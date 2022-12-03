December 9, 2022

Exceptional Experiences

This holiday season, consider gifts of memorable experiences. Numerous studies reveal people more deeply enjoy participation over material objects. Experts discovered that involvement results in more joy to both the giver and receiver. Our lives are collections of moments, so consider these ideas to create memories that will strengthen your relationships and last a lifetime.

Tour DeVine by Heli

Tours start from the McMinnville airport where a helicopter and pilot will fly up to four wine lovers to taste at nearby wineries. Imagine touching down on a winery helipad… what a VIP entrance. Small bites and bubbles for breakfast, followed later by a gourmet picnic lunch guarantees no one goes hungry. Create a custom, unique excursion or pick from Tour DeVine’s standard tours of McMinnville, the Eola-Amity Hills or the Chehalem Mountains. Aerial views of vineyards, forested areas, farmland and small towns will delight your gift recipients. Perhaps they’ll invite you along for the ride? www.tourdevinebyheli.com/helicopter-wine-tours

Rogue River Rafting with gourmet meals and wine by OARS

Have an active foodie on your list? Give the gift of rafting down the Rogue River by day and wining and dining each night. Surrounded by natural beauty and wildlife, rafters navigate the river rapids through gorges, meadows and forests before setting up camp. The chef prepares a gourmet dinner expertly paired with local wines. After an active day on the water, fine dining under a canopy of stars becomes a memory that will last a lifetime. www.oars.com/wine-tasting-tours

Equestrian Wine Tours

How about riding a horse on the trails between wineries in the Dundee Hills? Reminiscent of days long ago when this was the typical mode of transportation, what an exciting way to sample wine as rider and horse trot from vineyard to vineyard. Your gift promises the opportunity to hitch up a horse at the entrance to the tasting rooms and experience wine tasting like never before. Equestrian Wine Tours also host intimate horse-drawn carriage rides as well as a country surrey for groups as large as 10 people. www.equestrianwinetours.com/wine-tours

Bike and Wine Tours with MountNbarreL

Cycling in the Columbia Gorge with views of the mountains remains a treasured pastime for many. Add wine to the equation and your recipient will experience an unforgettable day riding the backroads from one winery to the next. MountNbarreL offers guided tours with private tastings, locally sourced artisan lunch and a shuttle back to where the ride began. Riders can choose an old-school pedal-powered bicycle or an e-bike if they don’t want to work as hard for their glass of vino. www.mountnbarrel.com/bike-and-wine-tours

Ashland Springs Hotel wine country escape package

Prefer something more relaxing? Staying at a landmark historic hotel in Southern Oregon is always a good option. The Ashland Springs Hotel crafted an overnight package that also includes a day of complimentary wine tasting at nearby wineries serving a wide array of varietals and blends. After sampling wine, dinner at the award-winning Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine restaurant guarantees an unforgettable gift for someone special in your life. www.ashlandspringshotel.com/wine-country-escape-package