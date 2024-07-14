July 1, 2024

Graduation Day Cinco

AHIVOY's Fifth Cohort of Vineyard Stewards Graduate

By Greg Norton

Before the word sommelier became popular, restaurants used the term wine stewards for employees with the most advanced wine knowledge. It makes sense. The word stewardship means to responsibly manage whatever is entrusted to one’s care.

Nonprofit Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad/Hispanic Association of the Wine Industry in Oregon and the Community, commonly referred to by its acronym AHIVOY, has popularized the term vineyard steward. The organization, created in 2019, has a mission to empower those caring for Oregon’s vineyard with additional education.

Employers throughout Oregon nominate and support their employees’ participation in AHIVOY’s 17-week curriculum. It’s held during the winter “cellar season” when activity in the vineyard is the slowest. Meeting weekly, the group experiences the scope of the Oregon wine industry, from a deeper understanding of viticulture and winemaking to an appreciation for the final product.

The late April weather cooperated as supporters and family members gathered at Adelsheim Vineyard near Newberg. The celebration marked the completion of this year’s course by 16 vineyard stewards. Guests enjoyed lunch from Caballero’s Catering while sampling selected Adelsheim wines. Each graduate received a certificate of completion and wine gifts from A to Z Wineworks and Argyle Winery.

AHIVOY’s fifth anniversary brings the total program’s graduates to 63, according to co-founder Miguel Lopez. An expanding list of supporting organizations and foundations contributes to its continued growth and subsequent success. Last year, AHIVOY received a workforce development grant of nearly $200,000 from Oregon’s Economic Equity Investment Program.

Maria Uribe joined AHIVOY’s board this year and attended the graduation event for the first time. The Lake Oswego-based financial advisor felt inspired by each vineyard steward’s confident words as they received their recognition. “I was just so impressed,” she said. “They were so honest and authentic.” Grateful for the supportive presence of employers and winemakers, Uribe reflected, “I didn’t get to where I am without the support of supervisors and my team… someone needs to give you an opportunity.” As a new board member, she is ready to lend her expertise and energy as AHIVOY expands its circle of industry partners.

Attending this year’s course fulfilled a dream held for many years by graduate Mario Fandino. His previous employer resisted his requests for time away to attend the classes, but the situation changed when he joined Eugene’s Sweet Cheeks Winery. “These guys were so happy for me to attend,” he said. “They were so supportive to me. And that’s why I could finish the program.”

Asked about his favorite topics, Fandino listed the Wine and Spirits Education Trust course in wine appreciation as well as the final week’s session on leadership. At 50 years old, Fandino is grateful for the opportunity to continue learning and encourages the next generation of vineyard stewards.

On July 19, AHIVOY will host an opportunity to learn more about the organization’s work and to support its future development. Tickets to the benefit dinner, “Cena con AHIVOY,” at the Irving Street Studio in Portland, can be purchased at www.ahivoyoregon.org.



2024 AHIVOY Vineyard Steward graduates // Employer

Claudio Abrego // Nysa Vineyard

Mario G. Fandino // Sweet Cheeks Winery

Juan Antonio Garcia-Garcia // Argyle Winery

Juan Ernesto Garcia-Ramirez // Argyle Winery

Gilberto Garibaldo // A to Z Wineworks

Yordy Gonzalez // Vitis Terra Vineyard Services

Hector Hernandez // Results Partners

Martin Lopez-Juarez // Jackson Family Wines

Lorenzo Martinez // Vitis Terra Vineyard Services

Israel Juarez Mendoza // Results Partners

Valentin Ordonez // Jackson Family Wines

Juan Gomez Palomino // Adelsheim Vineyard

Jose Ramirez // Results Partners

Jose G. Sanchez // NW Wine Co.

Juan Carlos Llamas Valtierra // Results Partners

Gustavo Velasquez // Stoller Family Estate

Antes de que la palabra sommelier se hiciera popular, los restaurantes utilizaban el término mayordomos/guardianes del vino para los empleados con el conocimiento más avanzado sobre vinos. Tiene sentido. La palabra mayordomos o guardianes significa manejar responsablemente lo que se confía a uno.

La Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y la Comunidad, comúnmente referida por su acrónimo AHIVOY, ha popularizado el término guardianes de viñedo. La organización, creada en 2019, tiene como misión capacitar a aquellos que cuidan los viñedos de Oregón con educación adicional.

Los empleadores de todo Oregón nominan y apoyan la participación de sus empleados en el plan de estudios de 17 semanas de AHIVOY. Se lleva a cabo durante la “temporada de bodegas” de invierno, cuando la actividad en el viñedo es más lenta. Reuniéndose semanalmente, el grupo experimenta la magnitud de la industria del vino de Oregón, desde una comprensión más profunda de la viticultura y la vinificación hasta una apreciación por el producto final.

El clima a finales de abril cooperó mientras los participantes y miembros de la familia se reunían en la Bodega de vino de Adelsheim cerca de Newberg. La celebración marcó la finalización del curso de Capacitacion Professonal de la Industria de Vino, este año por 16 guardianes de viñedo.

Los invitados disfrutaron de un almuerzo por parte de Caballero Catering mientras degustaban vinos de selecion especial de Adelsheim. Cada graduado recibió un certificado de finalización y regalos de vino de A a Z Wineworks y Argyle Winery.

El quinto aniversario de AHIVOY lleva al programa a un total de 63 graduados, según el cofundador Miguel López. Una lista cada vez mayor de organizaciones y fundaciones de apoyo contribuye a su crecimiento continuo y éxito. El año pasado, AHIVOY recibió una subvención de desarrollo de la fuerza laboral de casi $200,000 del Programa de Inversión en Equidad Económica de Oregón.

María Uribe se unió a la mesa directiva de AHIVOY este año y asistió al evento de graduación por primera vez. La asesora financiera de Lake Oswego se sintió inspirada por las palabras seguras de cada guardian de viñedo al recibir su reconocimiento. “Estaba tan impresionada,” dijo. “Fueron tan honestos y auténticos.” Agradecida por la presencia solidaria de empleadores y enólogos, Uribe reflexionó, “No llegué a donde estoy sin el apoyo de supervisores y mi equipo... alguien necesita darte una oportunidad.” Como nueva miembro de la mesa directiva, está lista para ofrecer su experiencia y energía mientras AHIVOY expande su círculo de socios industriales.

Asistir al curso de este año, hizo cumplir el sueño que tenía desde hacía muchos años el graduado Mario Fandiño. Su empleador anterior se resistió a sus solicitudes de tiempo libre para asistir a las clases, pero la situación cambió cuando se unió a la Bodega Sweet Cheeks de Eugene. “Ellos estaban tan felices de que yo asistiera,” dijo. “Fueron tan solidarios conmigo. Y por eso pude terminar el programa.”

Al preguntarle sobre sus temas favoritos, Fandiño mencionó el curso de Apreciación del Vino y Liquor del Wine and Spirits Education Trust, así como la sesión final de la semana sobre liderazgo. A los 50 años, Fandiño está agradecido por la oportunidad de seguir aprendiendo y anima a la próxima generación de guardinaes de viñedos. Translated by Wendi Ayala

Cena con AHIVOY benefit dinner

Friday, July 19, 5-10 p.m.

Irving Street Studio, Portland

ahivoyoregon.org

Tickets: $125



Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in the tasting room at Campbell Lane Winery near West Linn. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.