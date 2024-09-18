November 1, 2024

Generous Pour

Raise a glass to Oregon wineries making a difference in their communities

Obviously, drinking wine makes you feel good. But what if you discovered the wine you were drinking makes the world a better place? Care for a second glass?

I’ll go first: When my husband died, I ordered three cases from Croft Vineyard to serve at his celebration of life. The Crofts were his friends and had served on many fundraisers together as members of the local Lions Club. When Lee Croft delivered the wine, I tried to pay him. “Oh, we’ll send you a bill,” he said. I got the bill, all right. It was marked “paid.”

Another personal story: Airlie Winery owner Mary Olson generously donated wine to events small and large, and hosted our local watershed council’s fundraisers on her property, helping pay for salmon-saving projects. As you will learn, my pet project isn’t Mary’s sole beneficiary.

What I’m saying is this: Winery folks support their communities and friends– it’s not merely good business. Donations and fundraisers come from the hearts of real people who have experienced the fragility of the lives and environment around them and want to do what they can to help make things better. This is the Oregon way.

What follows is proof of the generous spirit growing in Oregon’s vineyards. Dozens of people responded to our request for examples. Yet, this story represents merely a modest percentage of wineries and vineyards making a difference.

From passion to philanthropy

They’re not just winemakers. They’re people and their personal passions reflect the projects they support. If you wonder where their hearts are, check out the sidebar. Read on for a few shining examples.

Hang out at Hummingbird Estate after school hours and you might be in smart company. In collaboration with Rogue Valley radio station, KOOL 103.5 FM, the winery donates a bottle of wine and a free tasting to all the station’s Teachers of the Week. “You can tell summer has started when all the winners redeem their gift cards!” said Meghann Walk, a former teacher and now Hummingbird’s general manager. Her mother, winery co-owner Susan Walk, and three sisters were also teachers. “When I was teaching, my colleagues would gather every Friday after work for ‘8th period’ at various adult beverage establishments to rest, bond, talk about teaching… and sometimes discuss anything else,” she said. As a result, educators (anyone who works at a school) are honored with winery and inn discounts. “It brings our family real joy to share Hummingbird Estate with those still in the field,” Walk said.

Moe Momtazi of Maysara Winery and Momtazi Vineyards fled Iran for a better life in the United States. As a result, donates generously to organizations focused on assisting immigrants seeking safety. Recipients include the Lutheran Community Services Northwest Refugee and Immigrant Services and McMinnville Habitat for Humanity. Momtazi’s passion for the environment led him to designate 95 acres of the vineyard for white oak restoration. His wife, Flora, and daughter, Hanna, join him in supporting other fundraisers as well.

One winemaker’s passion is right in the name: “Potter’s Vineyard” reflects the handiwork of Bill Sanchez. His previous work as a nutritionist and professional potter inspired an exclusive Empty Bowls Charity Soup Dinner to raise funds for Stone Soup PDX. All 32 diners received handmade bowls made by Sanchez and fellow potters, Rabun Thompson, Jon King, and Charlie Piatt. The unique event raised more than $2,000 for the nonprofit.

And dogs. It’s rare to visit an Oregon tasting room without being greeted by a resident fur-baby. Since 2014, Hyland Estates’ owners and staff have raised $35,000 for groups including Oregon Dog Rescue, Oregon Humane Society, One Tail at a Time and, this year, Newberg Animal Shelter. Donations throughout the year originate from tasting fees, silent auctions and a special bottling of Paws for Pinot. This year, the winery held pet-focused fundraising events during the entire month of “PAWgust.”

Other dog lovers are Justina and Don Bice, owners of Patton Valley Wines. The winery reserves one percent of its sales for local charities, including the Northwest Battle Buddies. Through their donations, Don, a military veteran, and Justina sponsor a puppy being trained for vets suffering from PTSD.

At least two wineries, Cooper Ridge Vineyard and Et Fille Wines, are supporting others in similar situations after their own family tragedies. Cooper Ridge’s newly-released wine, Hilary Ann, is named after owner Steve Wilson’s late niece who died young of breast cancer. A portion of each bottle sold goes to the Parr Cancer Fund and Providence St. Vincent Cancer Research Fund.

Et Fille, whose translation “And Daughter” hints at its many donations to women’s groups including the Adelante Mujeres Chicas STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Program, focused on educating Latine girls. The winery also makes special contributions through sales of its wine “Gabriella” to The March of Dimes and Providence Medical Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where Gabriella, the winemaker’s daughter, was born prematurely. Today, Gabriella is a happy, thriving nine-year-old.

