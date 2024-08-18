August 1, 2024

Fermenting the Future

Linfield University names Anna Maria Ponzi permanent director of its Center for Wine Education

By Annelise Kelly

Linfield University recently named Anna Maria Ponzi permanent director of its Center for Wine Education, an interim position she held for two months.

Those familiar with Oregon’s wine world would instantly recognize the Ponzi surname. In 1969, Ponzi’s parents, Nancy and Dick Ponzi, planted 20 acres in the Willamette Valley. Ponzi Vineyards became the fifth winery in the state. (The family home, now Sosta House Bed and Breakfast operated by Ponzi grandkids, has an address that reflects its origins: on Winery Lane.) Together with her siblings, Luisa and Michel, Ponzi literally grew up in the vineyard, winery and tasting room. Eventually, Ponzi and sister Luisa operated the family business for many years.

Serving variously as chief executive, director of sales and marketing, and president, Ponzi helped transform the small-scale garage operation into a global brand while supporting the Willamette Valley’s metamorphosis into a world-class wine destination. “I feel tremendous ownership and responsibility for the industry since it’s been my life for more than 50 years,” Ponzi told Oregon Wine Press. “It’s been a humbling, beautiful and incredibly rewarding experience.” She looks forward to relaying her broad business experience in wine. She hopes to further strengthen the Oregon wine community, spurring growth and financial success among future generations.

PONZI’S CAREER IN WINE

Although Ponzi spent much of her life in the wine world, she “had to leave it to fully appreciate it.” After earning a journalism degree at the University of Oregon, she “left the property a week after college graduation and moved as far away as possible. After five years working in Boston, I returned home to bring my skills to growing the business. Until then, it was my parents’ dream and my family’s life, one of non-stop, hard work. My time away helped me realize how awesome it really could be.”

Returning to Ponzi Vineyards, she worked in conjunction with Luisa, who focused on winemaking, while Ponzi directed the business and marketing details. Together, they increased annual production five-fold to 50,000 cases, and vineyard holdings seven times, from 20 to 140 acres. Ponzi helped establish BridgePort Brewing Company, Oregon’s first craft brewery and brewpub, in 1984. She opened The Ponzi Wine Bar in 1998, the Valley’s first regional wine bar. The following year, Ponzi founded The Dundee Bistro, one of the area’s original farm-to-table restaurants and a Dundee landmark. In 2013, Ponzi became the first local winery to offer seated tasting experiences. In 2020, the Laurelwood District American Viticultural Area was officially recognized by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau after Ponzi aided in its proposal. The following year, she and her sister negotiated the sale of the family winery to Société Jacques Bollinger of Champagne, France. During that time Ponzi published her memoir Pinot Girl, about her experience growing up in the vineyard and winery.

Today, in addition to her leadership at Linfield University, Ponzi remains a co-owner of Laurelwood Vineyard Management. She and her sister oversee more than 100 acres of family vineyards. Ponzi operates an event enterprise, amponzi & company, along with serving as a director on the Oregon Wine Board and is actively involved with Women in Wine, a local nonprofit organization. Previously, she was marketing chair and president at ¡Salud!, a program providing health care to Willamette Valley vineyard stewards her mother Nancy helped found. Ponzi also co-founded Anthony’s Circle, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the graduation rate of foster youth in Oregon.

LINFIELD’S WINE EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Last year, wine historian Charlie Leary recognized Linfield University’s Center for Wine Education as the nation’s most innovative wine studies program (and third in the world) in his book, Leary’s Global Wineology: A Guide to Wine Education, Mentorships, and Scholarships. While the university’s history stretches back to the mid-19th century, its wine education curriculum wasn’t established until 2018. An interdisciplinary venture between the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Business, students can now study the science of winemaking, along with marketing, logistics and operations.

The center grants two undergraduate degrees. The Bachelor of Science concentrates on the technical aspects of winemaking and viticulture. The Bachelor of Arts focuses on business success in winemaking. Ponzi observes, “I think that’s the most critical part of the program. There’s no need to grow grapes and make excellent wine unless we have sustainable business operations to support that work. The wine industry is a tremendous economic driver for the state, and I’d like to see it continue to grow.

“Students can also pursue a minor in wine studies, which would make a robust pairing with a major in finance, business, or marketing,” advises Ponzi. There is also a joint graduate program, a five-year combined undergraduate and master’s degrees, in partnership with École Supérieure d’Agricultures in Angers, France. Participants study at Linfield for three years before spending two years abroad in France, Italy and Portugal. These students graduate with a B.A. or B.S., plus an International Vintage Master degree.

Beginning this fall: A Master of Science in business degree focused on wine business leadership. “This one-year program provides a great opportunity for people already in the industry to enhance their skills. It also allows undergrads to move directly into a graduate program and be well suited to enter a career in wine upon graduation,” observes Ponzi.

Linfield also grants certificates in wine business management and wine marketing, designed “for wine professionals who want to strengthen their knowledge or experience. These certificates are ideal for working professionals who may not have the time for a degree,” says Ponzi.

