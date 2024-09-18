November 1, 2024

CommUNITY

Three collaborative events bring Women in Wine together

By Andrea Jacoby Oshell

The familiar saying “a rising tide lifts all boats” can also mean someone may need a lifeboat to survive the swelling water. In an era of uncertainty, it’s comforting to know we can rely on one another. I’ve been in both positions: the person who needs a lifeboat and the one offering it. Each role teaches vital life lessons. For me, the Women in Wine organization represents one of those lifeboats. I am grateful to be involved, for their help and access to life-changing resources.

The Heart

I moved to Medford after working at a neighborhood wine bar in a small Ohio town during college. Worried I didn’t have the “chops” to survive in wine country, I eventually landed a job at a local winery and began navigating my way through Southern Oregon’s wine industry.

In 2018, I accepted a promotion to tasting room manager. However, despite my exciting new role, I longed for mentorship and community. I also experienced extreme loneliness at times. After a year, I left to work for a Portland-based wine distribution company. Six short months later, I was blindingly maneuvering the COVID-19 pandemic like the rest of the world. On all levels, the wine industry dealt with supply-chain issues and new international tariffs.

Fast-forward to December 2021 and my first Women in Wine happy hour. I cried seeing faces of those not seen since before the pandemic and was ecstatic to meet other wine industry professionals for the first time. I found the intense earnestness I had been chasing.

The Soul

Ashley Bradfield helms Southern Oregon’s Women in Wine chapter while also serving as its Operations Manager. She has always, unabashedly, welcomed everyone with open arms. A champion for everyone who crosses her path, Ashley believes in the Oregon wine industry as a complete unit. She feels strongly that women comprise its future.

Over time, I became more involved– moving from member to mentor, committee member, organizer, and most recently, board member. I’m proud to contribute while celebrating people from all backgrounds.

The Magic

In my mentorship role, I connected with Kimberly Larson, a young industry professional growing her career and wine knowledge. Kimberly reminded me of myself when I first joined Southern Oregon’s wine industry. We’ve worked through industry challenges together, remaining friends since our partnership began.

After attending the 2023 Women in Wine conference, I never wanted the magic to end. Ashley encouraged me to apply for the organization’s community engagement committee. My life began to skyrocket from there.

The Power

On a stormy April evening, Ashley and I bumped into each other during one of Plaisance Ranch’s popular Wine Down celebrations. Looking forward to the summer season and July’s Women in Wine Conference, we began envisioning an industry event between the popular Alt Wine Fest and one-day Women in Wine gathering.

As we planned the Monday Mingler, I recall not wanting anyone to feel pressured to join. In such a social industry, many feel the need to “attend and do all the things.” We wanted to avoid that situation, creating a casual event where people could enjoy themselves the day after Alt Wine Fest and before the gauntlet of the Women in Wine conference. Ashley, always the what-if, go-getter, reached out to Mallory Smith and Martin Skegg, co-founders of Sunday School Wines and Alt Wine Fest. Her message read “Hey! Let’s Collab!” Mallory and Martin, always gratuitous and kind, replied, “Let’s do it!”

In the Beginning: Alt Wine Fest

Both Mallory and I grew up in religious homes seeking “something else” when wine found us. We laughed hard realizing how much we had in common. Says Mallory, “For me, it started 15 years ago when the owner of a neighborhood dive bar (that happened to serve fine wine) insisted on pouring me a glass of wine through an aerator…The idea of Alt Wine Fest developed while working in a bottle shop. The only people consistently excited about Oregon Pinot Noir were out-of-towners. Local customers were looking for something different from elsewhere. When I introduced Oregon’s other varieties to locals, they got so excited and were surprised these wines were from this neck of the woods.”

The Mingling of the Minds

It took a minor miracle for Monday Mingler to come together. We were full speed ahead, amazed it happening so naturally. Travel Dundee sponsored it, The Dundee Hotel furnished the space, along with Wooden Heart Pizza, who also supplied food.

Each winemaker was paired with a local artisan. Yvette Clark, owner of Wooden Heart Pizza, is an exceptional visionary and not one to shy away from any idea. She donated her patio and never missed a beat, even rearranging furniture to support the Mingler. Guests sipped on local wine, perused art and enjoyed live music while socializing before the conference. It was the perfect way to break the ice and calm any nervous pre-conference jitters.

The Conference

I felt overwhelmed with anxiety and excitement walking into my first Women in Wine conference. Never before had I had been in a room with so many women, all there for the same purpose: to learn, grow and be encouraged. This year’s theme was RISE: regenerate, invest, support and empower. As a participant, I heard many wonderful speakers and storytellers… but, at the end of the day, it all comes down to community.

Today, I find it hard to believe wine industry standards still lend themselves to men. Mallory recalls, “A winemaker recently shared how someone at a tasting asked her, “Can we speak to the winemaker,” assuming she wasn’t because she was a woman. I mean, still? Really?” That is why events like Alt Wine Fest, the Monday Mingler and Women in Wine are so important. We need to represent women in every angle of the wine industry.

Unity

Imposter syndrome is something I continue to struggle with– some days are harder than others. However, it helps to be surrounded by the right people, those always willing to lend a helping hand, encouraging words or a go-get ‘em shove in the right direction. Without Women in Wine, I would not be where I am today. I hope to continue extending my gratitude for the encouragement of other women wine industry professionals.

Learn more by visiting: altwinefest.com and womeninwineoregon.com.

Andrea Jacoby OShell has been in the wine industry for over a decade first discovering her love of wine at a small neighborhood wine shop in Miamisburg, Ohio. She also discovered her love of writing during that time by writing and publishing background guides for the International Model United Nations Organization. She moved to Oregon in 2015 where her wine journey continued. She resides in southern Oregon and currently works for a small wine distributor. She also achieved her WSET level III with merit in 2021. In her spare time, you can usually find her meandering through old East Medford with her two dogs, Teddy and Luna.