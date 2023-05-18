May 2, 2023

CS: May 2023

An A-Gris-able Selection: Mouthwatering Oregon Pinot Gris

Panel Pick: Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards 2022 Reserve Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Refined and complex. The nose shows jasmine, vanilla, minerality and fresh grassiness. Aromas repeat on the palate, along with pear, apricot, mixed florals and ginger spice. Very dry and clean, with salinity and subtle fresh orange at the end. $32

Ankeny Vineyard 2021 Estate Barrel-Aged Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

A gradual reveal with a shy nose of grass, minerality and white tea. With time, the wine evolves across the palate. Subtle barrel influence provides a fruit pith tannic grip that meets a silky mouthfeel. Kiwi, lime and honey-baked apple advance into a slightly bitter finish, making you wish for more. $32

King Estate 2021 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Sweet cream, lime, vanilla and meringue on the nose predict a big, creamy palate. Dry, but fresh, with Key lime pie-filling flavors.

$19

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2022 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Interesting aromas of deeply perfumed white lilacs, green apple, grass, peach and raw peanuts. Very fruit-forward and rounded with lots of peach, a salty quality and pithy finish. $18

Compton Family Wines 2022 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

This elegant and joyful wine opens with fruity aromas of peach, green apple and ruby red grapefruit. Flavors of honey, lavender, white clover and caramelized peach reveal with time and extend across a long finish. $20

Three Feathers Estate 2021 Pinot Gris, Chehalem Mountain

Toasted wheat, honey, white clover flowers and a hint of ginger spice mark the nose. A slight sweetness is balanced with fresh acid. Toasted wheat, honey and clover spice repeat, joined by subtle peach and pineapple. $25

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2021 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Inviting aromas of honey, toasted oats and ripe pear are lifted by limestone. Pear and honey take centerstage on a lush palate, freshened with elevated notes of kiwi, pineapple and Key lime zest and an extended finish. $25

Big Table Farm 2021 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

A pretty nose of vanilla, strawberry, marzipan and rose water. Skin contact lends a robust quality and orange oil tannins. Aromas repeat and are joined on a rich, supple palate with apricot stretching across a long finish. $38

Wine by Joe 2021 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

An amusing nose of sweet tarts, lime and orange confection. Flavors are joined on a pronounced palate with white peach– where they expand to coat the entire mouth. Prickly lime zest lingers on the finish. $14

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. Please note that the 2023 submission schedule and address have changed. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

