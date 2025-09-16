October 1, 2025

Grit’s Gift

Harvest bounty extends beyond grapes

By Michele Francisco, OWP editor

Each year, harvest is the culmination of the winegrowers’ efforts spanning the entire growing season. Months of extended labor produce a result, often impacted by forces beyond one’s control, such as erratic, unexpected weather. Yet these challenges contribute to vintage variation, a quality particularly prized here in Oregon.

You don’t need to be a farmer to identify with the notion of harvest. Metaphorically, harvest symbolizes the successful completion of a project or goal after sustained effort. We can all relate to putting in hours, days, weeks- even months- of work to achieve something important.

In moderate areas, where the climate is more temperate, grape growing becomes easier. Reliable, consistent weather produces ordinary fruit. In other words, boring. As in all aspects of life, less challenging achievements rarely deliver heightened levels of satisfaction.

Determination powers us through difficulties as we look forward to reaping the rewards. Driven by an inner strength, we tackle setbacks and continue advancing toward our goal. The more demanding and ambitious the objective, the greater the sense of pride once it is accomplished.

I’ve never met an Oregon winegrower lacking grit, resilience or the desire to persevere. Remarkably, many aren’t what our society would consider “spring chickens.” The 2022 Census of Agriculture found the average age of all farm producers in Oregon is 58.6 years.

Anecdotally, most vineyard farmers I’ve met are even older, some by decades. With each encounter, I am further convinced that working out in the rows of grapevines helps preserve one’s youth. And, I’ve also seen how a person’s grit reserves deepen with age.

Time has proven this firsthand in my own life. While not a farmer, my stepdad opened a small guitar store in 1973. He was 29. Over the years, he expanded the operation, bringing music to the lives of countless Santa Barbara County residents. In 1991, my mother joined him, using her many talents to further Chris’ musical mission. Through Jensen Music, musicians of all ages and abilities, from young children to rock stars, have made the world a better place with their joyful music. Though the 52-year-old shop is closing, as long as people continue strumming their guitars, my parents’ legacy will live on.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.