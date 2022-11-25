November 9, 2022

CS: November 2022

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2020 Fender’s Rest Vineyard Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

A delightful nose of milk chocolate-covered blueberry, cherry and vanilla, the fresh scent of honeysuckle, some toasty oak and the nutty savoriness of Castelvetrano green olives. The aromas return on an indulgently rich palate with structured cocoa-dusted tannins and balanced, fresh acidity. $50

King Estate 2020 “Inscription” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A brooding wine with aromas of dried dark cherry, orange oil and a slight deli smokiness. Proving “all’s well that end’s well”— the palate, a little shy and tight, opens into a finish of orange, dark bitter chocolate, and long-lasting cherry. $20

Stoller Family Estate 2020 Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Light red fruity aromas of cherry and cranberry achieve a base note from clay minerality and perfume from lilacs. Bright red fruits and earthy notes repeat on a medium-bodied palate joined with peppery spice flavors throughout a lingering finish. $40

La Randonnée 2020 Carlton Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Dry, while showing candy-like aromas and flavors. Fresh and dried cherry on the nose—sweetened with vanilla, freshened with lilac and grounded with black tea. Fruity, balanced and bright, milk chocolate cherry assumes center stage on the palate in this pleasing, easy to drink Pinot Noir. $45

Iterum Wines 2020 Old Friend Arlyn Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Christmas-like aromas of chocolate-covered orange, blackberry and sweet cinnamon. Flavors combine like a Mexican mole sauce with dark chocolate and mild spice. Grippy tannins support through a black tea-flavored finish. $75

R. Stuart & Co. Winery 2020 Big Fire Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Layered, interesting scents of cherry, raspberry, oregano, and sweetly spiced pipe tobacco. Savory eucalyptus, vanilla, cherry and dusty cocoa cross the finish line in wonderful harmony—quite unexpected in a wine so young. $25

Schmidt Family Vineyards 2020 Pinot Noir, Applegate Valley

A garden in a glass. Gardenia wafts along with cocoa and coconut. Aromas make a pleasant reappearance with flavors of rose, almond, some tart cranberry mid-palate and fine-grained tannins. $42 (Available after January 2023)

Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers.