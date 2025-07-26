July 1, 2025

In Memoriam: Ken Bolick

Beloved husband and son

Ken Bolick, age 46, passed away peacefully on May 10, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 16 years, Isabelle; his parents, Carol and David Peterson of Grayling, Michigan; his brother Tom (Crystal) of Houghton Lake, Michigan; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Grayling, Ken's passion for the hospitality industry ignited at the tender age of 14 while working at a local restaurant. This early experience laid the foundation for a rewarding and impactful career in the culinary and wine sectors. A proud McNair Scholar, he graduated with a BFA in American Literature from Grand Valley State University, where he honed his skills and passion for hospitality. Committed to lifelong learning, Ken went on to earn his Executive MBA from Washington State in 2020.

During his college years, Ken thrived as he managed the bar program at Sierra Room in Grand Rapids, where he developed a profound love for wine that would shape his future. In the autumn of 2008, Ken and Isabelle embarked on an adventurous new chapter, relocating to Oregon to immerse themselves in the vibrant Willamette Valley wine industry. His journey included managing the bar program at Carafe in downtown Portland, where he earned certification as a sommelier.

A significant highlight of Ken's career was his tenure at JORY at The Allison Inn & Spa, where he served as restaurant manager and wine director. Under his exceptional leadership, JORY was recognized as a James Beard semi-finalist for three consecutive years for "Outstanding Wine Program." Ken's unwavering dedication to the wine community led him to esteemed roles, including Director of DTC for Archery Summit and properties within Crimson Wine Group, as well as General Manager of Padigan in Southern Oregon. In 2023, he proudly took on the role of General Manager at ROCO, where the RMS brand achieved the remarkable honor of being named the #1 wine of 2024 on Wine Enthusiast's prestigious "The Enthusiast 100" list.

Outside of his impressive professional accomplishments, Ken was celebrated for his culinary talents, love of literature and passion for wine. He was a steadfast friend and mentor, dedicated to treating others with kindness, fairness, and respect. Even with his cancer diagnosis, Ken approached life with characteristic resilience, often reminding those around him to "toughen up, buttercup," inspiring everyone with his strength and positivity.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at ROCO Winery, 13260 N.E. Red Hills Rd., Newberg, on Tuesday, July 29. Friends and family are warmly invited to join us at any point between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to honor Ken's memory and his impact on the lives of many.