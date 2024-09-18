November 1, 2024

Mixing It Up

Event showcases wines crafted by small producers

By Tamara Turner

The Indie Wine Mixer, featuring 30 independent, boutique wineries, will host a two-day, pre-Thanksgiving edition on November 23-24, from noon-6 p.m. Held at the Ricochet Et al. Wine Bar, a lounge inside Ricochet Wine Company’s new McMinnville wine facility, the event promises 10 distinctive wineries daily along with great food in an unpretentious setting.

Don’t expect a themed affair; it won’t be focused on natural or alternative wines, nothing but bubbles, or some other variation. In keeping with the indie nature, each small producer selects the wine. I asked Erich Berg, the event founder and Ricochet Wine Company’s owner and winemaker, if he expected anything unusual. He said, “I don't know if I like the word ‘unusual.’ But, if you mean wines other than Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, yes! Though, I do offer Pinot Noir, and others are keen on Chardonnay, there will inevitably be Pét-nat, skin-contact wines, plus Grüner Veltliner, Chenin Blanc, Riesling, Gamay, Tempranillo, Cabernet Franc and Pinot Blanc… you get the picture.”

Meg Rulli, owner of Flipturn Cellars, says, “The Indie Wine Mixer is focused on community over competition; where small Oregon producers come together to celebrate each other's craft. I’ve loved being involved in several previous Indie Wine Mixers. The camaraderie between wineries is palpable, creating a unique, approachable atmosphere for guests that truly sets this event apart.”

The weekend attracts those interested in supporting new wineries crafting small-batch, unique wines uncommon in an upscale or conventional tasting room. People who want to learn more about wine can ask questions in a relaxed setting.

The Indie Wine Mixer brings attention to small wineries and scrappy winemakers. Berg calls them “The Shoestringers.” He continues, “This is truly a rad group of people. I work hard to produce a great event, but it's not about the money. I do it for my friends striving to make killer wine with limited resources. Our shared resource is ‘us,’ and I’m proud of our camaraderie and enthusiasm. If I can continue cultivating that, it’s a rather nice feather in my indie cap. Oh wait, perhaps beret is better?” The inaugural event, in 2021, began as a collaboration between Ricochet Wine Company and three other winemaker friends. Earlier this year, a Southern Oregon version sold out. Berg hopes to take the brand to more places.

“There's genuine magic at the Indie Wine Mixer events. The winemakers know it to be true, and I'm sure the guests feel it as well,” says Paul Johnson, owner and winemaker of Saytr Fire. “There's electricity in the air and a pulse that thrums from start to finish. As a group of producers who rely on the camaraderie of this community as a life source, there's palpable joy in sharing wines we have so personally crafted,” says Johnson.

“Indie winemakers are tough, and generally wear all of the hats,” says Berg. “We don't have distribution or deep pockets. We produce wine out of passion, rather than for financial gain. We didn't start from a place of wealth; this isn't a side-hustle. Indie winemakers are the hustle, because we can't afford to write off a bad year.”

The occasion also supports the local economy, citizens and a cause. Five percent of ticket sales will be donated to Encompass Yamhill Valley, a local nonprofit organization that is "indie" in its own right, addressing homelessness with housing and vital support services within Yamhill County.

Continuing the indie vibe after the event, Ricochet’s winery serves as an incubator for small producers, sharing space with six small wineries. “Our goal is to foster their growth, and to create a collegial and supportive environment,” says Berg. “Ricochet will also feature wines made under its new roof. We named it Ricochet Et al. Wine Bar so our visitors can explore all the wines produced in the winery.”

INDIE WINE MIXER

November 23-24, noon-6 p.m.

Ricochet Et al. Wine Bar

1421 N.E. Alpha Dr., McMinnville

One-day pass: $45, Two-day pass: $65

indiewinemixer.com



Day 1 Wineries

Ricochet Wine Company

Archetype12 Wines

Burton Bittman Wines

Circadian Cellars

Flora Jane

Franchere Wine Company

Grit Cellars

Human Cellars

Lagniappe Wines

Maison Jussiaume Wines

Mendivia Wines

Saytr Fire

Sound & Vision Wine Co.

Throughline Wines

Well Played Wines

Day 2 Wineries

Ricochet Wine Company

3 Goats Vineyard

Augustina Cellars

Botaneity

Cortell Collection Wines

Decision Hill Wines

Flipturn Cellars

Gonzales Wine Company

Mijita Wine Co.

La Randonnée Wines

Liska Wine

Narrow Window Wines

Résolu Cellars

William Marie Wines

Ze Wines

A story hunter at heart, Tamara Turner is a freelance journalist focused on uncovering interesting and educational stories in the wine and travel industries. WSET2 certified, she passionately writes about wine, spirits, food and travel for a variety of lifestyle and wine publications. One of her favorite pastimes is locating and sharing information about hidden wine gems.