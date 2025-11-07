December 1, 2025

December 2025 Cellar Selects: Delectable Delights

Deliver holiday cheer with these top picks

Abacela 2022 Angelica 1859 Pioneer Vineyard, Umpqua Valley (panel pick)

Notes of black cherry, nuts and white pepper command attention with the first sniff. Each sip reveals more complexity and depth as brown sugar and boysenberry crumble dance across the tongue, followed closely by fig, blueberry and white pepper. Raisin and other dried fruits join cacao and black cherry in a rich, elegant ending. $90

Soter Vineyards 2021 Mineral Springs Brut Rosé, Yamhill-Carlton (80% Pinot Noir, 20% Chardonnay) (panel pick)

White pepper, strawberry and pink grapefruit create an intriguing nose. Tart strawberry and cherry wed with lemongrass, developing into a distinct structure with exuberant bubbles. A hint of salinity introduces a memorable, extended conclusion. $80

Hudak House 2023 Riesling Dessert Wine, Eola-Amity Hills

Fragrant floral aromas of gardenia and orange blossom flowers progress into orange zest and toasted almond. Bright, tart flavors of quince and lemon juice become more complex, melding seamlessly with notes of poached pear and candied orange peel. $35

Sarver Vineyard 2021 Syrato Extended Barrel-aged Dessert Wine, Yakima Valley

Nutella, dried fruits and violet aromas contribute a fanciful nature to this Port-style wine. Aromatic rosemary sprig and fig notes artfully blend with Italian and red plum, blackberry and Blackcap raspberry. Extravagant dark chocolate and chocolate-covered cherries conjure elevated levels of decadence. $30

J. Scott Cellars 2015 Dessert Riesling, Rogue Valley

Enticing scents of caramel, crème brûlée, honey and roasted hazelnuts evolve into matching flavors. Jasmine and yellow melon join the earthy, confectionery tones, followed by a pleasant popsicle stick dryness. A lengthy conclusion, abundant with blackberry honey, leaves a lasting mark. $25

Bjornson Vineyard 2020 Ratafia Dessert Wine, Eola-Amity Hills

Sweet toffee, almond paste and caramel initially greet the senses. Desirable aromas of tiramisu and baked apple echo on the palate, transforming tempting desserts into liquid form. Espresso, honeycomb and golden raisin supply further sophistication and refinement. $30

Dobbes Family Winery 2022 Dichotomie Elements Brut, Columbia Valley (85% Chardonnay, 15% Syrah)

Almond shavings and marzipan mingle with aromas of lemon zest and green banana. Citrus flavors of lime, lemonade and grapefruit balance a creamy midpalate with energetic bubbles. Lemon curd and Asian pear supply added texture to the pleasing finale. $35

The Punch House 2024 L’Appel du Vide Pét-Nat, Rogue Valley

An intensely floral bouquet of honeysuckle and white flowers marries fruity Cosmic Crisp apple. Extending to the palate, the aromas are joined by green tea, jasmine and sparkling apple juice. Spritzy and pleasurable, this easy-drinking wine delivers a lasting memory with its clean finish. $40

Van Duzer Vineyards 2024 Windfall Rosé, Van Duzer Corridor

A fruit salad medley of strawberry, raspberry, watermelon and banana scents pique interest before reaffirming their presence in the flavor profile. Lively bubbles intensify notes of zesty grapefruit and watermelon rind. Balanced with well-rounded body, it leaves a fulfilling impression. $30

Corollary Wines 2021 Cuvée One Extra Brut, Willamette Valley (64% Chardonnay, 23% Pinot Noir, 8% Pinot Meunier, 5% Pinot Blanc)

Scents of tart lemon and toasted marshmallow repeat on the palate, followed by baked apples, beach breezes and cedarwood. The mousse is well-rounded with tension and vibrant acidity. Hints of pepper and warm spiced cider supply a brilliant, tenacious finish. $50

Balsall Creek 2021 Sparkling Brut, Chehalem Mountains (41% Chardonnay, 34% Pinot Meunier, 25% Pinot Noir)

Complex aromas of white peach and ginger lemon build anticipation. A powerful burst of bubbles supply flavors of Asian pear, quince and grilled lemons. Well-rounded with hints of lemongrass, the ending is intensely satisfying. $85

ROCO Winery 2022 RMS Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley (100% Pinot Noir)

Oven-baked brioche combines with strawberry preserves and candied lemons on the nose. Flavors of lemongrass, rhubarb and Bing cherry pie filling welcome a bubbly explosion with refreshing acidity. Floral and strawberry notes supply a graceful, lingering finale. $65

Lafayette & White Cellars NV Eocene Blanc de Blancs Method Champenoise Sparkling Wine, Willamette Valley (100% Chardonnay)

Whisps of vanilla dance around mouthwatering scents of lemons and quince. These echo on the palate in a creamy mousse, joined by pear, citrus zest and apple crumble. A fresh lift carries the bubbles to an unforgettable finish. $50

College Cellars of Walla Walla NV Blanc de Blancs Traditional Method sparkling wine, Walla Walla Valley

Scents of golden apple and ginger introduce an energetic tone. Effervescent bubbles present guava, apple and honeystick combined with crisp acidity. Hints of vanilla and cedar add complexity to this fun, frothy sparkler. $40

73 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.