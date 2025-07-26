July 1, 2025

July 2025 Cellar Selects: A Roundup of Rosé

Celebrate summer with these pink wines

Rain Dance 2024 Estate Rosé, Grand Oak Vineyard, Laurelwood District (panel pick)

Flowers and fruit leap from the glass with each swirl. Aromas of white peach, strawberry and ruby red grapefruit harmonize beautifully with gardenia and strawberry leaf. Red fruit flavors of strawberry, raspberry and pomegranate add a pleasant mouthfeel. Notes of red licorice, jasmine tea and lemon curd add texture and weight, followed by a lasting white ginger finale $32

Van Duzer Vineyards 2024 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Summertime essence of juicy watermelon, sour cherry, tart lemon and ripe strawberry build anticipation for what follows. Grilled lemon, cranberry, sour cherry, grapefruit and raspberry deliver a tart rollercoaster ride of flavors. Red delicious apple skins bring balance and harmony to the conclusion. $25

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2024 Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley

Scents of ripe Hood strawberry and fresh rain combine with tart ruby red grapefruit and Rainier cherry. Savory herbs of rosemary oil and bay leaf effortlessly join all the aromas on the palate. Prominent acidity contributes depth to a languid, mouthwatering finish. $21

Croft Vineyards 2022 Ridge Roamer Rosé, Willamette Valley

Ocean breezes marry Bing cherry, pink grapefruit and rose petals in this delightfully fragrant rosé. An unusual combination of raspberry, rosewater, orange and lemon zest supplies bright acidity and a kiss of sweetness. A long, mouthwatering ending ensures you’re ready for more. $22

Dwell Wines 2024 Bubbly Rosé, Applegate Valley

White grapefruit and strawberry initially tickle the nose, playfully joined by marzipan and bubblegum. Strawberry cheesecake and sweet tangerine are effortlessly balanced by tart red and white grapefruit with lemon peel. Foamy bubbles supply additional texture to a persistent finish. $26

Planet Oregon 2023 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

A nose of black cherry, grapefruit and strawberry candy is elevated by lemon zest, gravel dust and hints of menthol. The palate echoes the fascinating aromas while persistent bubbles pop, revealing prominent black raspberry flavors evolving into a memorable, fruit-forward conclusion. $24

Quady North 2024 Grenache Rosé, Applegate Valley

Fragrant rose blossom, Hood strawberry and raspberry aromatics introduce intriguing notes of tangerine oil, fresh rain and cheesecake. These repeat in the flavors, joined by lemons, Rainier cherry and mandarin orange. A vibrant and tangy tartness leads to a rich mid-palate reminiscent of lemon curd desserts. $22

Corollary Wines 2021 Cuvée One Sparkling Rosé, Willamette Valley

Luscious scents of hazelnuts and lychee progress into a wet cement minerality combined with kaffir lime leaf and the twist of an orange peel cocktail garnish. Elevated acidity and tiny bubbles tease the tongue while the scents reappear on the palate. Amplified dryness practically commands another sip. $60

Coelho Winery 2024 Bunny Cuvée Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

This rosé has intriguing warm weather notes of black cherry, raspberry and dusty gravel roads, prompting sippers to savor the nose. Black cherry cream soda and sassafras combine with Blackcap raspberry and red raspberry syrup, creating a weighty, enveloping mouthfeel before culminating into a persistent, indelible ending. $22

51Weeks Winemaking 2024 Bâton de Champ American Rosé

Summer aromas of blooming roses, watermelon and Bing cherries leap out of the glass, followed closely by woody popsicle stick. Flavors of strawberries and cream combine with rose petals while mouthwatering lemon peel adds to the fanciful nature. A long, memorable conclusion begs for another taste. $25

Mt. Hood Winery 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

Fruity scents of raspberry and strawberry blend with fresh rain minerality and cinnamon stick for additional complexity. Each sip reveals a broad mouthfeel bursting with Rainier cherries, tangerine oil and strawberry desserts, including shortcake and Jello. It concludes with a touch of sweetness and long, spicy finale reminiscent of Red Hots candies. $28

59 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.