The university is also an approved program provider for Wine & Spirit Education Trust. This global organization comprises courses and exams in the fields of wine, spirits, beer and sake. These are “open to the public for those intrigued by wine. We’re pretty sure once you jump into these courses, you will want to go deeper,” says Ponzi.

Curious wine aficionados can support the Center for Wine Education by visiting the Acorn to Oak Wine Experience in downtown McMinnville. Here, students develop skills working in a tasting room.

Linfield is a small college, with about 1,750 students enrolled. Ponzi says, “The wine program is averages between 40 and 50 students, including majors and minors.”

EMPLOYING A LIFETIME OF EXPERIENCE

Assuming this role in oenological academia feels destined. “I truly believe all my roles have contributed to this new position at Linfield. From my leadership and mentorship skills to my knowledge of viticulture and oenology, combined with my ability to connect with people, collaborating, building relationships and success in sales, marketing, hospitality and tourism. It’s incredibly fulfilling to share my life experiences with others excited about entering the industry as a profession.”

Ponzi’s typical responsibilities include overseeing the course selection, managing the curriculum and working closely with the dean, faculty and instructors. The robust internship program also demands considerable time. “I believe it’s important to work closely with our local wine community to strengthen relationships. I want to continue to learn how our wineries and the university can collaborate to build a stronger wine industry for all.”

She discovered unexpected fulfillment in her relationship with program participants. “I love engaging with our students– I guess I didn’t really expect that. What comes with the directorship is this incredible opportunity to connect with the next generation of wine leaders and professionals. Our conversations re-inspire my adoration of wine and all it entails with bright, energetic young people. I find this immensely rewarding. And think it will become one of my most favorite parts of the job.”

“I’m very excited to build upon the business side of wine. If you look at the evolution of the industry here on the West Coast, it’s been predominantly about growing grapes and making wine. We’ve lacked focus on important details such as operating, running and sustaining a winery with its many layers and complexities. Of course, there’s marketing, sales, hospitality and tourism definitely comes into play. Wineries consistently handle a tremendous amount of regulation and compliance issues too. Those aspects are rarely revealed, yet, might be the most critical part. It’s a major component I hope to continue developing within Linfield’s curriculum.”

Ponzi realizes the region is rich with opportunities for students, celebrating “the hands-on experience, internships, and, frankly, job opportunities that exist within miles. Linfield is spectacularly situated in one of the world’s most renowned wine regions. Having access to this kind of talent and experience from acclaimed producers is extraordinary.”

Regarding success stories, she replies, “For me, having ten graduates claim wine as their focus this spring is pretty darn successful. The majority of them have secured full-time positions in local wineries. I find that exciting. These young adults have such a deep appreciation for wine and the industry. Awarding nearly $20,000 in scholarships to wine studies students this year is awesome. I feel these are great successes for our nascent program and we have so much more to accomplish.”

PICTURING THE FUTURE

Ponzi has ambitious plans for Linfield’s future. Current projects include: creating an articulation agreement with Chemeketa Community College through its wine and viticulture program; introducing new courses in Wine Law and Compliance, Event Management and Hospitality; collaborating with international universities to develop world-class hospitality courses; and developing partnerships around wine tourism. “I have a very long list. We’ll see what we can accomplish.”

Essentially, she hopes to “enhance and grow the wine program... I believe we can do more, be bigger and even better. We can be more than a local university supporting local businesses. I tend to think big and want to build on the current program’s foundation to see what else we can achieve. It requires far more than viticulture and oenology to sustain a wine industry. To remain strong, we also need business acumen, knowledge of wine sales and marketing strategies as well as a deep understanding– and appreciation– of the value of hospitality and tourism. Oregon has enjoyed economic growth from its vibrant wine industry. I aim to continue galvanizing this into the future.”

As the wine industry grows, Ponzi welcomes increased diversity and access to shaping Oregon’s wine culture. “I’m so excited about it– most things over 50 years old need to evolve and change. As a founding member, I want to ensure the next chapter is a positive one and builds upon the foundation. Today, we have more diverse opinions, sharing the same values but approaching wine differently. I believe these new voices are having an impact. They are creating greater access to this beautiful beverage than we had in the original days.”

Oregon’s wine heritage from the ‘60s and ‘70s centered on exclusivity. “What we’re seeing today is a response to that. Hey, let’s all enjoy wine with different foods. We see Korean fried chicken or spicy tacos matched with our wines. I expect to see a greater diversity of people and wines as we move into the next generation. I hope there is greater access, and a better understanding and appreciation of all wine can offer. We’re really opening it up today. And for me, that’s exciting.”

After living in Denmark, the Netherlands, L.A. and the Bay Area, writer Annelise Kelly settled in Portland, where she delights in food carts, Douglas firs, dancing and getting crafty. Thanks to Annelise’s broad interests, her career path has weaved through cooking, events, technical writing, decorative painting and retail display.Wanderlust takes her across borders and oceans every chance she gets. Connect with Annelise at www.annelisekelly.com.