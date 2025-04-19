April 1, 2025

Block Party

Winery neighbors on Calkins Lane unite for an afternoon of fun

By Greg Norton

Located along a short stretch of road in Oregon’s Chehalem Mountains are outstanding wineries boosting the area’s reputation as one of the Willamette Valley’s renowned wine destinations.

On Saturday, April 5, 1-4 p.m., nine wineries on Calkins Lane celebrate their second “Block Party,” at Balsall Creek Vineyard. This event highlights the distinctive characteristics of this microregion, where over 100 acres of vines flourish in marine sedimentary soils.

Participating wineries include longtime producers along with newer establishments. (See sidebar for list.) Each winery pours two selections, allowing attendees a comprehensive taste of the area’s offerings. The event also features local cuisine alongside wine tastings.

“This is probably a project that has been thought about for a long time,” said Emily Yensen, Balsall Creek’s director of marketing and sales. “So, it felt like the right time to really do something with it.” She credits the leadership of David Adelsheim and others for driving the inaugural event last year. It proved so successful, the wineries enthusiastically committed to an annual celebration.

The topography makes Calkins Lane unique. The road rises 250 feet over its 1.5-mile stretch, and the hillside shape allows 180 degrees of sun exposure. The varied and distinct growing conditions throughout this compact area contribute to the diversity of its wines.

The Block Party supports the wider Oregon wine community by joining with nonprofit Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregón y Comunidad / Hispanic Association of the Wine Industry in Oregon and the Community, or AHIVOY. A portion of ticket sales supports the organization’s objective to empower Oregon’s vineyard stewards through education, cultivating a brighter future and superior wine.

Calkins Lane’s location in the heart of Oregon’s wine country makes it an accessible tasting destination. The area is bordered by the Chehalem Mountains, Dundee Hills and Ribbon Ridge, allowing visitors access to many acclaimed wines within a concentrated area.

In Balsall Creek’s new tasting room, Yensen reports, “People always ask, ‘Oh, where should we go next?’ It’s a great location to be able to know that we’re sending people to other really good spots very close by.”

CALKINS LANE BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, April 5, 1-4 p.m.

Balsall Creek Vineyard

18430 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

$65 ($40 for winery members with code)

exploretock.com/balsallcreek/event/530788/calkins-lane-block-party

Calkin Lane Block Party Wineries

Adelsheim Vineyard

Anacréon Winery

Arborbrook Vineyards

Arlyn Vineyard

Bacus Vineyards

Balsall Creek Vineyard

de Lancellotti Family Vineyards

Haakon / Lenai Winery

Lachini Vineyards

Greg Norton is a freelance writer in the Pacific Northwest with a broad background in non-profit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the level two award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in a tasting room or wine bar near West Linn, where he lives. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.