Grand gestures

“To those whom much is given, much is expected,” Luke, the doctor/disciple, wrote in the Bible. Whether heeding the words of the Good Book or not, Oregon’s largest wineries take the responsibility seriously. King Estate’s Jenny Ulum reported how, in the past year, the winery has donated more than 500 cases to dozens of local nonprofit fundraisers. The winery helped organize the Oregon Solidarity project to aid Southern Oregon vintners impacted by wildfires and created a special “Opir” label whose proceeds, more than $75,000, went to support relief efforts in Ukraine. For decades, the winery has sponsored Food for Lane County at the Chefs’ Night Out fundraiser. As part of its commitment to conservation, King Estate dedicates 10 percent of its biodynamically-farmed estate to native habitat, including a release site for rehabilitated raptors. During the pandemic, it provided food boxes, meals, wine allotments and other assistance to its employees, to name a few “grand gestures.”

Willamette Valley Vineyards, the state’s only publicly traded winery, has been equally generous during its 41 years. Its annual Run Willamette 5K, attracting 220 donors this year, generates support for ¡Salud!, an organization focused on low-cost healthcare for vineyard stewards and their families. Proceeds from two fundraisers this year– Pinot Pack for Pets sales and a pairing dinner– raised money for Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society and a new animal shelter in McMinnville. A spring fundraiser benefited the Cascades Raptor Center. The list goes on: Girl Scouts are allowed to sell cookies at the winery; support for Revino’s glass recycling program means more than 17,000 wine bottles can be refilled, a boon for the environment. Jim Bernau, Willamette Valley Vineyards’ founder, continues to support a professorship dedicated to fermentation science research at Oregon State University. Over the summer, teachers received a discount on wine purchases, and, during the January ice storm, the winery raised $1,700 for the American Heart Association, tied to its “Give Your Whole Heart With Whole Cluster” theme.

It’s also worth mentioning that “much” in that Bible verse could include the land itself. Many companies with expansive properties, Momtazi Vineyard, King Estate and Left Coast Estate, for example, have set aside swaths of land for wildlife, white oak savannah and other conservation projects. Mother Earth says, “Bravo!”

Together, we're strong

A winery doesn’t need to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange to make a difference, as the dozens of community groups who receive donations can attest.

Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, whose members tend to be small and far-flung, collaborate each year on the Pouring Generosity project, raising money for the regional food bank, Feeding Umpqua. Intending to contribute enough for 45,000 meals, 11 wineries and five breweries joined, with each participant creating their own fundraising project.

For example, Brandborg Vineyard & Winery gave all its summer tasting fees; Girardet Vineyards & Winery donated proceeds from a tasting room summer raffle; JosephJane Winery contributed a portion of all July bottle sales.

With a goal of helping the next generation surmount today’s societal issues, Oregon Wine Labs/William Rose Wines/Haines Creek has focused on supporting child and youth-related causes. For the past 11 years, it has donated an average of 10 cases annually to Field of Dreams, a fundraiser for the Emerald Valley Boys and Girls Clubs, totaling $13,000. Sales of their “Gratitude Sunday” wine packs raise more money for the clubs. The team’s love of music inspires sponsorship of the Oregon Bach Festival.

Airlie Winery is among the dozens of small wineries donating bottles of wine or a portion of tasting fees to their local fundraising efforts. A few who benefit from Airlie’s donations are the nearby food banks, Old Mill Center, Sable House, and– yet another nod to the dog lovers– For All Mutt Kind.

Left Coast Estate makes donating exciting with its annual Run for the Oaks 5K/10K trail run or walk aimed at preserving its 123 acres of white oak forest. This month, their “Pinot for the People” project contributes a portion of each bottle sale to ¡Salud! and Institute for Applied Ecology.

But wait, there's so much more

See the complete list of the Oregon wineries and vineyards that responded to OWP’s request. However, we realize it highlights only a small percentage of our industry’s donations and other kind gestures. Support these generous wineries and bask in the glow of drinking for a good cause.

Donation examples shared by Oregon wineries

Abbey Road Farm: Donated 25 B&B packages, event space discounts and profit sharing for charities, including Juliette’s House, Yamhill Community Action Partnership, With Courage, Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and Breast Friends.

