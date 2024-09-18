November 1, 2024

November 2024 Cellar Selects: Pinot Portraits

Don't miss the impressive 2022 vintage

J. Wright, Vintner 2022 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains (panel pick)

Aromas of violets, cherries and a touch of cinnamon are balanced by black soil, warm cedar and a subtle hint of maple syrup. The palate unfolds with flavors of forest floor, black raspberry, red plums and a burst of boysenberry. A trace of Eastern red cedar adds structure, evolving into an elegant, long finale. $48

Abundancia Vineyards 2022

Estate Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Vivacious notes of cigar box, cranberry, red cherry and mulberry create an inviting bouquet. These repeat on the palate, complemented by a hike in the woods after a rain shower– peat moss, cedar and pine forest. Abundant acidity adds freshness and energy, leading to a pleasing, well-balanced, lively finish. $41

Flâneur Wines 2022 Rivoli Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Inviting scents of vanilla, cinnamon and baking spices intertwine with beet root and fruity red and sour cherries. On the palate, it presents a medley of cranberries, red plum and bramble berry, along with plum tart fresh from the oven. Morel mushroom weds energetic acidity, leading to a long, rich, enduring memory. $75

Ricochet Wine Co. 2022 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

This wine greets the nose with aromas of red and black cherries, raspberry and spice box. A rush of flavor begins with Bing cherries, strawberry and raspberry, accompanied by subtle notes of sweet pipe tobacco and nutmeg. A touch of pomegranate supplies brightness, concluding with a lengthy, elegant ending. $45

Patton Valley Wines 2022 Estate of Mind Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

This delicate, light-bodied wine opens with scents of toffee, Marionberries, eucalyptus and rose petals, joined by succulent wild mushrooms and strawberries. A juicy, flavorful explosion of Marionberry, blackberry, raspberry and Hood strawberries is layered with fall forest floor, dark black plum and a touch of rosehips, culminating in a refined, persistent conclusion. $45

Iterum Wines 2022 Old Friend Quailhurst Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Dark plum, incense stick and red currant present an alluring nose while bold flavors of tart cranberries and baking spices are balanced by boysenberry and a touch of cocoa powder. Prickly tannins combine with hints of iron and red plums to further enhance complexity. Unctuous and well-structured, the wine concludes with a soft, lingering finale. $90

Cristom Vineyards 2022 Mt. Jefferson Cuvée Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

A complex bouquet of sandalwood, tobacco, rich loam and dusty blackberries tastes intriguing and captivating. Tickled by grippy tannins, flavors of red plum, ripe strawberry and herbaceous strawberry leaf join a dash of Aleppo pepper. This wine is structured with a dry finish, leaving a lasting impression of refinement. $50

Project M Wines 2022 Personify Oregon Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Enticing aromas of cherry cola, porcini, crushed rock, raspberry and gravel dust evolve into fruity flavors of sour cherry, blackcap raspberry and black cherries– layered with cinnamon and cranberries. Hen-of-the-Wood undertones supply unique depth, supported by fine, yet structured tannins. The overall profile is both intriguing and balanced. $40

Monte Ferro 2022 Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

Opening with unusual scents of thyme, limestone, freshly-tilled soil and bourbon-soaked cherries, its earthy symphony is opulent and plush. Vibrant flavors of cherry pie, sour cherry and raspberry sauce marry dried dates and raspberry tart. Structured and harmonious, it finishes with a stimulating surge of lively acidity. $30

Domaine 524 2022 Lucky 13 Pinot Noir, Prophet Vineyard, Willamette Valley

A titillating array of aromas promise complexity: baking spices, evergreen forest, dried leaves, red currant, rosemary and leather. Rich flavors of blackcap raspberry, blackberry galette and black cherry, combine with tobacco leaves for added depth. A structured profile leads to a memorable, contemplative conclusion. $32

Bjornson Vineyard 2022 Reserve Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

An intricate bouquet filled with Bing cherry, pencil shavings and brown sugar mingle with dust-covered cherries, tayberries, rosemary, black plums and boysenberry. Flavors of cherry cola, tayberries, Hood strawberries, boysenberry, raspberries and black plums blend with delicate rosewater. This lighter-style wine is bright with refreshing acidity, concluding with an indulgent, lingering elegance. $50

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

