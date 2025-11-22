October 31, 2025

Generosity is Timeless

Why not continue the “season of giving” all year?

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

I was deeply inspired while editing “Generous Pour 2025,” this month’s cover story, dedicated to highlighting the kind nature of Oregon’s wine industry. I hope it moves you as well. It’s exciting to see organizations and wineries, both large and small, making a positive impact within their communities. Each saw a need and found a way to help. Each imagined how the world could be a better place and then did something about it.

We can all take a cue from that. Life feels richer when performing small acts of kindness. A simple gesture, such as opening the door for a stranger, provides a warm, fuzzy feeling. That little spark of joy you feel when you help? Try keeping it going. See how long you can make it last.

Here’s a recent personal example. After reading “Safety and Justice for All” in the August issue, a generous individual asked for my help. Empathizing with Moises Sotelo’s plight, he wanted to send money directly to his family. No fanfare, no expectation– merely compassion. People like that make the world a better place.

I’m grateful for everyone who shares a spirit of giving. You don’t need deep pockets to make a difference. Every thoughtful act– big or small– helps build stronger communities. You’ll find plenty of inspiring examples in our feature story, and I hope they encourage you to get involved in your own way.

Fall Release and Thanksgiving weekend events present the perfect excuse to celebrate Oregon wine. While you’re sipping and sharing, take a moment to thank the people behind the bottles– the growers, vineyard stewards, winemakers and staff who pour their hearts into every vintage.

And remember, the giving season doesn’t need to end when the holidays are over. Like many featured in our cover story, I encourage you to be generous all year long. Our world needs more joy each and every day.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.