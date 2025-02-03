November 29, 2024

December 2024 Cellar Selects: Libations for Celebrations

Enjoy these top picks during the holidays

Violet Vines 2019 Grenache Dessert Wine, Rogue Valley (panel pick)

This wine bursts with aromas of ripe raspberry and blackberry, layered with coconut whipped cream, dark chocolate and hints of burnt caramel. Its lush flavors include juicy berries, espresso and decadent chocolate-covered cherries. A touch of bittersweet chocolate and toasted coconut add pleasing depth and an extended conclusion. $38

Mt. Hood Winery NV Brut Sparkling Wine, Columbia Gorge (panel pick)

Lip-smacking lemon and lime join mineral notes of gravel dust and wet cement. The palate unfolds with lemon curd, Key lime pie and delicate brioche followed by whispers of raspberry and lemongrass. Effervescent bubbles enhance minerality, while a touch of austerity balances the broad, textured mouthfeel. $52

Abacela 2021 Angelica 1859 Fault Line Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

Succulent cherry, blueberries, black cherry and a trace of red licorice are complemented by violets and a whisper of anise. Rich flavors of chocolate-covered strawberries marry dark chocolate and dried cherries. A layered, enduring finish presents fruit and floral accents in a decadent, memorable finale. $90

Weisinger Family Winery Barile Red Dessert Wine, Rogue Valley

Black plum, dark cherry and hints of spiced cherry pie mingle with bold notes of Aleppo pepper and a touch of bourbon-soaked cherries. Grippy tannins add structure to spicy undertones, creating a balance between ripe, dark fruit and savory, peppery layers. $60

Six Peaks 2022 Vin Glacé of Sauvignon Blanc, Aquilini Vineyard, Columbia Valley

Enticing notes of honey, delicate jasmine, elderflowers and lemon verbena artfully blend with green tea and fresh kumquats. Rich and mouthcoating, layers of orange sorbet and jasmine dazzle the tongue. Each sip supplies a pleasing blend of sweet florals and zesty citrus lending elegant poise and vibrancy. $25

JosephJane Winery 2020 Supersweet Riesling, Southern Oregon

This playful, charming wine lives up to its name. Commencing with ripe Starkrimson pear, lychee, crisp green apple and caramel, the tongue is greeted by Smarties candy, honey, honeysuckle and a hint of banana. Fruit and confectionery tones are expertly balanced on the finish. $25

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2023 Birdhouse Dessert Wine (50% cherry wine, 50% Pinot Noir), Willamette Valley

Warm, spiced notes of cinnamon and nutmeg are complemented by bittersweet blackberry seeds and a hint of nuttiness. Rich layers unfold of burnt brown sugar and toffee, followed by Mexican chocolate and a subtle smokiness from charred red peppers. A tawny-port-like richness develops into a long, nuanced conclusion. $32

Left Coast Estate 2017 Brut Rosé of Pinot Meunier Sparkling Wine, Van Duzer Corridor

Hood strawberries, rhubarb, sweet marzipan and Turkish delight develop into intriguing aromas. Flavors of tangy rhubarb pie and juicy pomegranate join delicate, foam-like bubbles and a bright, mouthwatering tartness. A gentle sweetness weaves through the vivacious acidity in this sparkling wine. $55

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2018 Blanc de Noirs, Willamette Valley

Nervy acidity and foamy bubbles dance on the palate, captivating first with smells of fresh sourdough, honeystick, earthy mushrooms and zesty lemons. Vibrant citrus flavors of tart lemons, white grapefruit and a touch of lemon zest make for a lively character, culminating in an extended finale. $85

Six Peaks Winery 2017 Blanc de Noir, Zero Dosage, Willamette Valley

A creamy texture presents an uplifting blend of citrus notes: Mexican lime, lemon and curd join grilled lemons and homemade lemonade. Indulgent cream soda and brioche lend harmony to its lively, energetic nature. Smooth creaminess salutes a zesty, memorable encounter. $35

