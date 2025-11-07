December 1, 2025

Lasting Impressions

The Real Magic of the Holidays

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

As the holidays approach, I find myself reminiscing about past Christmases. For most of my childhood, we celebrated Christmas Eve in Santa Barbara with my dad’s side of the family. After a big meal and gift exchange, we’d hug everyone goodbye and pile into the car for the drive south to my mom’s family in Los Angeles.

As we drove, my brother and I would search the sky for Santa and his sleigh as Christmas lights zoomed by and massive oil derricks– lit up like ships in a holiday parade– illuminated the dark waters offshore. Early Christmas morning we opened presents with grandparents before spending the day with more aunts, uncles and cousins.

Looking back, my new toys are long forgotten, replaced by cherished moments– filled with laughter, smiles, home cooked meals, hugs and kisses. In essence, joy and love.

Last year, my partner, Matt, and I spent the month of December in Guatemala, surrounded by foreign customs and traditions. Everything felt new and unfamiliar– in a word, wonderful. We celebrated El Quema del Diablo, a Guatemalan tradition of burning giant devil effigies before the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Churches, decorated with lights, streamers and tall paper-maché-headed figures called gigantes, welcomed visitors and worshippers alike. Ubiquitous nativity scenes, both simple and elaborate, depicted the traditional Christian Christmas story. Booming fireworks announced religious processions and parades of skeleton-clad dancers walked on stilts while church bells intermittently tolled, seemingly without rhyme or reason. Each day brought more explosive bangs and new festivities.

Commemorating Christmas Eve in a small village on Lake Atitlán was an unforgettable experience. Our lodging, perched high above town, had expansive views of the massive crater lake and nearby volcanos. At midnight, each village shot off fireworks for over 30 minutes. The many recurring explosions brightened every corner of the lake, uniting everyone in a huge, communal celebration. This incredible display was unlike anything we had ever experienced. Although we were strangers in a strange land, we felt intense wonder, love and joy.

No matter how you choose to celebrate this holiday season, I hope it inspires wonderment, along with feelings of joy and love. I wish you merry everything and a happy always!

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.