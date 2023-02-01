February 8, 2023

CS: February 2023

Delightful Reds: Non-Bordeaux style red wines

The Pines 1852 2019 Big Red, Columbia Valley

Intoxicating florals - rose and orange blossom - greet evergreen, tender culinary herbs, and whole clove spice. Succulent strawberry and mint glide on silky tannins as both flavors and structure linger through a long, pretty finish with so much to say. $24

Conti di Val Seriana 2016 Sangiovese, Candy Mountain Vineyard Columbia Valley

A recognizable Sangiovese profile. Fresh cherry, cherry woodchips and slight stewed tomato mark the nose. Cherry notes continue on the palate, along with big tannins and acid, finishing with fresh red currant. $41

The Pines 1852 2020 Syrah, The Pines Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

Rose, peppery spice, blueberry and red rooibos tea create an interesting nose. Smooth and integrated, structure and flavor marry seamlessly. Sweet bright cherry and raspberry flavor a long spicy finish. $30

Parra Wine Co. 2021 Tempranillo, Zenith Vineyards, Eola-Amity Hills

Notes of cherry cola, vanilla and red apple allude to a bright palate. Lifted and refreshing with silky integrated tannins, tart cranberry and red currant at midpalate, evolving into woody notes and a hint of white pepper on the finish. $40

Wilkens Family Wines 2019 Syrah Crater View Vineyard, Rogue Valley

Aromas of blackberry, purple plum, cardamom and cinnamon blend into a savory blackberry compote on the palate. Velvety tannins and bright acid persist on a long, fruity finish. $70

Abacela 2019 Tannat, Umpqua Valley

Black fruit, cinnamon, fennel and a hint of oaky vanilla mark the nose and combine into a savory black pepper sauce on the palate. It is Tannat; expect robust tannin. Be patient and give it time to mellow and unfold. $34

Abbey Road Farm 2020 Tempranillo, Coventina Vineyard, Rogue Valley

Scented with raspberry sweetness, cranberry, cinnamon, vanilla and orange zest. Light red fruit - strawberry, cherry and apple - persist throughout the tasting experience, mixed with vanilla carried on strong tannins. $37

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2020 Winemaker’s Reserve Syrah, Umpqua Valley

A complex nose of super-ripe sweet strawberry, white pepper, woody thyme, fir needles and a shave of black truffle. Slightly brooding and savory, salinity, white pepper and truffle step forward as fruit plays a supporting role. Finishes with repeating cycles of mouthwatering acid and drying tannins that make you thirsty for more. $45

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2019 Reserve Syrah, Columbia Valley

The warm, buttery, crusty aromas of Marionberry cobbler with a bit of crisp autumn breeze. Mellow and rich (but not sweet) on a s’more-like palate of marshmallow, dark chocolate and graham cracker. $54

Brandborg Vineyard and Winery 2021 GSM (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre) Umpqua Valley

Bright and lively with aromas of baked strawberry, white pepper and sweet vanilla. Cranberry joins strawberry and pepper on the palate with integrated tannins and a tart tangerine pith finish. $35

King Estate 2018 Tempranillo, Sonrisa Vineyard, Columbia Valley

Salted watermelon, strawberry and light cherry scents mingle with a medley of freshly cut lumber. Strawberry joins these red fruits on the palate with fine grained tannins. Salinity and bright acid leave behind a palate prickle. $50

Abacela 2018 South East Block Reserve Tempranillo, Umpqua Valley

Showing enticing aromas and flavors in its youth, yet cellaring for a few years should reveal this wine at its best. Aromas of apple baked in butter with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and orange zest. Tightly woven on the palate with firm tannins, bright red fruits, vanilla and toasted wood. $58

Opulent Wine 2014 Syrah, Rogue Valley

Christmasy scents of baking spice, anise and sugared plums are elevated by fresh menthol notes. The aromas repeat and concentrate on the palate into a plum compote with black pepper bitterness, mature tannins and a lingering finish. $36

Coeur de Terre Vineyard 2016 Estate Syrah, McMinnville

The frankincense aroma of spice soaked into aged wood, red plum and raspberry. Plum and raspberry reappear on the palate with baking spices, a tiny dash of white pepper and integrated tannins. $42

White Salmon Vineyard 2009 Estate Field Blend San Crispin Field, Columbia Gorge

This 2009 vintage is at its peak. Lovely aged notes feel like finding a pressed lavender and lilac bouquet in a dusty leather-bound book. Yet the fruit remains pretty and bright with pomegranate and plum sprinkled with cinnamon. Blueberry emerges on the palate filled with well-integrated tannins, sustaining acidity and a dried cranberry and prune finish. $30