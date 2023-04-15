April 11, 2023

CS: April 2023

Lean Sideways: Try our tasters pinot noir picks

Denison Cellars 2021 Johnson Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Dark fruits— blackberry and plum— spiced with black pepper and vanilla, with an undertone of sandalwood. Red plum and black pepper appear on the tart prickly palate with finely-textured, warm tannins. $48

Björnson Vineyard 2021 Edward Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Embracing aromas of earth, cinnamon and baked plum. Silky and full-bodied with bold, bright fruit, a strain of black pepper-flavored tannins, and a roasted plum richness that lingers on the tip of the tongue. $58

Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery 2020 Dynamite Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

Sweet cherry, fresh petrichor, spicy vanilla, cardamom and clove. Flavor notes of ripe strawberry and cherry punctuated with black pepper and sweetened with vanilla. Straightforward, direct acid balances integrated, slightly green tannins. $42

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2021 Estate Selection Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

A delicate nose of roses, lavender and cinnamon. Light-bodied and texture-driven with an evolving sophisticated structure. Tannins are prominent, yet fine-grained and balanced for a refreshing experience. Light strawberry, Bing cherry and cinnamon transition into a mineral-driven finish. Reminiscent of a Cru Beaujolais. $38

Willful Wine Co. 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Cherry, vanilla and spicy bayberry aromas. The palate boasts cherry, ripe strawberry, cinnamon spice and sea salt with well-integrated tannins and a bright, high-toned, tart cherry finish. $30

Violet Vines 2021 Ultra Violet Reserve Pinot Noir, McMinnville

Purple florals with lilacs and lavender plus dried fruits - cherry and strawberry leather. Bright, fruity and rich on the palate. Sun-ripened cherry, raspberry and baked cranberry tart are warmed with undertones of cinnamon and uplifted with salinity, white pepper and lavender spice. $75

Dobbes Family Estate 2021 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Warm and inviting with sweet raspberry, vanilla, cinnamon and a high note of sweet pepper. Ripe and luscious on the palate with cherries balanced by bitter rose petals leading to a tart finish that makes you eager for more. $38

Paul O’Brien Winery 2021 Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

Red fruits— strawberry, cherry and cranberry with woody spices— cinnamon stick and whole nutmeg. Spice driven, the palate shows fine grained, yet prominent tannins on the attack, sweet cherry in the middle, and a finish of tart Bing cherry. $32

Raptor Ridge Winery 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Aromas of rose, bright red fruits— cherry and red plum— and a hint of vanilla. An all-occasion wine with no hard edges, no disputes, just pleasure. The rounded palate shows raspberry and cherry enveloped by warm baking spices. $35

King Estate 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Deep red rose, cinnamon and purple plum create an inviting nose. Rose, cinnamon and plum repeat on the palate along with fresh red currant, a balanced structure and an extended finish. $28

Youngberg Hill Vineyards 2020 Cuvée Pinot Noir, McMinnville

Bramble Berry fruits entwine with rich earth, green forest and vanilla. Drying tannins balance sharp acids. Cherry leather and tart raspberry continue on a long flavor finish. May consider decanting to soften structure in place of aging. $45

Soléna Estate 2021 Domaine Danielle Laurent Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Clay brick mineral aromas meet tart red fruits - cranberry, pomegranate, raspberry - enriched with vanilla custard and a mild peppery spice. Floral notes of rose emerge on the palate with ripe dark cherry, a fine-grained tannin texture and tart fruit undertones that expand on the finish. $65