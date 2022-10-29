October 4, 2022

CS: October 2022

Off the Beaten Path: Venture into the wide world of whites

Abacela Winery 2021 Albariño, Umpqua Valley

A beautiful aromatic combination of peach, magnolia, grapefruit and minerality. Rich peach adds flavor to round body, balanced with salinity and tart ruby red grapefruit zest. $22

Grochau Cellars 2021 Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

All the yummy smells of a lemon icebox pie— lemon curd and graham cracker— with notes of wet stone and tangerine zest adding complexity. Lemon takes center stage on the attack, leading to orange, stone fruit, salinity and petrichor on a silky, textured, medium body. $23

Apolloni Vineyards 2021 Estate Pinot Blanc, Tualatin Hills

A nose full of floral carnation notes opens to flavors of honeysuckle, lemon, sea salt and spicy white clover flowers, ending with a clean, white peach finish. $24

Mt. Hood Winery 2021 White Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Tart lemon filling and sweet graham cracker crust meld with scents of petrol, citrus pith and a green note of grass. Royal Anne cherries combine with salinity, florals and pear with a drying cherry pit sensation and full mouth texture. $34

Chehalem Winery 2021 Pinot Blanc, Chehalem Mountains

Juicy and fruity aromas and flavors present a medley of lemon, orange, pineapple, banana and jackfruit. Salinity and paraffin add to the palate of this robust white with mouth-coating texture and some tannins. $35

Hummingbird Estate 2021 White Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

Such a tangle of yummy aromas— strawberry, lavender, vanilla, marzipan, butter and a dust of cinnamon. Strawberry takes center stage on the palate with a tangy zest of tangerine, high-toned, rich Meyer lemon, marzipan and balancing minerality. $33

Willful Wine Co. 2021 Pinot Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

A complex layering of jasmine, buttery notes, honey, pear juice and bubble gum (the good kind they no longer make.) Mild tannins support jasmine and white tea on a palate boasting mineral notes and a pear-tinged finish. $24

St. Innocent Winery 2021 Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

A delicious nose of freshly popped white microwave popcorn, ripe pear and orange/marshmallow confection. Jasmine and peanuts appear on a rounded palate with a long finish. $22