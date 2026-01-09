Curated Classics
Revisiting the year’s panel-picked recommendations
February: Tempranillo, Gamay Noir, Sangiovese, Grenache, Syrah and other Non-Bordeaux-style reds and blends
- Cowin Family Wines 2020 Ribera Reserva, Columbia Valley (80% Tempranillo, 6% Malbec, 4% Merlot) (panel pick)
- Silverback Estate Winery 2022 Ridge Runner Gamay Noir, Willamette Valley
- Schnaer Family Wines 2023 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley
- Remy Wines 2021 Gold Star, Washington state (80% Sangiovese, 20% Lagrein)
- Bailey Family Wines 2018, Grenache, Swallow Hill Vineyard, Rogue Valley
- RAM Cellars 2022 Tempranillo, Sugarloaf Vineyard, Columbia Valley
- Terra Vina Wines 2022 Tempranillo, Columbia Valley
- Violet Vines 2022 Syrah, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater
- 51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 Syrah, XL Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley
61 wines evaluated
March: Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux-style reds and blends
- Domaine Rogue 2021 Cinquenta Red Blend, Valley View Vineyard, Applegate Valley (40% Malbec, 40% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon) (panel pick)
- 51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 Éclater, Columbia Valley (41% Cab Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 16% Petit Verdot, 3% Malbec)
- Six Peaks Winery 2023 Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley (Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec)
- Chris James Cellars 2020 Petit Verdot, Columbia Valley
- Quady North 2020 Malbec, Rogue Valley
- Terra Vina Wines 2022 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley
53 wines evaluated
April: Pinot Noir
- Björnson Vineyard 2022 #21003 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills (panel pick)
- Foris Vineyards 2018 Cedar Ranch Vineyard Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley
- King Estate Winery 2023 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
- St. Innocent Winery 2023 Villages Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
- Ricochet Wine Company 2022 Holmes Gap Vineyard Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor
- Domaine 524 2022 Cuvée Marie-Claude Prophet Vineyard Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
- Cowin Family 2021 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains
62 wines evaluated
May: Pinot Gris
- King Estate Winery 2024 Artisan Series Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley (panel pick)
- Foris Vineyards 2022 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley
- Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2023 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley
- Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2023 Estate Selection Pinot Grigio, Umpqua Valley
- St. Innocent Winery 2023 Grauburgunder Pinot Gris, Momtazi Vineyard, McMinnville
23 wines evaluated
June: Rhone- and Loire-Style Whites
- Sweet Cheeks Winery 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, Rogue Valley (panel pick)
- Spangler Vineyards 2022 Grenache Blanc, Columbia Valley
- Nysa Vineyard 2023 Marsanne, Columbia Gorge
- Abacela 2024 Viognier, Umpqua Valley
- Bow & Arrow 2023 Melon de Bourgogne, Willamette Valley
- Quady North 2023 Chenin Blanc, 4 Diamonds Vineyard, Applegate Valley
56 wines evaluated
July: Rosé
- Rain Dance 2024 Estate Rosé, Grand Oak Vineyard, Laurelwood District (panel pick)
- Van Duzer Vineyards 2024 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley
- Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2024 Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley
- Croft Vineyards 2022 Ridge Roamer Rosé, Willamette Valley
- Dwell Wines 2024 Bubbly Rosé, Applegate Valley
- Planet Oregon 2023 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley
- Quady North 2024 Grenache Rosé, Applegate Valley
- Corollary Wines 2021 Cuvée One Sparkling Rosé, Willamette Valley
- Coelho Winery 2024 Bunny Cuvée Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley
- 51 Weeks Winemaking 2024 Bâton de Champ American Rosé
- Mt. Hood Winery 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge
59 wines evaluated
August: German- and Alsatian-style whites
- King Estate Winery 2023 Grüner Veltliner, Havlin Vineyard, Willamette Valley (panel pick)
- Mt. Hood Winery 2023 Riesling, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge
- Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2023 Riesling, Rogue Valley
- Cória Estates 2024 Riesling, Willamette Valley
- Foris Vineyards 2022 Dry Gewürztraminer, Rogue Valley