Airlie Winery: Donated $5 of its tasting fee to local food banks; other donations to the Marion Polk Chefs’ Nite Out for Marion/Polk food banks, Old Mill Center, Sable House, For All Mutt Kind and more.

AniChe Cellars: Donated $39,000 last year to local community groups for civil rights and racial justice, queer and trans rights, healthcare access, suicide prevention, gender inclusive sports, food security, environmental causes, orchestra and theater programs, two local farmer cooperatives, One Community Health’s mobile clinic La Clinica, Cascade AIDS Project, the local District 3 volunteer firehouse and the Food For All concert, supporting Washington Gorge Action Programs’ Food Bank Network.

Ankeny Vineyards: Member and winery donations supported the Maui Food Bank, AHIVOY, Oregon AgLink Adopt a Farmer program, South Willamette Valley Honor Flight. Ankeny’s annual Giving Tree has supported ABC House, Safe Haven Humane Society and Shangri-La Oregon along with other local organizations.

Barking Dog: Donated 10 percent of direct wine sales to local organizations promoting animal welfare, environmental sustainability, conservation, research for rare diseases, emerging BIPOC artists and more.

Boedecker Cellars: Donated 5 percent of Compassion and Grace wine sales to StreetRoots.org media, writing about and for the houseless community.

Chris James Cellars: Donated an average between $500-1,000 monthly to local nonprofits by giving 10 percent of featured bottle sales and $1 per glass of the featured wine.

Cooper Ridge Vineyard: A portion of each bottle of “Hilary Ann” wine sold goes to the Parr Cancer Fund and Providence St. Vincent Cancer Research Fund.

Del Rio Vineyard Estate: Donates $1 of select bottle sales to Homes for Our Troops, supports fundraisers for The Asher House, Drink Pink, a “Flower-It-Forward” free flower field and others.

Et Fille Wines: Proceeds from “STEM & Root” Pinot Noir supports science education for Latine girls through Adelante Mujeres’ Chica program. A portion of “Gabriella” Pinot Noir sales goes to the Providence Portland Medical Foundation’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Ambassador family for The March of Dimes.

Evoke Winery: A portion of profits supports the Give for the Gorge program organized by the Friends of the Columbia River Gorge, and to other community nonprofits.

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards: Raised $35,000 from the annual Crush Cancer Run to support the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, helping cancer patients and their families from Central Oregon with their expenses. Donations and events help Rooted Homes, Supporting Afghan Families, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, scholarships at Central Oregon Community College Foundation, Younglife, Rotary, Volunteers in Medicine, Hospice, Wildlife Firefighter Foundation and more.

Hummingbird Estate: Donates a bottle and tasting to “Teacher of the Week” recipients, 10 percent discount to teachers and free space rental for teacher events.

Hyland Estates Winery: The Paws for Pinot program has raised $35,000 in the last decade, helping Oregon Dog Rescue, Oregon Humane Society, One Tail at a Time and Newberg Animal Shelter. Held many pet-centered fundraisers during the month of “PAW-gust.”

Iris Vineyards: Regularly donates wine to the Cascade Raptor Center’s “Night at the Raptor Center” fundraisers.

King Estate Winery: Raised $75,000 through wine sales to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine, donated 500 cases in the past year to dozens of local nonprofits; annual sponsor of Lane County’s Chefs’ Night Out, reserved 10 percent of estate for native habitat, supports Cascade Raptor Center. Community and employee assistance during the pandemic included food boxes, vaccinations, test kits and wine allotments; wine sales supported OSU wildfire recovery research and other projects through Oregon Solidarity program.

Knostman Family Winery: Donates $1 for every Saving Grace rosé sold to the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.

Lange Winery: Five percent of this year’s Flyline for a Cause subscriptions benefit AHIVOY, Linfield University and Chemeketa Community College’s vineyard and cellar training programs.

Left Coast Estate: Annual “Run for the Oaks” raises money for white oak conservation. November’s “Pinot For the People” sale contributes $5 per bottle to either the ¡Salud! healthcare program or the Institute for Applied Ecology, focused on preserving native species and restoring habitats.

Momtazi Vineyards and Maysara Winery: Donates a portion of wine sales to the Lutheran Community Northwest Refuge and Immigrant Services. The family hosts the annual Fiesta fundraiser, donating event space and wine for fellow immigrants. In partnership with Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District, 95 acres is dedicated to oak woodland restoration. Event space and auction packages go to Habitat for Humanity’s annual Women Build fundraiser.

