July 14, 2023

CS: July 2023

Rosé and white wine blends sure to tickle your fancy

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2022 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Coral colored. Orange dominates the nose— zest and juice— with tangy cranberry, white pepper, and clover honey. Layered palate of strawberries sprinkled with white pepper, brioche, rose perfume and a super-mouthwatering finish. $30

Foris Vineyards 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

Champagne gold. The nose shows rose, peach, buttery crust and a hint of vanilla. Ripe peach plays the flavor lead with a mineral strain, almond paste on the attack and tart acid on the finish. $17

Airlie Winery 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Quite cranberry - color, aroma, flavor. Granite and petrichor lend interest in the nose. Currants, earthiness, tartness and tannin combine into a wine geek’s wine.$25

51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Nectarine hued. Aromas of strawberry, rose and melon. Aromas repeat and converge with a peachy sweetness on a rich, yet brightly tart, palate. $25

Red Hills Cellars NV Vytis White Blend (Chardonnay, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc) Southern Oregon

Fresh and clean— grass, mineral and honeysuckle aromas. Peach moves to gardenia mid-palate with a sweet-tart lime ending. $30

Ocelli Cellars 2022 Grenache Rosé, French Creek Vineyard, Columbia Valley

Tangerine colored. Earth, sweet florals and slight herbal notes harmonize on the nose. Aromas expand across the palate, showing rich, full flavors, a mineral undertone and a citrus finish. $18

R. Stuart & Co., 2022 Love, Oregon Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Pale ruby in color promoting cherry, white tea spice, citrus and cranberry. Cherry returns on the palate with lemon zest balancing wisteria and lavender spice. $25

Saffron Fields Vineyard 2022 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Bright ruby. Lots of strawberry, cherry, fresh clover and tender herb. Robust fruity aromas delivered on a subtly creamy texture. $37.50

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2022 Matrix Estate Selection (Riesling, Viognier, Semillon, Roussanne, Moscato, Chardonnay) Umpqua Valley

Inviting aromas of melting butter, marshmallow and heavily perfumed florals. Full body prickles with bursts of acidity, flavored with baked pear, sweet florals and a peachy finish. $31

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2022 Whole Cluster Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Dense carnation pink in color with rose, cherry, minerality and earthiness on the nose. Rose and dark ripe cherry blend with tart pomegranate on a very dry, full body with some tannin grip. $20

Hyland Estates 2022 Single Vineyard Rosé Wine (Predominantly Pinot Noir with Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewurztraminer) McMinnville

Salmon pink showing earthy, tart grapefruit aromas. Dry on the palate with sweet tart ruby red grapefruit, salinity and a slick texture. $28

Chris James Cellars 2022 Black Muscat Rosé, Columbia Valley

Orange becomes the new pink in this dangerously delicious wine. Alluring citrus, floral, earth and petrichor shine on the nose and palate. Balance for the books— slightly sweet with refreshing acid— and a flower petal conclusion. $30

Björnson Vineyard 2022 Judy White Wine (34.3% Auxerrois, 42.7% Pinot Blanc, 23% Gewurztraminer), Willamette Valley

Springtime scents of grass and meadow flowers, lychee and a hint of minerality. An easy-to-pair palate features limestone, tart yellow apple and white peach. $29

Résolu Cellars 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Peachy in color. Scents of Orange Zinger tea with a top note of lemon. European in presentation - smoothly textured with piercing acidity, tart and dry, flavored with tangerine pith and salinity. $26

Padigan Ranch 2022 Rosé of Grenache, Rogue Valley

Pretty in light pink. Aromas of peach and meringue. These scents repeat and evolve to include strawberry across a bright, mouthwatering, full-bodied palate. $18

Wild Hills 2022 Rosé Wine (48% Pinot Blanc, 28% Müller-Thurgau, 16% Riesling, 6% Pinot Noir, 2% Muscat) Willamette Valley

Peony pink with aromas of rose, key lime, fresh green herbs. Rose stars center stage on a delicate palate with dried apricot, Rainier cherry, perfume and a vibrant acidity. $16

Season Cellars 2022 Transparency White Table Wine (50% Müller-Thurgau, 33% Muscat, 17% Riesling), Southern Oregon

Muscat shines through with peachy, orange floral notes. Flavors repeat with a tickly sparkle. Fresh acid balances some sweetness through a citrus finish. $22

Approachment Wine Company 2022 Point of Contact Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Ballet slipper pink. Clean nose of grass, meadow wildflowers and orange blossom. A sophisticated palate of mineral and lush nectarine, closing with a citrus bite. $24

Violet Vines 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Johnson Ridge Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Inviting watermelon pink color with strawberry, rhubarb, earth and tangerine pith aromas, which reappear on dry presentation, adding dried flower petals and a polished texture. $28

Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery 2021 Ridgeview Rosé, Ridgeview Vineyard, Syrah Umpqua Valley

Pale orange in color, scents of ruby red grapefruit, Rainier cherry and salinity. Tongue clicking sweet tartness with mandarin orange and a salty finish. $28

Archer Vineyard 2021 Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Rose gold in hue. Decadent scents of candied apricot, marzipan, white chocolate and ripe cantaloupe. Aromas repeat on a slightly sweet palate with a hint of petrol, culminating in a long finale. $36

Mt. Hood Winery 2022 Pinot Noir Rosé, Columbia Gorge

Rose gold-colored with aromas of vanilla, apricot, rose and lilac. Easy drinking, balanced, off-dry, robust body and flavors of peach and cherry. $28

Adelsheim Vineyard 2022 Artist Series Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Taupe colors this intriguing wine. Aromas of tangerine, slate, Royal Ann cherry and salinity. Complex and structure driven. Brightly acidic on the attack with a creamy rich undertone midpalate through the finish. Flavors of salted melon and steely mineral. $28

Coeur de Terre Vineyard 2022 Rustique Rosé Wine (Syrah and Pinot Noir), McMinnville

The color and aroma of rooibos tea along with cranberry, granite and a touch of cherry. Scents repeat on a savory palate with a dash of salinity. $24

Stoller Family Estate 2022 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Peachy pink. Orange floral sweetness balances with tart citrus. Surprisingly, very dry. Builds to a crescendo with flavors of grapefruit, orange zest and berry. $28

Abacela 2022 Grenache Rosé, Umpqua Valley

With a light carnation hue, this wine’s key player is pink grapefruit with strawberry and light cherry. Crisp and refreshing with full flavor and a soft texture. $20

Westmount 2022 Rosé Wine, (Pinot Blanc, Müller-Thurgau, Riesling with Gewurztraminer, Baco Noir, and Muscat) Willamette Valley

Ballet slipper pink with pineapple, orange and cherry aromas. Peachy apricot candy on a dry palate with a mineral finish. $20

Raptor Ridge 2022 Barrel Fermented Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Jewel pink cherry aromas meet slate and woody spice. Cherry becomes more prominent. A dry, yet welcoming palate shows sweet florals and clove. $35

Ankeny Vineyard 2022 Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Champagne gold. Intriguing aromas of apple, light cinnamon and peach juice. Silk textured, peach and lilac appear on a delicately-balanced rich base with tartness lingering on the tip of the tongue. $28

Willful Wine Co. 2022 Jezebel White Wine (31% Gewurztraminer, 30% Pinot Gris, 23% Riesling, 17% Pinot Blanc), Oregon

Earthiness balances cantaloupe, honeysuckle and peach on the nose. Aromas marry into a heavy bass note of flavor, honey glazed and balanced with flower petal bitterness. $18



Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. (Please note our new address.) For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.