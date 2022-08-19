August 1, 2022

CS: August 2022

Blonde Expats: Make new friends with these white wines

Mt. Hood Winery 2021 Gewürztraminer, Columbia Gorge

Honeysuckle, rose, and juicy orange scents invite you to a palate in three acts. Fruity sweet peach and citrus transition to mineral, salinity and paraffin wax which evolve into floral spices. Subtly gorgeous and elegantly presented. $26

Chris James Cellars 2021 Gewürztraminer, Willamette Valley

Pretty and peachy with tea rose perfume and sea salt. Pleasantly soft and off-dry with lots of juiciness, the palate repeats peach with notes of white florals and salinity. $30

Hyland Estates 2021 Old Vine Single Vineyard Gewürztraminer, McMinnville

This classic Gewürztraminer invokes well-married aromas of spicy clover, sweet herb and honeysuckle. Lychee, fresh ginger and honeyed notes create a light, refreshing palate. $28

Brandborg Vineyard and Winery 2021 Oregon Riesling, Elkton

Fruity scents of banana and quince along with spicy fresh ginger along with mineral notes of petrol and stone. Mineral and ginger reappear on the palate with citrusy mandarin, white clover flowers and lychee. The sweet-tart profile presents a ¬white tea astringency and a long, flavorful finish. $18

Chateau Bianca 2020 Riesling, Van Duzer Corridor

Sweetly spiced with allspice and clover. Honey aromas blend with juicy orange and a hint of petrol. Slightly off-dry, yet balanced, expect flavors of clove and roasted pears over an extended honeyed finish. $16

Sokol Blosser Evolution 2021 Riesling Columbia Valley

This clean, fruity off-dry Riesling presents aromas of lemon and pear balanced with slate and petrichor. Grapefruit appears on the attack followed by a resurgence of lemon and pear with a mineral finish. $15

Hudak House 2021 Riesling, Eola-Amity Hills

Honey, fresh baked gingerbread and a balanced mineral component of petrol create an inviting nose. A touch of sweetness meets zingy acidity on this mouth filling wine. Fresh ginger, lemon and quince meld, beautifully reminiscent of a spiced ginger beer. $27

Mt. Hood Winery 2021 Riesling, Columbia Gorge

High notes of green pine needles and fruit aromas of lemon, orange, pineapple and banana. Pineapple takes center stage on a slightly sweet and full, but balanced, palate. Spicy clover honey and the zesty sweet/tart flavor of a lemon ice join the mix. $26

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2021 Estate Riesling, Eola-Amity Hills

Lemon pie with toasted meringue gets a lift from mineral aromas of limestone and slate. The minerality repeats on the palate and blends with elderflower and lemon balm presented with a clean silky texture. Tart Meyer Lemon zest sings a high note on the finish. $30

Raptor Ridge Winery 2021 Tuscowallame Estate Grüner Veltliner, Chehalem Mountains

Summery aromas with a few tropical notes. Banana, a wisp of fresh coconut, linden tree flowers and spicy floral clover. Crisp green apple, mineral salinity and bright lemon citrus carry through to a refreshing finish. $30

Chris James Cellars 2021 Grüner Veltliner, Willamette Valley

A great wine for warm evenings outdoors. Juicy and fruity aromas and flavors offer a medley of lemon, orange, pineapple, banana, and jackfruit. Slightly off dry with just a touch of tickly pétillance. $30