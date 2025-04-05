March 1, 2025

March 2025 Cellar Selects: A Bevy of Bordeaux

Add these Bordeaux style red wines to your shopping list

Domaine Rogue 2021 Cinquenta Red Blend, Valley View Vineyard, Applegate Valley (40% Malbec, 40% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon) (panel pick)

Woodsy aromas of pencil shavings, cedar and cigar box conjure visions of a comfortable study filled with well-worn books. The enveloping palate contains flavors of ripe blueberries, candied cherries and a touch of fruit leather. With refined tannins, the lasting, polished finish feels deeply satisfying. $38

51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 Éclater, Columbia Valley (41% Cab Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 16% Petit Verdot, 3% Malbec)

This red blend bursts with scents of dense bramble, fresh caneberries and rare spices. The equally powerful palate commences with a wave of sumptuous, sweet berries layered with complexity. As the fruit lingers, massive tannins take over, creating a structured, commanding finish truly designed for aging. $50

Six Peaks Winery 2023 Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley (Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec)

Sunkissed wild brambleberry fruit, old leather-bound books and juicy boysenberry spring from the glass to greet the nose. A rich, concentrated mixed berry palate creates an opulent, fruit-driven profile. Structured tannins supply depth. The extended, sweet conclusion promises aging potential. $48

Chris James Cellars 2020 Petit Verdot, Columbia Valley

Anticipate an uncommon blend of aromas: ripe raspberries and touches of alcohol warmth balanced by cooling eucalyptus. With a moderately extractive style, the flavors of bitter chocolate and sweet, candied fruit combine with notes of leather. Controlled tannins supply structure (and ageability), culminating in a ripe fruit ending with lingering grip. $42

Quady North 2020 Malbec, Rogue Valley

The distinctive nose of cedarwood, graphite and blackberries suggest complex depth in this Malbec. Rich, inviting flavors showcase juicy blackberries united with ripe blueberries and black cherry. The well-balanced conclusion presents fine tannins and a harmony of persistent succulent fruit. $35



Terra Vina Wines 2022 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley

Bold scents of warm spices, tart cranberry and boysenberry mingle with a wisp of alcohol. The palate reflects the nose, joined by traces of vanilla woven with overripe strawberries for added complexity. Notes of fruit leather develop into a sweet, memorable finale of ripeness and warmth. $45

53 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.