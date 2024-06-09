May 1, 2024

May 2024 Cellar Selects: Spring Delights

Enjoy these winning Pinot Gris wines

Jolee Blanc NV Semi-Sparkling Pinot Gris, Oregon (panel pick)

Invigorating scents of spring rain and wet earth combine with citrus notes of lemongrass and lime zest. Succulent apricots, candied lemons and pineapple guava flirt with crisp green apple and lemon peel. Ample acidity ensures perfect harmony and a gentle effervescence adds a touch of liveliness to the overall tasting experience. $17

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery 2022 Oregon Pinot Gris, Elkton

Embark on a sensory excursion with aromas of ripe apricots, fresh rain and citrusy notes of limes, lemon curd and lemons. Flavors of juicy red pears and white peaches command attention alongside a surprising twist of arugula. A broad mouthfeel slowly transforms into a lingering essence of mineral notes, lemon curd and honeysuckle flowers join into a racy, refreshing finish. $18

Three Wives 2023 Fischerman’s Pinot Gris, Aurora Vineyard, Laurelwood District

The zing of spicy ginger and freshness of lemongrass tickle the nose, reviving memories of exotic spice markets. Subtle hints of toasted coconut and lightly roasted marshmallows supply complexity and preserved lemons add a delightful tang. Abundant acidity stimulates the palate, leaving a refreshing and invigorating sensation with each sip. $25

Shumaker Vineyards 2023 Pinot Gris, Tualatin Hills

Enjoy vibrant fruit aromas of ripe white peaches, apricots and poached pears, exuding the sweetness of a summer harvest. Savor the spicy warmth of candied ginger and gingerbread spices combined with dried clementines, honeydew melon and honeysuckle blossoms to invigorate the senses. A drizzle of honey ties everything together, adding a luxurious richness to the overall flavor profile. $28

Foris Winery 2022 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

An intriguing bouquet of gravel dust minerality mingles with the bright zestiness of preserved lemons. The dynamic palate unfolds with a burst of flavors, starting with the juicy sweetness of casaba melon and the indulgent creaminess of Key lime pie with graham cracker crust. The wine envelops the palate with a broad and luscious mouthfeel, imparting richness, depth and a surprising effervescence. $17

Borealis 2022 Pinot Gris, Oregon

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with aromas of mangos, lemon curd, toasted coconut and hints of pina colada joined by the uplifting scent of a summer rain shower. The palate is a symphony of flavors, with zesty lemongrass leading the way. Balanced by subtle mineral notes, meadow flower honey and honeysuckle flowers supply both floral elegance and a delicate, sweet ending. $16

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2022 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

Subtle gravel dust intertwines with aromas of toasted marshmallows and tart Key limes. An explosion of Mexican limes and grapefruit provide tangy brightness, and succulent Asian pears deliver a delicate sweetness. The playful essence of jellybeans adds a whimsical touch while zesty lemons and limes dance across the palate, invigorating the senses with a thirst-quenching tartness, culminating in a long, satisfying finale. $18

Left Coast Estate 2022 Pinot Gris, The Orchard, Van Duzer Corridor

A delightful bouquet of tangelo and kumquats supplies a racy burst of citrus freshness. Honeysuckle flowers, meringue and toasted marshmallow impart a feeling of indulgence and comfort. Each sip delivers citrus flavors, with lemon peel and kumquats commanding center stage. Crisp green apple and zesty lemongrass add layers of complexity and a refreshing, invigorating sensation with a long and honeyed finish. $28

Soléna Estate 2022 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Immerse yourself in a fragrant bouquet of honeydew melon and honeysuckle flowers, conjuring memories of sun-kissed gardens. Delicate notes of lemons and limequats extend bright citrus flavors while orange blossoms, jasmine and lemon drop candy add a pleasant sweetness. The wine’s broad, luscious mouthfeel envelops the palate, finishing in a long, tart conclusion. $24

26 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.