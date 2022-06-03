September 9, 2022

CS: September 2022

Late Summer Rays: Thirst-quenching Chardonnays for all occasions

Stoller Family Estate 2020 Estate Chardonnay, Dundee Hills

Reminds of lemon chess pie with sweet tart lemon and graham cracker. Aromas of magnolia add perfume and mineral water salinity balances. Aromas repeat on a balanced palate with a long, floral-flavored finish. $40

Anacréon Winery 2020 The Epicure Chardonnay, Chehalem Mountains

Extreme tropical notes of honeydew, pineapple, and cantaloupe are enlivened from petrichor and salt. Flavors of melon are joined on the palate with tart crabapple and lime leading to a salted nut finish. $65

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2019 Reserve Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Heavy perfumed notes of gardenia are lightened by lime and Meyer lemon and sweetened with some oaky caramelization. Flavors repeat on a balanced palate with just the right amount of weight and toasty butteriness. $54

White Salmon Vineyard 2012 Estate Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

For those who appreciate white wines with developing notes, here’s your chance. Mushroom, juniper, butterscotch and orange create a complex, layered nose. The palate continues to show brightness with a cooling herbaceous note, pleasant pithy bitterness and a hint of savory charcuterie on the finish. $45

Sokol Blosser 2021 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills

Petrichor and lilac supply fresh spring scents. Floral and clean rain notes reappear on a mineral-driven palate that shows lemon midway and a sea salt-coated finish. $42

Potter’s Vineyard Vino Vasai 2020 Reserve Chardonnay, Columbia Valley

A little like banana cream pie with high notes of lemon and grassiness. The creamy banana flavors persist on the palate with an elevating, bitter lemon zest finish. $38

Hyland Estates 2020 Single Vineyard Chardonnay, McMinnville

Late summer aromas of dried straw and powdery rose petals meld with tart lemon/lime and toasted, honeyed oats. We sense straw, lemon and rose on the palate, balanced with well-integrated oak and zingy acid. Fleshy cantaloupe appears mid-palate and evolves into tart melon rind as we approach a buttery, golden honey finish. $45

Flâneur Wines 2020 Constantin Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

This wine’s aromas capture all the

goodness of banana nut bread. Delicate and lovely, baked banana and walnut are joined with fresh petrichor, Pink Lady apple and a bitter, grapefruit pith finish. $50

Alchemist 2018 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Delicious scents beckon— pear, almond, graham cracker, honeysuckle and cool, wet rock. Fortunately, these lovely notes also appear on the palate, along with orange juice, lemon, vanilla and salinity. $28

St Innocent 2019 Freedom Hill Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Defined throughout by fresh, high-toned notes, this wine shows lemon, grass, limestone and petrol aromas and flavors. Clean, fresh, and pleasantly finished with the perfect amount of body for a warm day. $36

Mt Hood Winery 2019 Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

Inviting aromas of honeysuckle, banana, vanilla and a pat of warm melting butter. Banana and honeysuckle repeat on the palate. Oak influence appears as a welcome component brightened with a lemony, petrol tartness that leads to a finish of vanilla-flavored nuttiness. $36

Zerba Cellars 2020 Estate Reserve Chardonnay, Walla Walla Valley

Warm weather tropical fruits, pear, butter and honeysuckle comprise a pretty nose. Aromas delight again on a fresh palate with nutty flavors and warming popcorn kernels just before they pop. $40