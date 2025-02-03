November 29, 2024

Celebration and Reflection

Balancing cherished customs with fresh experiences

By Michele Francisco

December is a time for celebration but also reflection. We honor traditions and family this month. Some customs, centuries old, help mark the annual passage of time. These rituals connect us with our past. Others embody the present– and may never become yearly routines. I practice a combination of new and old… maybe you do, too.

I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with delicious food and drink, as well as time with family and friends. Many of you probably attended the festive wine events held before and after the holiday. A decades-long tradition, the two weekends serve as Oregon’s final significant celebration of the year.

My partner and I flew to Los Angeles to celebrate the holiday with my family. Before moving to Oregon, I spent most Thanksgivings this way. Reviving an established tradition made our celebration much more poignant and memorable.

As for the new? We’re shaking things up and spending Christmas in Guatemala. While I doubt it will become a tradition, we’re looking forward to it nonetheless. The individuality of its culture, food and drink are deeply appealing, as is learning Spanish.

May your upcoming celebrations also balance cherished customs with fresh experiences. In my opinion, blending the two provides enhanced enjoyment. And, be sure they include Oregon wine.

Make your holiday planning more enjoyable by bringing a raincoat and take advantage of the slower pace within our state’s many tasting rooms. Experience a joyful, relaxing visit while stocking up on special bottles for your parties, dinner table and gifts.

My recent conversation with a winegrower underscored Oregon wine’s collective commitment to refining our craft. She reminded me how we excel at organizing tastings, along with a myriad of other educational opportunities. These events expand our industry’s shared knowledge. Together, we continue raising our quality– with spectacular results.

In fact, this month’s “Growing Big” story focuses on Oregon’s latest wine accolades. Whether or not the bottles you open are honored with awards, our winemakers improve their skills with each vintage. Let’s remember: exceptional wine is like an exclamation point– it elevates your experience and subsequent memories.

This holiday season, I wish you merry everything and a happy always!

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.