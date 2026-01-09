January 2, 2026

Curated Classics

Revisiting the year’s panel-picked recommendations

February: Tempranillo, Gamay Noir, Sangiovese, Grenache, Syrah and other Non-Bordeaux-style reds and blends

Cowin Family Wines 2020 Ribera Reserva, Columbia Valley (80% Tempranillo, 6% Malbec, 4% Merlot) (panel pick)

Silverback Estate Winery 2022 Ridge Runner Gamay Noir, Willamette Valley

Schnaer Family Wines 2023 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley

Remy Wines 2021 Gold Star, Washington state (80% Sangiovese, 20% Lagrein)

Bailey Family Wines 2018, Grenache, Swallow Hill Vineyard, Rogue Valley

RAM Cellars 2022 Tempranillo, Sugarloaf Vineyard, Columbia Valley

Terra Vina Wines 2022 Tempranillo, Columbia Valley

Violet Vines 2022 Syrah, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater

51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 Syrah, XL Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley

61 wines evaluated

March: Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux-style reds and blends

Domaine Rogue 2021 Cinquenta Red Blend, Valley View Vineyard, Applegate Valley (40% Malbec, 40% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon) (panel pick)

51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 Éclater, Columbia Valley (41% Cab Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 16% Petit Verdot, 3% Malbec)

Six Peaks Winery 2023 Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley (Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec)

Chris James Cellars 2020 Petit Verdot, Columbia Valley

Quady North 2020 Malbec, Rogue Valley

Terra Vina Wines 2022 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley

53 wines evaluated

April: Pinot Noir

Björnson Vineyard 2022 #21003 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills (panel pick)

Foris Vineyards 2018 Cedar Ranch Vineyard Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

King Estate Winery 2023 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

St. Innocent Winery 2023 Villages Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Ricochet Wine Company 2022 Holmes Gap Vineyard Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

Domaine 524 2022 Cuvée Marie-Claude Prophet Vineyard Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Cowin Family 2021 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

62 wines evaluated

May: Pinot Gris

King Estate Winery 2024 Artisan Series Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Foris Vineyards 2022 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2023 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2023 Estate Selection Pinot Grigio, Umpqua Valley

St. Innocent Winery 2023 Grauburgunder Pinot Gris, Momtazi Vineyard, McMinnville

23 wines evaluated

June: Rhone- and Loire-Style Whites

Sweet Cheeks Winery 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, Rogue Valley (panel pick)

Spangler Vineyards 2022 Grenache Blanc, Columbia Valley

Nysa Vineyard 2023 Marsanne, Columbia Gorge

Abacela 2024 Viognier, Umpqua Valley

Bow & Arrow 2023 Melon de Bourgogne, Willamette Valley

Quady North 2023 Chenin Blanc, 4 Diamonds Vineyard, Applegate Valley

56 wines evaluated

July: Rosé

Rain Dance 2024 Estate Rosé, Grand Oak Vineyard, Laurelwood District (panel pick)

Van Duzer Vineyards 2024 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2024 Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley

Croft Vineyards 2022 Ridge Roamer Rosé, Willamette Valley

Dwell Wines 2024 Bubbly Rosé, Applegate Valley

Planet Oregon 2023 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Quady North 2024 Grenache Rosé, Applegate Valley

Corollary Wines 2021 Cuvée One Sparkling Rosé, Willamette Valley

Coelho Winery 2024 Bunny Cuvée Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

51 Weeks Winemaking 2024 Bâton de Champ American Rosé

Mt. Hood Winery 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

59 wines evaluated

August: German- and Alsatian-style whites

King Estate Winery 2023 Grüner Veltliner, Havlin Vineyard, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Mt. Hood Winery 2023 Riesling, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2023 Riesling, Rogue Valley

Cória Estates 2024 Riesling, Willamette Valley

Foris Vineyards 2022 Dry Gewürztraminer, Rogue Valley

St. Innocent Winery 2023 Riesling, Temperance Hill Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2023 Green Lizard Grüner Veltliner, Umpqua Valley

Mt. Hood Winery 2022 Gewürztraminer, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

Sokol Blosser 2024 Estate Müller-Thurgau, Dundee Hills

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2023 Dry Gewürztraminer, Tualatin Hills

