March 2, 2026

Be More

Oregon wine businesses believe in B Corp standards

By Greg Norton

The list of Oregon wineries and wine-related companies certified as B Corps continues growing, contributing to the collective influence of nearly 10,000 companies in over 100 countries that believe business can be a force for good. The certification distinguishes itself by focusing on how a wine business operates rather than solely on its agricultural practices.

Certified B Corps demonstrate a commitment to aligning purpose with profits by undergoing a rigorous, independent review conducted by B Lab Global. The evaluation areas, known as impact topics, range from climate care and social justice to governance and stakeholder relations. After years of review and rising concerns about greenwashing, B Lab recently introduced new certification standards and a revised scoring system.

March is B Corp Month, an annual global celebration aimed at raising awareness of B Corps and how they differ from other businesses. Locally, the public is invited to attend B Bash on March 19 at Wieden+Kennedy in Portland.

IN THE DNA

Adelsheim Vineyard in Newberg is the latest addition to the dozen Oregon vintners certified as B Corps. Over its 50-year history, the industry pioneer has achieved several sustainability certifications, including LIVE and Salmon Safe.

“That is sort of baked into who we are,” notes CEO Rob Alstrin. “It’s about betterment for the world and people, as well as running a business trying to do good.”

Alstrin relied on the expertise of team members who had guided other companies through the demanding certification process. “These passionate people said, ‘Let's look at it and hold ourselves accountable by at least doing the assessment,’” he recalls. They soon realized Adelsheim already met many of the requirements. “At that point, it was about documenting the work and having it formally certified, which we did,” Alstrin reports. “Now it’s just documenting it and having someone certify it, which we did.”

A HIGHER STANDARD

Early last year, Dr. Bronner’s, a leading natural soap brand, announced plans to drop its B Corp certification. The company pointed to what it described as weak standards that allowed some companies, particularly large multinationals, to appear more ethical than their actual business practices. By midyear, more than 30 B Corps had signed an open letter to B Lab Global expressing concerns they believed placed “the very mission of B Lab and the integrity and relevance of B Corp Certification at risk.”

Ongoing improvement through goal setting, audits and recertification is central to the B Corp ethos. That same commitment to self-examination prompted B Lab to conduct a multiyear review of its certification requirements. The seventh revision in B Lab’s 19-year history is now set to take effect.

Previously, companies could achieve certification by earning at least 80 points across five areas. Critics that approach allowed a business to qualify by excelling in some categories while neglecting others. Under the revised standard, companies must meet minimum requirements across seven categories and demonstrate continuous improvement through more rigorous goal tracking and assessment.

B Corps motivate and support each other through local networks. B Local PDX works with existing and aspiring B Corps in Oregon and southwest Washington. Executive director, Wesley Griffin, endorses the new standards. “By implementing minimum obligations across each category, consumers can be confident that every single B Corp has met these requirements,” he shares.

“Standards now place greater emphasis on human rights. There’s also a requirement for collective action and a stronger focus on achieving a more circular economy. Additional measurements have been introduced as our understanding of the climate crisis continues to evolve,” Griffin says.

No certification system is perfect, but it is critical that B Corp certification remains a meaningful guide for consumers seeking products made with ethical and sustainable practices. “I think B Lab has worked to make this movement global and accessible while also striving to keep it rigorous and trustworthy,” adds Griffin.

COMMITTED TO IMPROVEMENT

“B Corp is clearly entering a new phase with higher standards and evolving expectations,” Alstrin observes. “Even though we were only recently certified, we’ve already begun preparing for recertification, which is still a few years away.”

He sees the process as an opportunity rather than a burden. “There’s always more we can accomplish, but the more we hold ourselves accountable, the more we learn and the better we can continue to improve.”

Oregon’s Certified B Corporation Wine Businesses

A to Z Wineworks-2014

Adelsheim Vineyard-2025

Brooks Wine-2019

Chehalem Winery-2018

Erath Winery-2025

Et Fille Wines-2022

REX HILL Vineyards-2014

Sokol Blosser Winery-2015

Soter Vineyards-2024

Stoller Family Estate-2017

Union Wine Co.-2024

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery-2015

Revino-2025 (refillable glass bottle supplier)

Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in a tasting room or wine bar near West Linn, where he lives. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.