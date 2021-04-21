April 12, 2021

Oregon Wine Industry Pioneer Retires

Myron Redford announced the sale of Redford Wetle Farms Vineyard to Baryla Wines LLC. Redford, one of the founders of the Oregon wine industry, has with the sale of the vineyard retired from active involvement in the industry after 47 years.

Redford founded Amity Vineyards in 1974 and was joined by his wife, Vikki Wetle in 1980. The couple has been an active part of the industry since its beginnings. Redford was an active member of both the Oregon Winegrowers Association and the Oregon Wine Advisory Board. Wetle was on the founding board of the International Pinot Noir Celebration. They introduced the first organic wine and Gamay noir to Oregon viticulture. Amity Vineyards was sold to Union Wine Company in 2014.

The organic vineyard is part of a larger farm the couple has farmed since 1987 and one of the oldest Tilth certified tree fruit farms in Oregon. The vineyard was planted in 2006 specifically to grow organic, Pinot noir, Gamay Noir, Albarino and Sauvignon Blanc for a variety of Oregon wineries. Winemaking and vineyard management will be done by Jared Etzel of Domaine Roy