39 wines evaluated

September: Pinot Blanc, White Pinot, Auxerrois, Albariño, Aligoté, Vermentino, Arneis, Sémillon, other whites and blends

Airlie Winery 2024 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Furioso Vineyards 2024 White Pinot Noir, Trovato Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton

Hummingbird Estate 2024 White Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

Balsall Creek 2022 Aligoté, Chehalem Mountains

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2024 Estate Pinot Blanc, Eola-Amity Hills

Abacela 2024 Albariño, Umpqua Valley

Maryhill Winery 2023 Proprietor’s Reserve Albariño, Otis Vineyard, Columbia Valley

Remy Wines Three Wives 2023 Mr. Halibut White Blend, Willamette Valley (68% Auxerrois, 32% Pinot Gris)

West Haven Vineyards 2023 Harmony White Wine, Willamette Valley (Pinot Gris, Riesling and Gewürztraminer)

Quady North 2024 Chelsea Rose Sparkling Pét-nat, Applegate Valley (87% Vermentino, 13% Orange Muscat)

43 wines evaluated

October: Chardonnay

Elton Wines 2023 Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills (panel pick)

Maison Jussiaume 2020 Brut Blanc de Blancs, Rogue Valley

Lafayette & White Cellars 2021 Eocene Reserve Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Van Duzer Vineyards 2023 Estate Chardonnay, Van Duzer Corridor

North Valley Vineyards 2023 Classic Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Remy Wines Three Wives 2023 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Estelbrook Farms & Vineyard 2023 Katherine Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

Winter’s Hill 2022 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills

Plaisance Ranch 2023 Papa Joe’s Private Stash Chardonnay, Applegate Valley

Girardet Vineyards & Winery 2022 Chardonnay, Umpqua Valley

71 wines evaluated

November: Pinot Noir

Willful Wine Company 2021 Nysa Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills (panel pick)

Furioso Vineyards 2022 Wädenswil Pinot Noir, Trovato Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton

Dwell Wines 2023 Reserve Pinot Noir, Applegate Valley

Remy Wines 2021 Jules Pinot Noir, Three Wives Vineyard, Dundee Hills

Andante Vineyard 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir No. 6, Van Duzer Corridor

St. Innocent Winery 2021 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Sun Break Wines 2021 Marie-Paule Reserve Pinot Noir, Cortell-Rose Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Airlie Winery 2021 Vintner’s Select Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Alchemist 2022 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2022 Estate Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Division Winemaking Company 2023 Pinot Noir Cinq, Armstrong Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge

Project M Wines 2023 Pinot Noir, Filament Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

81 wines evaluated

December: Sparkling, Dessert/Port-style, Fruit wines

Abacela 2022 Angelica 1859 Pioneer Vineyard, Umpqua Valley (panel pick)

Soter Vineyards 2021 Mineral Springs Brut Rosé, Yamhill-Carlton (80% Pinot Noir, 20% Chardonnay) (panel pick)

Hudak House 2023 Riesling Dessert Wine, Eola-Amity Hills

Sarver Vineyard 2021 Syrato Extended Barrel-aged Dessert Wine, Yakima Valley

J. Scott Cellars 2015 Dessert Riesling, Rogue Valley

Bjornson Vineyard 2020 Ratafia Dessert Wine, Eola-Amity Hills

Dobbes Family Winery 2022 Dichotomie Elements Brut, Columbia Valley (85% Chardonnay, 15% Syrah)

The Punch House 2024 L’Appel du Vide Pét-Nat, Rogue Valley

Van Duzer Vineyards 2024 Windfall Rosé, Van Duzer Corridor

Corollary Wines 2021 Cuvée One Extra Brut, Willamette Valley (64% Chardonnay, 23% Pinot Noir, 8% Pinot Meunier, 5% Pinot Blanc)

Balsall Creek 2021 Sparkling Brut, Chehalem Mountains (41% Chardonnay, 34% Pinot Meunier, 25% Pinot Noir)

ROCO Winery 2022 RMS Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley (100% Pinot Noir)

Lafayette & White Cellars NV Eocene Blanc de Blancs Method Champenoise Sparkling Wine, Willamette Valley (100% Chardonnay)

College Cellars of Walla Walla NV Blanc de Blancs Traditional Method sparkling wine, Walla Walla Valley

73 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.