J. Wright, Vintner 2017 Brut Rosé of Pinot Meunier, Van Duzer Corridor

Scents of sour cherries and cranberries unite with slate, marzipan and a waft of brioche baking. These smells develop into prominent flavors, joined by strawberry, raspberry and almond croissants. Titillating acidity and fine bubbles add lift, leading to a tart finish that lingers with grace. $55

Cooper Ridge Vineyard 2021 Sparkling Pinot Noir, Dynamite Ridge Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

This wine possesses a bouquet of dark fruit: cherry, blackberry, Blackcap raspberry and boysenberry. They repeat on the palate, joined by tayberry and pomegranate. The natural sweet notes are balanced by a slight bitterness, enhancing complexity. Reminiscent of a rich, Lambrusco-style profile, it’s enchanted by tenacious, lasting black cherry notes. $42

Lytle-Barnett 2017 Brut, Eola-Amity Hills

Wood chips, lemon and lime create an inviting nose. Flavors of lemon meringue, Key lime, quince and limequat unfold, delivering a tart yet balanced experience. Fine, delicate bubbles yield to a soft, citrus-driven profile with bright, refreshing acidity and a crisp, citrusy personality. $75

Abbey Road Farm 2023 Estate Sparkling Rosé (50% Pinot Noir, 50% Pinot Meunier), Yamhill-Carlton

Persistent, perky bubbles set an energetic tone. Marionberry jam joins strawberries and cream, minerally gravel dust and popsicle stick for an inviting nose. Juicy flavors of cranberry, raspberry and Hood strawberry deliver vibrant intensity with a delightful, mouthwatering finale. $34

51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 MR (67% Muscadelle, 33% Riesling), Columbia Valley

Fresh apricots, honeysuckle and honeydew melon unite with delicate hints of vanilla and white ginger. Lush and generous, the scents recur on the palate, joined by honeycomb, jasmine and a touch of snow leopard melon. A soft, clean finale leaves traces of sweetness combined with a refreshing lift. $42

Coria Estates La Moza 2020 Oregon Rosé Bubbles (100% Pinot Noir), Willamette Valley

Opening with playful, nostalgic whiffs of cherry Kool-Aid powder, strawberry, raspberry and strawberry Pop-Tarts, this wine recalls summer memories. The palate is bright and lively with fresh lemon zest, strawberry and Marionberry. A tart profile contributes energy paired with a pleasant crispness. $28

Six Peaks Winery 2020 Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley

Delicate aromas of ripe strawberry and raspberry mingle with traces of gravel dust and popsicle stick. On the palate, lively rosehips, strawberries, and freeze-dried raspberries create a refreshing profile. Refined, subtle flavors contribute to this wine’s light and airy character, concluding in a most striking ending. $35

Ankeny Vineyard 2023 Sparkling Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Energetic scents of rhubarb, raspberries, strawberries, wet stone, and an unusual note of earthy, beach tar. An intriguing mineral edge greets flavors of strawberries and cream, tangy rhubarb and raspberry sorbet. The rich, smooth mouthfeel leads to a steadfast ending, leaving a memorable mark. $35

Dinsdale Family Wine NV Dinsfunctional Brut Blanc, Two Rivers Vineyard, Rogue Valley

An introduction of lime zest, green apple and balsa wood is layered with a unique kiss of horseradish. Invigorating flavors of Key lime, quince, lemon zest and green apple unite with abundant acidity. It’s refreshing and mouthwatering with an energetic, clean finish. $30

Abbey Road Farm 2023 Estate Sparkling Blanc de Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

Vivid aromas of green apple, zesty lemon, apple Jolly Rancher and lime conjure memories of Granny Smith apple pie. Echoed on the palate, it’s bright and punchy with the addition of quince. Persistent, lively bubbles enhance the pulsating acidity, delivering a mouth-puckering conclusion with a lasting impression. $33

Gran Moraine NV Brut Rosé (52% Pinot Noir, 44% Chardonnay, 4% Pinot Meunier), Yamhill-Carlton

Rhubarb, fresh strawberries and strawberry leaf tickle the nose. On the palate, it delivers flavors of strawberries and cream, strawberry soda and subtle notes of rhubarb and raspberry seed. A sharp entry leads to a creamy, mouthwatering mid-palate, evolving into a long, satisfying ending. $60

56 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

