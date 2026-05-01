May 1, 2026

My “Sideways” Moment

A film, a grape and a road trip that changed everything

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

Like it or not, “Sideways” wildly increased the popularity of Pinot Noir. Nearly 22 years later, Oregon’s most-planted variety continues riding the swell generated by the movie. I was living in Santa Barbara when it debuted at the Riviera Theatre, the town’s “artsy” movie house that screened alternative– and, often, low-budget– productions. While I adored the film, I think it was because I recognized all the locations. I didn’t drink much wine back then.

“Sideways” stayed with me as my passion for wine grew over time. Beginning in the eastern, warmer stretches of Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley, I started exploring the region’s wines. As my palate developed, I began drinking Pinot Noir from the cooler western Sta. Rita Hills, a designated growing region with distinct maritime breezes and lingering fog.

One of the film’s main characters, Miles Raymond, played by Paul Giamatti, is obsessed with Pinot. I wanted to feel a similar passion for the variety. Believe me, I sampled many bottles, but not one moved me the way I had hoped.

That was until I traveled to Oregon. Matt (now my partner) was living in Portland and called with an invitation. “Come visit and I’ll take you on a tour of our wine country,” he said. My reply: “They make wine in Oregon?!”

Ironically, my long-sought-after transformative “Sideways” moment hit while sipping an Oregon Pinot Noir.

Pinot Noir from Oregon still sends a jolt of exhilaration through me, just as it did when I first tasted it 17 years ago. If a sequel to “Sideways” were ever made, I wonder if Miles, my kindred spirit, would remain as infatuated by the grape. If so, he and I would have plenty to discuss.

I share this story with you to commemorate my fourth anniversary as editor of Oregon Wine Press. Leading this magazine deepens my passion for Oregon wine. I feel humbled and privileged to champion our state’s countless wines and the stories of their makers.

May is Oregon Wine Month. Celebrate by visiting a winery or tasting room. Be curious. You never know when your own “Sideways” moment may strike.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.