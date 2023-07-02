October 4, 2023

CS: October 2023

Autumnal Bliss: Celebrate harvest with these unusual white wines

Panel Pick: Foris 2022 Estate Grown Pinot Blanc, Rogue Valley

Scents of tangerine, lime, green apple and salinity predict a wallop of fruit on the palate. Flavors of melon, fleshy white peach and tangerine sprinkled with sea salt lead to a saline, thirsty ending. $17

Left Coast 2021 Reserve White Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

Aromatics of fennel, citrus and spice lead to a palate-driven wine with an extended finish. Expect light pear, crab apple and a mélange of savory spices— ginger, cinnamon and white pepper. $38

Chris James Cellars 2022 Orange Muscat, Columbia Valley

Serve this wine cold at a hot party. Visible and tactile petillance starts the fun. Vanilla, orange, pineapple and cherry aromas dominate the nose and continue on the palate. (Yes, that is Fruity Pebbles.) A mineral strain and citrus pith provide balance and a dry conclusion. $30

Troon Vineyard 2022 Vermentino Applegate Valley

Interesting aromas of unsweetened apple cider, almond and baked meringue. Yeasty flavors blend with dried apple, pastry and almond on a mouth-coating palate with a bright Meyer lemon finale. $30

Mt. Hood Winery 2022 White Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

A fruit basket turnover throughout with lemon, lime, honeydew and orange. The palate shows a fruity sweetness, crisp acidity and an extended conclusion— the perfect drink for a hot day. $36

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2021 Tualatin Estate White Pinot Noir, Tualatin Hills

An elegant presentation of steely minerality, white pepper and yogurt on the nose. Light lemon curd skirts the edge of a clean, refreshing palate with a piercing center and acidic finish. $50

Andante Vineyard 2021 Aligoté, Van Duzer Corridor

A subdued nose of quince and tangerine with lemon zest. The fruity notes repeat on a full-bodied, slick-textured palate with dashes of white pepper through the finish. $35

Abacela 2022 Private Selection Albariño, Umpqua Valley

Baked Asian pear, nectarine, lemon, allspice and crushed granite layer on the nose. The palate, spice-driven with clove and savory Asian pear, shows lively acidity and a conclusion of citrus zest. $30

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate 2021 Estate Reserve White Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

A sophisticated presentation best appreciated with food. Apple, Asian pear and warm toast entice on the nose. Flavors of apple, quince and white pepper appear on a rounded, weighty palate with a smooth texture and interesting bit of bitterness. $58

Montinore Estate 2022 White Pinot Noir, Tualatin Hills

Floral-driven aromas of lilac, honeysuckle, rose and lavender encounter pear, limestone and ocean air. Scents marry into a flavorful palate with an acidic backbone and a pleasant finale. $35