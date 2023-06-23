August 11, 2023

CS: August 2023

Other White Delights: Sample these uncommon white wines

Foris Vineyards 2021 Estate Grown Riesling, Rogue Valley

Mineral-driven aromas of slate and petrol sweetened with apricot and citrus. The fruitier palate exhibits pineapple, mango and sweet melon, all balanced by a hint of petrol and lively acidity. $17

Montinore Estate 2021 Reserve Müller-Thurgau, Tualatin Hills

Delightful aromas of pear, peach, brioche and meringue. Crisp and bright with a sweet/tart quality— marked by a reappearance of pear and peach— combined with slate-flavored minerality. $35

King Estate 2021 Grüner Veltliner, Havlin Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Apricot and gardenia begin on the nose and transition to a palate balanced with lemon zest and a pleasantly bitter bite of flower petals. $24

Schmidt Family Vineyards 2022 Riesling, Applegate Valley

Pleasant notes of candy, green apple and watermelon. Very light and refreshing with a sweet tartness, florals and granite minerality. $30

Raptor Ridge Winery 2022 Grüner Veltliner, Tuscowallame Estate, Chehalem Mountains

Delicate and intricate scents of yellow apple, white florals and tangerine. Apple and sweet melon contribute to an overall undertone of ripeness punctuated with prickly acidity, silky textures, slate and fresh petrichor. $30

Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery 2021 Dry Riesling, Fox Hollow Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

Slightly shy scents of lilies and petrol. This wine opens into a fruit salad on the palate. Pineapple, grapes and ripe honeydew create a mouth-enveloping, silky texture with a petrol and citrus pith counterpoint. $28

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2022 Estate Riesling, Eola-Amity Hills

Juicy, fleshy nectarine and fresh ginger predict an off-dry palate of the same flavors along with perky acidity and a silky body. $30

Dobbes Family Estate 2021 Riesling, Oregon

A layered nose of mineral, floral, green apple, kiwi, petrol and melon. Green apple and ripe apricot meet a floral undertone on the palate evolving into a savory, citrus zest finish. $35

Chris James Cellars 2021 Estate Riesling, Yamhill-Carlton

Confected tropical aromas of candied pineapple and dried mango continue on the palate with very ripe peach and balanced freshness. Wait for the juicy orange on the extended finish. $30

Foris Vineyards 2021 Estate Grown Dry Gewürztraminer, Rogue Valley

A “geeky” Gewürztraminer that sparks a conversation. Rose and cardamom cocktail bitters define the nose. Spicy ginger appears on the palate where mouthwatering acidity tangles with a drying texture and hint of camphor. $17

Ankeny Vineyard 2022 Estate Gewürztraminer, Willamette Valley

Notes of lychee with a subtle cinnamon spice. Aromas return on the seamlessly balanced palate with pineapple, clover flowers and a bitter cola note. $28

Chris James Cellars 2022 Gewürztraminer, Willamette Valley

The sweeter side of Gewürztraminer showing aromas of banana taffy and salted nuts. Sweet on the attack, balanced acidity and spicy fresh ginger on the finish. $30

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.