March 2, 2026

February 2026 Cellar Selects: Beyond Bordeaux

Niche varieties take center stage

Terra Vina Wines 2022 Tempranillo, Columbia Valley (panel pick)

Earth-driven aromas of chocolate, mushrooms, blackberry and black cherry evoke a shaded forest walk. The palate echoes those impressions with ripe dark fruit and Marionberry layered over savory pine forest. It closes with cinnamon, while a cardamom warmth adds persistence and depth. $39

Red Lily Vineyard 2023 Best Day Ever Grenache, Rogue Valley

Smoky scents initially mingle with raspberry, cola and tea rose, joined by a lively hint of eucalyptus. Cola and cherry compote lead, followed by pleasant raspberry seed bitterness, creating splendid complexity. Bright fruit carries through to an energetic, spicy finish. $35

Grizzly Peak Winery 2016 Tempranillo, Rogue Valley

Lifted camphoraceous fragrances unite with almond and sour cherry, showing surprising vitality for its age. Bursting with bramble berry, cranberry and rooibos tea flavors, notes of black licorice, Marionberry and graham cracker add intrigue. Grippy tannins and vivid acidity supply remarkable drive and structure. $33

Abacela 2021 Reserve Grenache, Grand West Block, Umpqua Valley

Tart raspberry, mulberry and green herbal notes suggest summer savory, underscored by baking chocolate. Rich flavors of blueberry, blackcap raspberry and tart cherry unfold across the tongue. Firm, hefty tannins frame the fruit, lending both power and balance. $46

Maryhill Winery 2019 Syrah, Columbia Valley

Savory hints of thyme meet black plum, vanilla and burnt sugar reminiscent of crème brûlée on the nose. Flavors of cassis and vanilla are accented by brown sugar and cranberry. Radiant acidity keeps the wine fresh and balanced. $34

Echolands Winery 2024 Cinsault Semi-Carbonic, Walla Walla Valley

A playful bouquet of raspberry soda, strawberry yogurt and black cherry sets a lively, inviting tone. Each sip delivers fresh raspberry and strawberry flavors alongside cherry pie filling. A long, persistent finish reinforces its vibrant, fruit-forward character. $44

Quady North 2022 Sur Mer Mourvèdre, Rogue Valley

Aromas of cinnamon, plum and rosemary are lifted by tart cranberry and hibiscus. The palate is soft and supple, with sandy tannins supporting flavors of tart cherry preserves, red plum and goji berry. Subtle floral and menthol notes add interest, carrying through to a polished finish. $35

Rain Dance Vineyards 2023 Estate Gamay Noir, Grand Oak Vineyard, Laurelwood District

Blackcap raspberry and cherry cola combine with smoky gravel dust and a whiff of eucalyptus. Cherry, cola and strawberry flavors lead, followed by framboise and savory eucalyptus through the mid-palate. An iron-tinged, iodine-like finale delivers intensity and length. $40

AniChe Cellars 2022 Barbariccia, Bousey Vineyard, Yakima Valley (90% Sangiovese, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon)

Juicy aromatics of raspberry coulis and red licorice are supported by thyme, lilac and a savory hint of bacon fat. Tangy raspberry, strawberry and boysenberry flavors supply lift, with Marionberry, sage and bay leaf adding complexity at the close. $38

Chris James Cellars 2021 Miscela Riserva, Oregon (34% Lagrein, 33% Dolcetto, 33% Barbera)

Aromas of black currant, blueberry and mixed berries are layered with fresh herbs, strawberry and tobacco. Sandy tannins move across the palate, framing bright acidity and flavors of blueberry, boysenberry and red cherry. Notes of Marionberry, black plum, vanilla and tobacco extend into an iron-tinged, well-balanced close. $59

Abacela 2021 Reserve Syrah, South Face Block, Umpqua Valley

The fanciful blueberry bouquet is accented by fresh herbs and subtle traces of Aleppo pepper. Tastes of blueberry and Montmorency cherry layer with cardamom, cherry soda and strawberry. A long, spicy close carries the wine’s vivacious energy forward. $48

Coelho Winery 2022 Antecipação Petite Sirah, California

Savory aromas of tobacco, earth and tarragon intertwine with red and black plums and blackberry. The palate is rich and textured, offering cherry leather, roasted plums, blackberry and dried fruit with a talc-like mouthfeel. Slightly port-like notes of raisin, mincemeat pie filling and cinnamon lead to a compelling conclusion. $49

Terra Vina Wines 2022 Terra Madre Vintner’s Red Blend, Columbia Valley (95% Sangiovese, 5% Merlot)

Scents of chocolate, mushrooms, blackberry and black cherry evoke forest floor earthiness. Repeating on the palate, they combine with evergreen woodland notes and ripe Marionberry. The wine concludes with warming cinnamon spice notes. $39

Red Lily Vineyard 2022 Beguiled Syrah, Rogue Valley

The nose opens with blackcap raspberry, blueberry and delicate rose petals. Each sip reveals tayberry and black cherry seamlessly joined with rosehip and lavender. Precocious tannins support rich chocolate tones, finishing with a smooth touch of vanilla. $35

Lytle-Barnett 2020 Le Mélangeur Pinot Meunier Sparkling Wine, Yamhill-Carlton

Dusty citrus aromas recall lemon bar and marzipan. Tart lemon and lime flavors lead, supported by fine, energetic bubbles. The wine is equally delicate and intense, finishing long with mouthwatering notes of Meyer lemon and key lime. $90

110 wines evaluated

