November 1, 2024

Deep Roots, Bold Reds

Umpqua Valley's Spangler Vineyards produces all six Bordeaux varietals and more

By Brooke Strickland

Pat Spangler, sole owner and operator of Spangler Vineyards, explains how his winemaking journey started in the mid-1980s by brewing beer in his college dorm room.

After graduating, Spangler made his first trip to Napa and Sonoma, immediately fell in love with wine, and decided he wanted to make it. He first moved to Santa Rosa, but soon realized Roseburg was the perfect place to establish a winery and while raising his daughter.

In early 2004, Spangler bought La Garza Cellars. The renamed Spangler Vineyards tasting room officially opened the following Memorial Day weekend. Focused on big, bold reds, he makes all six Bordeaux varietals and a Claret blend, plus Petite Sirah and Carménère. Spangler Vineyards is best known for its Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc.

While he grows about one-third of his grapes, Spangler enjoys using other varietals. Producing 40-50 tons of grapes annually, he focuses primarily on sourcing fruit grown in Southern Oregon and sometimes travels to California for something new.

“As a winemaker, I find the challenge of teasing out the very best of every grape and harvest exciting, even after all these years,” Spangler said. “It is never the same twice.” He produces small-batch wines and describes how his process is different– it’s what makes his wines exceptional.

He said, “We use minimal sulfur and age wines for several years before release. Our wines are bigger, darker, denser than most.” Many customers with food allergies or wine sensitivities report drinking his wine without adverse reactions.

“My winemaking style remains very old school,” Spangler said. “I am not convinced by new toys and techniques. In fact, I tend to think they are all efforts to take shortcuts to get to the best wines. I have played with many of them but have now totally stopped and simply returned to what I have done for years. Why? Because I am absolutely convinced it makes better wine.”

Over the last two decades, word has spread about Spangler Vineyards. His wine club membership is up to 450 people. In the last eight years, he’s filled approximately 41,000 orders. Spangler estimates that 90 percent of his sales are through his wine club, tasting room and small events. Consequently, he can keep the wine more affordable without sacrificing standards.

That quality is of the utmost importance, too. Spangler never released a wine that failed to receive at least a gold medal. His Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Dolcetto have all earned platinum awards, for a total of over 25 during his career. Spangler Vineyards’ wines, many recognized as “best in show,” even secured the highest score in the 2024 Oregon Wine Awards. In 2018, Spangler Vineyards was named Oregon Winery of the Year by Wine Press Northwest.

Spangler manages all parts of the business– marketing, website management, events and the tasting room. While extra, reliable hands might prove helpful, he never experienced much success hiring long-term employees. None of this prevented Spangler from achieving what he does best: concentrating solely on the wine. “I really do care about the wines,” he said. “The art of blending is inspiring.”

In the future, he intends to continue nurturing his passion and creativity. He strives to create magic from the grapes and craft wines that delight people’s taste buds. To celebrate 20 years of business, Spangler mentions an upcoming event.

“I still love the challenge of capturing the essence of each grape for that specific year,” he explained. “That is a never-ending thing…every single year, there are different conditions for different grapes. The simple fact is, I absolutely love making wine. Growing up, my parents didn’t drink, and the idea of being a winemaker and owning a winery wasn’t even on the radar. Now, I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Spangler Vineyards

491 Winery Lane

Roseburg, OR 97471

(541) 679-9654

www.spanglervineyards.com

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full-time freelance writer that specializes in writing blogs, website content, and business news for companies & publications around the country. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. When she's not writing, you can find her on her porch swing reading a historical fiction novel with a glass of rosé or hanging out with her husband and two kids.