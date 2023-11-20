November 17, 2023

CS: November 2023

Pinot For the People: 2021 vintage impresses tasting panel

PANEL PICK: Durant Vineyards 2021 Bishop Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

The nose appears intense and layered with rich, loamy soil, blackberry and dried plum joined by cassis, spice and a lift of evergreen. Brightly acidic and smooth, cherry, red plum, woody clove spice and dried oregano combine on a fine-grained tannin structure. $80

Terra Vina Wines 2021 La Famiglia Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Cherry, vanilla and clove describe the aroma and flavor profile with a rich, full body, fine-grained drying tannins and notes of cola. $42

Rue Cler Wine 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

High-toned strawberry, white pepper, limestone and petrichor reminiscent of Gamay with a light, bright palate assures a versatile pairing with many dishes. $35

Vined 2021 Delphina Roots Vineyard Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A layered nose of many scents: evergreen, rich rose, cinnamon sugar, toast, vanilla, sweet cherry and raspberry. Bright on the palate with a cherry candy component, lovely oak, cinnamon and brown sugar. A silky mouthfeel is followed by velvet, concluding with red currant flavors. $38

The Pines 1852 2021 Wy’East Vineyard Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Reminiscent of Christmas. Red plum, cherry and clove on the nose with a squeeze of fresh orange. Fruity on the attack— tart plum, and black currant compote— cola notes add heft while wooden trunk-flavored tannins lend support. Baking spices linger on the tongue. $35

Longplay Wines 2021 Lia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Raspberry glaze, bright cherry and vanilla create inviting aromas. Ripe cherry and plum meet earthy undertone and dark woody tannins on the palate. $32

La Randonée 2021 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Supple and rich cherry, vanilla syrup, sweet cinnamon sugar and florals are balanced on the nose with a hint of earthy tree bark. Jammy with red fruitiness, cinnamon sugar teases the tip of the tongue, ending with a long cherry finale. $45

La Biblioteca Wines 2021 Rare Imprint Aegrina Vineyard Pinot Noir, McMinnville

Red, blue and purple bramble fruit meet vanilla, cinnamon and dusty minerality. Strong acidity and sour cherry evolve into dark-fruited richness, vanilla syrup and subtle bitter dark chocolate notes. $65

Ankeny Vineyard 2021 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A pleasing fall wine that smells of toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, strawberry jam and campfire. The palate presents a more complex evolution beginning with a mouthful of fruit— cherry and red plum. Mid-palate the plum darkens, revealing currant and baking spice. Marshmallow richness remains with an undertone of bitter dark chocolate through the finish. $60

Cherry Hill Winery Estate Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Approachable and easy-to-drink with faint rose petals and cherry candy scents. Aromas persist, joined by lavender, on a light-bodied palate. $40

Domaine Divio 2021 Clos Gallia Estate Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge

An elegant wine with a subdued nose of tart pie cherry, cranberry and strawberry. Spicy lavender arrives on the palate with pie cherry, red plum richness, fine-grained tannin and high-toned acidity. $65

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery 2021 Worden Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

A complex fruit profile of cherry, red plum, cranberry and rhubarb with a dash of vanilla and cinnamon. A quiet beginning on the palate leads to a blissful marriage of fruity aromas combined with drying tannins, culminating in a long, cherry-flavored finish. $70

Archetype 12 Wines The Citizen 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A thinking wine, pale-hued with savory red rooibos tea, raspberry, cherry and Eastern Red Cedar. Light, but not thin, the aromas repeat on an interesting palate with an air of sophistication. $40

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2021 Winemaker’s Reserve Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

Savory and handsome. Sassafras root, blueberry, cinnamon and rare steak appear on the nose. Red currant forms the flavor base with spicy notes on top— orange, clove, cinnamon— with delicate tannins through the finish. $48

Northridge Vineyards 2021 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Richly presented— decadent aromas of toasted marshmallow, vanilla and hot cinnamon toothpick. Aromas reappear on the palate with flavors of cherry crumble, red plum and cola. $35

Brittan Vineyards 2021 Estate Pinot Noir, McMinnville

Presenting with big flavor and structure— expect graceful changes with age, yet pleasant now. Aromas of blueberry, purple plum, dried currant and pipe tobacco. These repeat on the palate, along with flavors of blackberry and clove balanced by bright acidity and tree bark grippy tannins. $50

Roshni Vineyard 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir, McMinnville

Christmas spice aromas of nutmeg, cinnamon and bay leaf are lightened with fresh strawberry. Aromas repeat on a rich, soft palate, followed by red plum, cherry and an earthy undertone. $45

Raptor Ridge Winery 2021 Tuscowallame Estate 777 Pinot Noir, Laurelwood District

Integrated scents of vanilla, cinnamon and cherry develop into a light-bodied wine marked with tart pie cherry, fine-grained tannins, bright acid and a vanilla finish. A contender for Thanksgiving turkey. $50

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate 2021 Infinity Assemblage Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Heavy floral aromas of rose and lavender are sweetened with cherry and thorny berries, then uplifted by eucalyptus. Aromas translate to the palate— cherry commands center stage, supported by blueberry, purple plum and vanilla. Stem tannins supply robust structure that will integrate over time. $52

Dwell Wines 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir, Applegate Valley

A holiday cocktail of a wine. Maraschino liqueur, angostura bitters, lavender spice and a vermouth-like medley produce a complex nose. The aromas marry on a supple palate displaying cinnamon, clove, orange, bright cherry, blackberry and prune. $39

Björnson Vineyard 2021 #21003 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Rich and warm— cinnamon, cherry, and faint pipe tobacco spice scents invite. Baked cherry swells with spice, vanilla, cola and structured tannins. $48

Remy Wines 2021 Three Wives Vineyard Jules Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Spice-driven with cinnamon, ginger, raspberry and a green note on the nose. Bright, tart and spicy, the palate exhibits raspberry and currant with a lengthy flavor finish. An inspired choice for Thanksgiving. $75

Andante Vineyard 2021 Estate Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

Culinary spices with tangy ginger, coriander seed and citrus-spiced tea along with hints of light strawberry and cherry. Bright, with a fine tannin structure— earthy spice, black tea and light cola create an undertone. Red fruits play a supporting role in a savory conclusion, $45

Amaterra 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Rich and inviting. We detect cola, prune, dark cherry and minerality on the nose. Supple, the palate is reminiscent of a cherry crisp— cherry, toasted grains, baking spice and crème brûlée. $47

Fairsing Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Enticingly spicy with a nose of cinnamon, ginger, lavender, blueberry, dried dates and black leaf tea. Purple plum, juniper and cinnamon combine on the palate with drying tannins, $46

Wild Hills 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Cherry, petrichor, baking spice and sea air combine on the nose A rich cherry bomb and attack on the palate transitions to baking spice midway and finishes tartly with red currant. $20

Hudak House 2021 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Brick dust minerality, blackberry, cola, cinnamon and clove create a brooding nose. Surprisingly, the palate is brightly accessible with expressive red currant, salinity, rooibos tea, powder-fine tannins evolving into an extremely long, lifted finale. $45

ROCO Winery 2021 Chehalem Crossing Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Aromas of brambly blackberry, dark cherry, mint leaf, rich loam and cinnamon transition to a softly presented palate, joined by floral notes of spicy lavender. $60

Balanza Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Notes of lavender, whole black peppercorn, purple plum, blueberry and candied mint leaf remind of a cool climate Syrah. A palate of soft, pillowy, juicy fruitiness is flavored with plum and blackberry and enlivened with spicy cinnamon and lavender. $48