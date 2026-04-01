April 1, 2026

Pinot’s Other Kid

Oregon producers celebrate Aligoté at inaugural tasting event

By Michele Francisco

There’s no question Pinot Noir has been quite prolific over the centuries. Coupled with Gouais Blanc, the pair has produced more than 20 unique grape varieties. Their most popular child here in Oregon is Chardonnay, but other siblings are starting to gain traction. One of them, Aligoté, is quietly finding a loyal following with both winegrowers and wine lovers.

As Burgundy’s second-most-planted white grape, Aligoté has long been appreciated by the French for its citrusy, mineral-driven wines. The inaugural Aligoté Affair, hosted by Balsall Creek on Saturday, May 2, presents the ideal opportunity to sample the variety. A dozen Oregon producers will gather to share their interpretations of the high-acid grape. Much like its parent Pinot Noir, Aligoté reflects a certain terroir transparency.

As for Aligoté’s Oregonian characteristics, expect citrus in the form of quince, kumquat, tangerine and kaffir lime. White peach, green apple, straw, mowed grass and wet stone are common, too. With high acidity, Aligoté is an excellent match for many foods.

Master of Wine Bree Stock, cofounder and winemaker at Yamhill’s Concinnitas Farm, explains why Aligoté is a natural fit for the Willamette Valley. “As the climate becomes warmer and drier, growers are increasingly seeking varieties with the resilience and balance to thrive under changing conditions. Aligoté is emerging as one of those wine grapes. In Burgundy, it is enjoying a meaningful resurgence; in the Willamette Valley, it is beginning to reveal its potential. Its cluster architecture, structural chemistry and later-ripening profile make it particularly compelling for fine wine production,” observes Stock.

She continues, “We chose to plant Aligoté Doré, the golden-skinned clone, at the top of our amphitheater-shaped hillside, where it benefits from abundant afternoon sun and the cooling influence of coastal winds. It’s extended ripening season and naturally vibrant acidity yield wines with intensity, precision, depth and age-worthy structure.”

Concinnitas Farm is planted with 14 unique varieties, yet only two, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, are commonly found in the Willamette Valley. Stock notes, “On our site, Aligoté provides a vivid structural counterpoint to Chardonnay and serves as a natural partner in our Method Oregon Blanc de Blancs. We are excited to stand alongside the producers helping define Aligoté’s future and demonstrating the remarkable potential of this variety in the Willamette Valley.”

At the Aligoté Affair, attendees will delight in the versatile, bite-sized pairings created by Alchemy NW Catering as they sip a dozen unique variations of the white wine. Join enthusiastic winemakers and Aligoté champions while overlooking Balsall Creek’s 35-acre property in the Chehalem Mountains. Tickets are $65 each or $45 for wine club members of participating wineries. Purchase yours at balsallcreek.com/events/aligote-affair.

Aligoté Affair

Sat., May 2, 1–4 p.m.

Balsall Creek Vineyards,

18430 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

Tickets: $65 general / $45 for wine club members of participating wineries

balsallcreek.com/events/aligote-affair



Participating Wineries:

Abbey Road Farm

Andante Vineyard

Balsall Creek Vineyards

Beckham Estate Vineyards

Björnson Vineyard

Concinnitas Farm

Domaine Divio

Flâneur Wines

Limited Addition Wines

Lumos Wine Co.

Moffett Vineyard

Suzor Wines

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.