Oregon Wine LAB/William Rose Wines/Haines Creek Vineyard: Sponsored the annual Field of Dreams Dinner and Auction, a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley for the last six years, raising more than $13,000. A different nonprofit each month gets 10 percent of daily “Gratitude Sunday” sales plus 10 percent of Gratitude wine pack sales. It also sponsors a day of the Oregon Bach Festival on the University of Oregon campus.

Patton Valley Wines: Donated to With Courage, a breast cancer group and Cruising, a McMinnville trade school program; supports PTSD dog training for NW Battle Buddies. At least one percent of gross sales benefit local charities, as well as donating space for fundraisers.

Potter’s Vineyard: Sponsored Stone Soup PDX Empty Bowls charity soup dinner, raising $2,000.

Remy Wines: Donating $12,000 to the ACLU through sales of Black Heart Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and identity, immigrants’ rights, and other fair and equitable practices. Financial support to Basic Rights of Oregon, Wine Country Pride and the Portland Opera.

Soter Vineyards: One percent of all proceeds of Planet Oregon benefits environmental organizations including the Oregon Environmental Council, since 2009. An annual solstice raffle for Yamhill County Action Partnership and other nonprofits over the past 5 years has raised more than $50,000.

Sweet Cheeks Winery: Donations since 2016 include $18,000 to Greenhill Humane Society’s capital campaign; all tasting fees (over $5,500) in 2017 and 2020 went to United Way wildfire response; more than $100,000 to the Motiv8 Foundation from events and sales of a wine series in 2020; in 2021 began donating Mother’s Day tasting fees to Nurturely, raising $2,300 last year, and began a 2023 a Charitable Cheers program over the holidays, raising $10,000 for three local charities.

Silvan Ridge Winery: Since 2019 it has supported 35 nonprofits in various ways including a Friday night concert series where 60 percent of ticket proceeds go to organizations that support youths, wildlife and the environment. Two large annual fundraisers benefit Kids First of Lane County and Beyond Toxics.

Triple Oak Wine Vault/Triple Oak Vineyard: Supports community organizations with meeting space, hosting or pouring at fundraising dinners, wine donations and auction baskets. Currently, helping raise money for Ford’s Park in Sutherlin, as well as sponsoring school sports and Future Farmers of America programs.

Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association: With a goal to donate 45,000 meals each year (approximately $15,000), in July and August, the association’s 11 wineries (and this year, five breweries) raised money for the local food bank’s campaign, Feeding Umpqua. Brandborg Vineyard & Winery donated all its summer tasting fees; Girardet Vineyards and Freed Estate donated proceeds from wine raffles; JosephJane Winery Abacela Winery, Bradley Vineyards, Knostman Family Winery, Melrose Vineyards, River’s Edge Winery, The Wine Destination and Triple Oak Vineyard all donated a portion of sales; and Trella Vineyards donated its fees for July’s Trivia Nights.

Union Wine Co.: Partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association and donated $25,000 to their Pride in Our Parks efforts this year. Previously supported The Nature Conservancy, National Parks Foundation, Venture Out Project, Solve Oregon, Willamette River Keepers and Keep Oregon Green.

Willamette Valley Vineyards: Annual fun run raises money for ¡Salud!; a portion of Pinot Pack for Pets sales and 10 percent of June’s pairing dinner wine sales went to Homeward Bound Pets Society; reducing carbon footprint by using 17,000 refillable bottles; assisted with Girl Scout cookies sales; supported Oregon State University’s Fermentation Science program; complimentary tasting flights and discounts to teachers, proceeds from three special fundraising events and $1,700 from special case sales go to the American Heart Association; fundraising dinner auction proceeds go to Cascade Raptor Center.

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery: Since 2006, it has volunteered, donated tasting fees and made monthly contributions to ¡Salud!. An annual donation to AHIVOY funds a vineyard steward scholarship.

Youngberg Hill and Winery: Teachers received discounts on summer Wine Wednesday special events.

Gail Oberst has been a Northwest writer, editor and publisher for decades. Among her favorite gigs was business editor for the News-Register, and editor pro temp for three months for the Oregon Wine Press. Inspired by the OWP, she founded the Oregon Beer Growler with her family, later selling it to Oregon Lithoprint. She continues to edit and write a wide range of articles for magazines, and weekly and regional newspapers. Recently, she published her first fiction novel, Valkyrie Dance, available on Amazon, and is working on her second, San Souci. She lives in Independence, Oregon and has four grown children and seven grandchildren.