- St. Innocent Winery 2023 Riesling, Temperance Hill Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills
- Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2023 Green Lizard Grüner Veltliner, Umpqua Valley
- Mt. Hood Winery 2022 Gewürztraminer, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge
- Sokol Blosser 2024 Estate Müller-Thurgau, Dundee Hills
- Willamette Valley Vineyards 2023 Dry Gewürztraminer, Tualatin Hills
39 wines evaluated
September: Pinot Blanc, White Pinot, Auxerrois, Albariño, Aligoté, Vermentino, Arneis, Sémillon, other whites and blends
- Airlie Winery 2024 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley (panel pick)
- Furioso Vineyards 2024 White Pinot Noir, Trovato Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton
- Hummingbird Estate 2024 White Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley
- Balsall Creek 2022 Aligoté, Chehalem Mountains
- Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2024 Estate Pinot Blanc, Eola-Amity Hills
- Abacela 2024 Albariño, Umpqua Valley
- Maryhill Winery 2023 Proprietor’s Reserve Albariño, Otis Vineyard, Columbia Valley
- Remy Wines Three Wives 2023 Mr. Halibut White Blend, Willamette Valley (68% Auxerrois, 32% Pinot Gris)
- West Haven Vineyards 2023 Harmony White Wine, Willamette Valley (Pinot Gris, Riesling and Gewürztraminer)
- Quady North 2024 Chelsea Rose Sparkling Pét-nat, Applegate Valley (87% Vermentino, 13% Orange Muscat)
43 wines evaluated
October: Chardonnay
- Elton Wines 2023 Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills (panel pick)
- Maison Jussiaume 2020 Brut Blanc de Blancs, Rogue Valley
- Lafayette & White Cellars 2021 Eocene Reserve Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
- Van Duzer Vineyards 2023 Estate Chardonnay, Van Duzer Corridor
- North Valley Vineyards 2023 Classic Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
- Remy Wines Three Wives 2023 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley
- Estelbrook Farms & Vineyard 2023 Katherine Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge
- Winter’s Hill 2022 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills
- Plaisance Ranch 2023 Papa Joe’s Private Stash Chardonnay, Applegate Valley
- Girardet Vineyards & Winery 2022 Chardonnay, Umpqua Valley
71 wines evaluated
November: Pinot Noir
- Willful Wine Company 2021 Nysa Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills (panel pick)
- Furioso Vineyards 2022 Wädenswil Pinot Noir, Trovato Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton
- Dwell Wines 2023 Reserve Pinot Noir, Applegate Valley
- Remy Wines 2021 Jules Pinot Noir, Three Wives Vineyard, Dundee Hills
- Andante Vineyard 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir No. 6, Van Duzer Corridor
- St. Innocent Winery 2021 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton
- Sun Break Wines 2021 Marie-Paule Reserve Pinot Noir, Cortell-Rose Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills
- Airlie Winery 2021 Vintner’s Select Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
- Alchemist 2022 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
- Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2022 Estate Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills
- Division Winemaking Company 2023 Pinot Noir Cinq, Armstrong Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge
- Project M Wines 2023 Pinot Noir, Filament Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills
81 wines evaluated
December: Sparkling, Dessert/Port-style, Fruit wines
- Abacela 2022 Angelica 1859 Pioneer Vineyard, Umpqua Valley (panel pick)
- Soter Vineyards 2021 Mineral Springs Brut Rosé, Yamhill-Carlton (80% Pinot Noir, 20% Chardonnay) (panel pick)
- Hudak House 2023 Riesling Dessert Wine, Eola-Amity Hills
- Sarver Vineyard 2021 Syrato Extended Barrel-aged Dessert Wine, Yakima Valley
- J. Scott Cellars 2015 Dessert Riesling, Rogue Valley
- Bjornson Vineyard 2020 Ratafia Dessert Wine, Eola-Amity Hills
- Dobbes Family Winery 2022 Dichotomie Elements Brut, Columbia Valley (85% Chardonnay, 15% Syrah)
- The Punch House 2024 L’Appel du Vide Pét-Nat, Rogue Valley
- Van Duzer Vineyards 2024 Windfall Rosé, Van Duzer Corridor
- Corollary Wines 2021 Cuvée One Extra Brut, Willamette Valley (64% Chardonnay, 23% Pinot Noir, 8% Pinot Meunier, 5% Pinot Blanc)
- Balsall Creek 2021 Sparkling Brut, Chehalem Mountains (41% Chardonnay, 34% Pinot Meunier, 25% Pinot Noir)
- ROCO Winery 2022 RMS Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley (100% Pinot Noir)
- Lafayette & White Cellars NV Eocene Blanc de Blancs Method Champenoise Sparkling Wine, Willamette Valley (100% Chardonnay)
- College Cellars of Walla Walla NV Blanc de Blancs Traditional Method sparkling wine, Walla Walla Valley
73 wines evaluated
