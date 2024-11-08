October 1, 2024

October 2024 Cellar Selects: Hidden Gems

Savor these less common white wines

Amity Vineyards 2023 White Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Scents of sour cherry, strawberry, fresh rain and bubblegum generate a vibrant, nostalgic profile. These aromas burst onto the palate, enhanced by tart flavors of cranberry, red grapefruit, Honeycrisp apple and pink lemonade. $22

Duck Pond Cellars Great Oregon Wine Co. 2023 Pinot Noir Blanc, Willamette Valley

Fresh strawberry and cereal milk join savory notes of buttered popcorn and gravel dust. A lively, tangy palate introduces Sour Patch Kid candy and red grapefruit, followed closely by Hood strawberry and white peach. $28

Chris James 2022 Estate Cuveé Blanc (90% Scheurebe, 10% Huxelrebe), Yamhill-Carlton

Ripe mango, violets and peach fragrances knit with baking spices and ginger. Peach, nectarine and tangerine blend into a creamsicle sweetness with a broad mouthfeel, smooth texture and satisfying finale. $28

Violet Vines 2023 Rock Bottom Vineyard Albariño, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater

Spicy nutmeg and fresh rain join cut herbs and jasmine flowers– delighting the nose. Green banana, Smarties candy, zesty lemons and limes create a puckery, tart experience, followed by a finale of elderflower and ginger. $35

Airlie Winery 2023 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

Peaches and cream, starfruit and orange blossom unite with popsicle stick aromas. The palate mirrors with the addition of Meyer lemon and Asian pear, culminating in slightly bitter orange peel finish. $25

Airlie Winery 2023 Seven White Wine, Willamette Valley (Müller Thurgau, Viognier, Pinot gris, Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Grüner Veltliner and Muscat Ottonel)

Gooseberry, cut herbs, Granny Smith apple and Meyer lemon combine into a lively bouquet. A full, round mouthfeel of cantaloupe, starfruit and honeydew wed with nutmeg and candied orange for a rich, textured experience. $20

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2023 Pinot Blanc, Tualatin Hills

Bosc pear, ripe apricots, nutmeg and Stilton cheese stride between fruitiness and rich complexity. Expect the same flavors, joined by apricot tart and citrusy lemongrass, to impart lingering memories on the palate. $35

Left Coast Estate 2023 White Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Cranberry, orange peel and white grapefruit blend with a delicate, woody note. Crisp acidity is accentuated by vibrant flavors of lemon sorbet, raspberry, strawberry soda and rosehips for a lasting impression. $28

Willful Wines 2023 Pinot Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton $24

A bouquet of white flowers and jasmine intermingle with starfruit and cereal milk. Juicy white peach, apricot and honeydew unite with Meyer lemon and Key limes into a graceful conclusion. $24

Phelps Creek Vineyards 2022 Passetoutgorge white wine blend, Columbia Gorge (35% Pinot Gris, 35% Gewurztraminer, 30% Riesling)

A delicate bouquet of orange blossom and jasmine mingle with Meyer lemon, fennel and lemon verbena. Aromas marry with orange peel and ginger for a zesty, mouthwatering finale. $28

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2023 David’s Block Estate Pinot Blanc, Eola-Amity Hills

Woody aromas evolve into scents of grilled peaches, jasmine flowers and wet stone. Snow leopard melon, apricot and honeydew enhance the mineral flavors while oranges supply extra brightness and fruity depth. $35

Troon Vineyard 2023 Vermentino, Applegate Valley

Invigorating aromas of fresh rain and wet stone evolve into grilled lemon, jasmine and honeysuckle. Apple crumble, lemon curd and gooseberries lend tangy tartness to the palate. $35

59 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com. Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.