023 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir (98 points); No. 25) Soter 2022 Mineral Springs Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir (98 points).

2025 Top 100 Wines of the USA > No. 2) Arterberry Maresh 2023 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir (98 points); No. 4) Soter 2022 Mineral Springs Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir (98 points); No. 11) Domaine Drouhin 2023 Laurène Dundee Hills Pinot Noir (97 points); No. 16) White Walnut 2023 Dundee Hills Estate Chardonnay (97 points); No. 28) Beaux Frères 2023 The Beaux Frères Vineyard Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noir (97 points); No. 33) Hazelfern 2022 Three Cedars Vineyard Laurelwood District Pinot Noir (96 points); No. 42) Delmas 2023 Walla Walla Valley Viognier (96 points); No. 85) The Eyrie Vineyards 2022 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir (95 points).

San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

2025 Best of Class > Dos Mariposas 2023 Tumbleweed White Blend, Rogue Valley; College Cellars of Walla Walla 2021 Eritage Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley; Red Lily Vineyards 2021 Life of Riley Red Blend, Southern Oregon; TruthTeller 2022 Retort Petit Verdot, Columbia Valley.

Sip Magazine

2025 Platinum awards > Lytle-Barnett 2018 Brut; Landmass Wines 2023 Sparkling Chenin Blanc; Björnson Vineyard 2024 Chenin Blanc; La Randonnée Wines 2024 Sauvignon Blanc; Canoe Ridge Vineyard 2024 Expedition Pinot Gris; King Estate Winery 2023 Havlin Vineyard Grüner Veltliner; Naumes Suncrest Winery 2024 Fly Line Chardonnay; AmaterraWinery 2023 Chardonnay; House of Smith 2024 SEX Pure Wine Pleasure Rosé; Ponzi Vineyards 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir; College Cellars 2022 Sangiovese; K Vintners 2022 The Hidden Syrah; Foris Wine 2024 Moscato.

International Womens Wine Competition

2025 Best of Class > Airlie Winery 2023 Estate Riesling (93 points); King Estate Winery 2023 Estate Sauvignon Blanc (96 points).

Vinous

Top 100 Wines 2025 > No. 6) Walter Scott 2023 Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay (97 points); No. 37) Kelley Fox Wines 2023 Maresh Vineyard Limnal Pinot Noir (97 points); No. 91) Delmas 2023 Syrah (97 points).

TIme Magazine

The World’s Greatest Places of 2025 > The Wine Spa, Portland.

SavorNW

2025 Best of Class > Domaine Lumineux 2021 Pinot Noir Pommard, Dundee Hills; Deuce Cellars 2018 Reserve Syrah, Walla Walla Valley; Lagana Cellars 2023 Eritage Vineyard Chardonnay, Walla Walla Valley; King Estate Winery 2019 Brut Cuvée Willamette Valley.

Cascadia International Wine Competition

2025 Best of show/Best Red Wine/Best of class > Maryhill Winery 2022 Proprietor’s Reserve Grenache, Columbia Valley; Best white wine/Best of class/Double gold medal > College Cellars of Walla Walla 2024 Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley. Double gold medals: Best Rosé > King Estate Winery 2024 Rose of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley; Best Pinot Gris > King Estate Winery 2023 Estate Grown Domaine Biodynamic Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley; Best Syrah > La Bruère 2022 Wheatfield Vines Vineyard Syrah, Walla Walla Valley; Best Merlot > Long Cork by Capital Call Vintners 2022 Merlot, Walla Walla Valley; Best Red Blend > Maryhill Winery 2022 Lot 14 Proprietor’s Reserve Red Wine, Columbia Valley.

First Taste Oregon

2025 Medallion Winners: Best in Show –Red > BraVuro Cellars 2022 Petite Sirah; Best in Show–White > J. Scott Cellars 2023 Albariño.

Portland Seafood & Wine Festival

2025 Best of Show Awards: White > Cortell Collections Wines 2022 Chardonnay; Red > BraVuro Cellars 2022 Pinot Noir.

Newport Seafood and Wine Festival

2025 Best of Show > Trella Vineyards 2018 Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley.

Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival

2025 Best of Show Awards: White > Season Cellars 2023 Viognier, Southern Oregon; Red > Stone Griffon Vineyard 2021 Estate Tempranillo, Willamette Valley; Pinot Noir > Kristin Hill Winery 2019 Estate Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills.

USA TODAY 10Best Awards

2025 USA TODAY Best Wine Regions > No. 2) Rogue Valley; No. 3) Walla Walla Valley.

2025 USA TODAY Best Tasting Rooms > No. 1) Willamette Valley Vineyards; No. 2) Stoller Family Estate; No. 7) Irvine & Roberts Vineyards; No. 8) Durant Vineyards.

Cellar Stars Awards

Best Customer Service > Alloro Vineyard; Best Food Program > Domaine Willamette; Best Overall Tasting Experience > Alloro Vineyard; Best Overall Atmosphere/Ambiance > Durant Vineyards; Best Sommelier/Staff Expertise > Soter Vineyards; Best Outdoor Tasting Area > Resonance Winery; Best Indoor Tasting Area > Archery Summit; Best Special Events > Dominio IV; Most Family Friendly > Stoller Family Estate; Most Dog Friendly > Abbey Road Farm; Best Sustainable Practices > Willamette Valley Vineyard; Best Tasting Room for Groups > Argyle Winery; Best Community Involvement > Abbey Road Farm; Best/Most Creative Social Media > CHO Wines; Best Wine Tasting Tour Operator > NW Wine Shuttle; Best New Tasting Room > Ghost Hill Winery. Best in each AVA > Chehalem Mountains, Adelsheim Vineyard; Dundee Hills, Domaine Willamette; Eola-Amity Hills, Bethel Heights; Laurelwood District, Alloro Vineyard; Lower Long Tom, Antiquum Farm; McMinnville, Maysara Winery; Mt. Pisgah, Open Claim Vineyards; Ribbon Ridge, Norris Wines; Tualatin Hills, Tualatin Estate Vineyards; Van Duzer Corridor, Left Coast Estate; Yamhill-Carlton, Abbey Road Farm.

¡Salud!

¡Salud! The Oregon Pinot Noir Auction raised $1.3 million to provide health care services for vineyard stewards and their families. Legacy Winemaker Award > Laurent Montalieu, Soléna Estate, Hyland Estates and NW Wine Company.

Willamette Valley Wine Auction

Ninth annual event generated over $614,115 in donations.

Barrel Full of Money

Fifteenth annual fundraiser raised over $204,000 in donations for Blue Mountain Action Council.

Basalt Bash Auction

The inaugural event raised over $230,000, with $75,000 going directly to expand mental and behavioral health services for students in the Milton-Freewater Unified School District.

James Beard Awards

Outstanding Bakery > JinJu Patisserie, Portland; Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific > Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity.