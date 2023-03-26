March 13, 2023

CS: March 2023

Stained Tooth Society: Sample these lip-smacking red wines

Abacela 2018 Reserve East Hill Block Malbec, Umpqua Valley

Boastful aromas of blackberry, clove, vanilla, oregano, thyme and a hint of cherry extract. Solid structure creates a foundation for intense flavors of blackberry, plum and woody herbs. Bright acid provides a lift through the long finish. An approachably, smooth mouthfeel seals the experience. $46

Pambrun Wines 2019 Merlot, Walla Walla Valley

Rose floral notes, concentrated cherry and thyme open on to a full palate. Balanced, abundant acid and woody, herb-flavored tannin support prominent fruit. Cherry and rose show strongly on the finish. $65

Quady North 2018 Malbec, Rogue Valley

Dark fruits - blackberry and purple plum, iron-rich meatiness, lignified wood, and cardamom spice layer on the nose. These aromas repeat as they unfold, build and linger across the palate. A progression of herbaceous thyme on the attack, dark fruit persistent throughout, with anise and cardamom toward the finish — all supported with black pepper flavored tannin. $29

Padigan Ranch 2019 Malbec, Rogue Valley

Deep spice aromas of cinnamon with vanilla, cola nut, cherry, cocoa and bramble fruits. Rich, fruit-forward and easy-drinking evolve into integrated, thyme-flavored tannins with a cocoa, cherry and sassafras finish. $65

Chris James Cellars 2019 Merlot, Columbia Valley

Layered scents of cardamom, licorice, thyme, juniper, earth, petrichor and dark bramble fruit. A surprisingly bright palate with rich plum and cherry lingers on the tongue. Integrated tannins and fresh acid are woven into a medley of lavender and spices encountered on the nose. $39



Cliff Creek Cellars 2018 Cabernet Franc, Rogue Valley

Smoky roasted green pepper and red currant mark the nose. Sticky tannins balance with bright acid, supplying lift throughout. Intense small fruits — red currant and cranberry — give way to peppery notes on a long, tannic finish. $36

Del Rio Vineyards Estate 2019 Reserve Blend Claret, Rogue Valley

A complex nose - black pepper and baking spices, savory herb, blackberry and roasted chili pepper. Blackberry takes centerstage on the palate while savory flavors of herb and roasted pepper play a supporting role. Tannin and acid provide a firm, balanced structure as all components slowly fade during a long finish.

$35

Potter’s Vineyard Vino Vasai 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

Green pepper, tobacco leaf, red currant and cranberry make a promise on the nose that delivers on the palate. Richness smooths the tannins, creating a luxurious mouthfeel. Mild dried red pepper spice joins tart red fruits and tobacco leaf, with a lingering hint of cocktail cherry on the finish. $58

Cliff Creek Cellars 2018 Claret (40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Cabernet Franc, 20% Merlot), Rogue Valley

Smoky mesquite, savory meat and purple plum dominate the nose. Plum, joined by red fruits, is prominent on the palate, followed by an undertone of mesquite and earth. Velvety tannins create an easy-drinking blend. $36