April 30, 2025

On the Move

Jacksonville's wine trolley provides transportation to nearby vineyards

By Paula Bandy

“Like a big ol’ Uber,” says Julie Baker, executive director of the Jacksonville Visitor Information Center. “The trolley is a safe way to visit the nearby wineries. Riding on it is an experience. Windows come off in the summer and back on for inclement weather. It’s even heated.”

With a population fewer than 3000, Jacksonville, once part of the old stage coach route from San Francisco, was the first West Coast town designated a National Historic District. As you enter, a sign welcomes you to “The Heart of Rogue Valley Wine Country.” Today, two trolleys lend a “good ol’ days” feel to the community’s Gold Rush history.

Southern Oregon’s first vineyards were planted in the 1850s by well-known photographer Peter Britt. After the gold decline, Prohibition– and time– the town fell into disrepair, yet remained original.

Arlis Duncan, board member of Jacksonville’s Chamber of Commerce, explains how the small community was ‘rescued’ in the 1960s by Robbie Collins. “He prevented a proposed four-lane highway from passing through the middle of the community. An Oregon Department of Transportation employee asked what he planned to do with the ‘saved’ town. In 1966, because of the efforts of Robbie and a few other citizens, Jacksonville was officially registered as a National Historic Landmark.”

The original trolley began running about 30 years ago. Duncan tells the story: “Stan the Trolley Man hosted guided Jacksonville tours until retiring a few years ago. When he decided to sell the vehicle, the Chamber of Commerce convinced the city to purchase it. The Jacksonville Historic Tours Trolley provides historic and holiday tours throughout the year.”

Inspiration for a second trolley developed alongside the local wine culture, over a desire to connect Jacksonville with neighboring vineyards in a safe, enjoyable way. The new Wine Trolley, now in its second year, is a festive sight as it drives through the town and along outlying roads to nearby vineyards.

Jacksonville Wine District boasts five memorable vineyards within three miles of town, along with four centrally-located tasting rooms in the historic downtown center.

“It provides something not being done anywhere else,” explains Mark Deering, co-owner of Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm. “A nostalgia develops when riding a trolley around; it becomes a point of distinction from other regions. It’s a new way to experience wine.” He says it’s successful in bringing people unfamiliar with the area– and the wines– back to the tasting room. “They first visit on the wine trolley and return again for a longer experience.”

Austin Marca, general manager of DANCIN Vineyards, says, “It’s a pretty cool idea. Honestly, for me, the wine district is a tight-knit group situated close together, making us really unique. You can jump on and off at each stop and get a different experience at each place.”

This is confirmed by Bill Powell, co-owner of ANCHOR VALLEY Wine and president of the Jacksonville Wine District. He states, “We’re excited about how it makes us stand out. The trolley has united the wineries as a collective group, setting us apart from other wine areas. There’s a mystique to it. You can park downtown, ride the trolley for the day and come back downtown for dinner.”

Based on responses, trolley services have expanded this year with round-trip service now available at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, Rellik Winery and Hummingbird Estate to accommodate guests staying overnight. Trolley riders can also safely store their purchases as it continues on the route. Last year, the wine trolley ran only to outlying tasting rooms. Now, it includes three stops in the heart of the historic district: the Depot, Remotion’s tasting room and a third near ANCHOR VALLEY Wine Bar and Tasting Room, Somar Family Vineyards and South Stage Cellars. From there, riders can easily visit two bottle shops, Kimball’s Artisan Wines and The Wine Lounge at Jacksonville Inn, along with numerous shops and restaurants. Come relax for a while or take an afternoon saunter, then hop on the trolley for a meander outside town.

The Jacksonville Wine Trolley focuses on “local.” People can stay in Jacksonville for a weekend and not even need to drive during their visit. The trolley is also available to rent for bridal showers, birthdays, weddings and business events. There are countless stories of people meeting, tasting wine together and forming new friendships. It’s all about community and connection– and cheers to wine, of course.

The Jacksonville Wine Trolley operates from noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, through October 26, $27/per person, minors allowed. WTF, or Wine Trolley Fridays, feature half price rides. www.jacksonvillewine.com

Jacksonville Wine Cruise

May 4, Noon – 6 p.m.

$69 per person

jacksonvillewine.com

Jacksonville Wine District Wineries

ANCHOR VALLEY Wine Bar and Tasting Room

Daisy Creek Vineyard

DANCIN Vineyards

Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender

Hummingbird Estate

Rellik Winery

Remotion Wine and The Orth House Inn

Somar Family Vineyards

South Stage Cellars



Paula Bandy and her dachshund, Copperiño, are often seen at Rogue Valley’s finest wineries, working to solve the world’s problems. She has covered wine, lifestyle, food and home in numerous publications and academic work in national and international journals. For a decade she was an essayist/on-air commentator and writer for Jefferson Public Radio, Southern Oregon University’s NPR affiliate. Most recently she penned The Wine Stream, a bi-weekly wine column for the Rogue Valley Times. Paula believes wine, like beauty, can save the world. She’s also a Certified Sherry Wine Specialist and creates a line of jewelry, pb~bodyvine, offered through boutiques and galleries. @_paulabandy.