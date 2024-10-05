August 30, 2024

Get Up and Go

Visit a new winery (or several)

By Michele Francisco

Since childhood, summer has meant leisure. As a kid, the season often involved long road trips. My extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles would pile into my grandparents’ RV, zigzagging our way among state parks, small towns, rivers, lakes and campgrounds throughout the West.

For many, summer means a break from routines followed throughout the rest of the year. This year, mine was filled with visits to various Oregon wine regions. I embarked on several mini-roadshows to meet new people, learn their stories and sample wines they produce. These trips help me fulfill my pledge of statewide coverage in Oregon Wine Press.

I heard countless stories detailing January’s devastating frost during my stay in the Walla Walla Valley. Still, everyone adopted a positive outlook, employing new ways to counter the damage. Many are embracing uncommon varieties, along with producing more white wines and rosés. If you haven’t visited the area recently, you too might be surprised by the new wineries calling Walla Walla home.

Growing at a much slower pace, many Umpqua Valley wineries focus on welcoming families and ditching any pretentiousness– a refreshing change in today’s industry. I discovered well-crafted wines produced by passionate people, often with children playing nearby. And I was genuinely inspired after meeting retirees venturing into second (or third) careers, along with young parents, all living out their personal wine dreams. The region’s collective enthusiasm is extremely contagious.

Closer to my home, the Willamette Valley remains instrumental in promoting Oregon’s wine growth. With over 50 years of winegrowing experience and a rising reputation, wineries are constructing stunning settings that truly showcase area wines. Consumers can expect more elevated experiences, frequently with delicious food options. I enjoy the slower pace, allowing time to truly savor the moments, along with the wine.

While I don’t have time to visit all of Oregon’s nearly 1,200 wineries, perhaps I can ask a favor from each of you. Will you venture to a winery (or several) you haven’t yet visited? Each has a unique story with equally interesting wines. Why not learn more and help make their wine dreams come true?

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.