January 1, 2025

Awards and Accolades

Cheers to 2024’s deserved selections

Oregon Wine Symposium

Vineyard Excellence Awards > Rudy Chavez, Anderson Family Vineyard; and Ivan George, Montinore Estate.

Founders Award > David Adelsheim, Adelsheim Vineyards.

Outstanding Industry Leadership Awards > Miguel Lopez, Red Dirt Labor.

Industry Partner Award > Jerry McGinn (posthumously), McGinn’s Russell Street Wine Merchants.

Lifetime Achievement Award > Eugenia Keegan, Jackson Family Wines.

Oregon Wine Board

New Executive Director: Gina Bianco; New Board Chair: Dr. Greg Jones; New Board Directors: Anna Maria Ponzi, Linfield University; Austin Kraemer, Kraemer Farms; and Adam Ramirez, Coventry Vale Winery.

Oregon Winegrowers Association

Oregon Wine Leadership Award > State Representative David Gomberg

Wine Business Monthly

Wine Industry Leaders Awards: Bold Business Leaders > Laurent Montalieu, NW Wine Company & Hyland Vineyards; and Elizabeth "Libby" Spencer, Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Connecting with Consumers > André Hueston Mack, Mouton Noir Wines.

Regional Evangelists > Sean Sullivan, Northwest Wine Report.

Champions of Educational Access > Stephanie Mitchell, Linfield University; and Anna Maria Ponzi, Linfield University.

Winemaking Mavens > Kim Bellingar, Bellingar Estates.

The Oregonian

Top Workplaces > Stoller Wine Group.

LIVE

Excellence in Sustainability Award > Left Coast Estate.

Salmon Safe Hero of Salmon Award > WillaKenzie Estate.

¡Salud!

¡Salud! The Oregon Pinot Noir Auction raised $1.4 million to provide health care services for vineyard stewards and their families.

Legacy Winemaker Award > Grace Evenstad, Domaine Serene.

Wine Industry Advisor

Most Inspiring People > Aaron Lieberman, Iris Vineyards; Sam Parra, PARRA Wines; and André Hueston Mack, Mouton Noir Wines.

Portland Business Journal

Women of Influence Award > Jessica Mozeico, Et Fille Winery.

Joan Austin Woman of Impact Award > Susan Sokol Blosser, Sokol Blosser Winery.

Wine Enthusiast

Future 40 > Mimi Casteel, Hope Well Wine; Kelsey Albro Itämeri, itä Wines; Brooke Delmas Robertson, Delmas Wine; Sofia Torres-McKay, Cramoisi Vineyard; Cyler and Taralyn Varnum, Varnum Vintners.

Top 100 Best Buys > No. 1) King Estate 2022 Inscription Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley. No. 10) Amalie Robert 2022 Book Club White Wine, Willamette Valley. No. 64) Erath 2022 Resplendent Pinot Noir Oregon. No. 73) Portlandia 2022 Pinot Gris, Oregon.

Top 100 Cellar Selections > No. 4) The Eyrie Vineyard 2019 South Block Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills. No. 20) Sleight of Hand 2021 Off He Goes Block 50 Les Collines Vineyard Syrah, Walla Walla Valley. No. 24) Cayuse 2021 Cailloux Vineyard Syrah, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater. No. 34) Day Wines 2021 Belle Pente Vineyard Chardonnay, Yamhill-Carlton. No. 40) Holocene 2023 Aureolin Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills. No. 55) Aubaine 2022 Joie Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills. No. 65) Evening Land 2022 La Source Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills. No. 66) Soter Vineyards 2021 Mineral Springs Ranch Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton. No. 92) Quady North 2019 Cabernet Franc, Applegate Valley.

The Enthusiast 100 > No. 1) ROCO Winery 2013 RMS Brut Delayed Disgorgement 10 Year Sparkling Wine, Willamette Valley. No. 32) CHO Wines 2018 Blanc de Noirs Sparkling Pinot Noir, Laurelwood District. No. 36) Corollary Wines 2019 X Omni Blanc des Blanc Sparkling Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills. No. 40) Domaine Serene 2015 Vintage Brut Sparkling, Dundee Hills. No. 60) Abeja 2022 Skysill Vineyard Chardonnay, Walla Walla Valley. No. 71) Irvine & Roberts 2018 Blanc de Blancs Chardonnay, Rogue Valley.

Decanter Magazine

World Wine Awards > Platinum Award > Audeant Wines 2021 Luminous Hills Pinot Noir (94 points). Gold Awards > Doubleback 2021 Estate Reserve Walla Walla Valley Red Blend (95 points). Domaine Serene NV Evenstad Reserve Brut (96 points). Domaine Serene 2021 Aspect Dundee Hils Chardonnay (96 points). Dundee Hills. Domaine Serene 2021 Two Barns Dundee Hills Pinot Noir (95 points). Domaine Serene 2021 Fleur De Lis Dundee Hills Pinot Noir (95 points). Domaine Divio 2021 Willamette Valley Chardonnay (95 points). Domaine Divio 2021 Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noir (95 points). Bledsoe Family Winery 2021 Walla Walla Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (95 points).

Top 50 Best US Wines > No. 1) Abbott Claim 2021 Due North Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton. No. 13) Arteberry Maresh 2022 Weber Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills. No. 15) Martin Woods 2022 The Rocks Syrah, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater. No. 18) Walter Scott 2022 X Novo Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills. No. 22) Hundred Suns 2022 Own-Rooted Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley. No. 24) The Eyrie Vineyards 2019 South Block Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills. No. 29) Ambar Estate 2022 Lustral Estate Chardonnay, Dundee Hills. No. 34) Bethel Heights 2022 Casteel Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills. No. 37) Cristom Vineyards 2022 Louise Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills. No. 38) Cadence 2023 Coccinelle Bis Vineyard Syrah, Walla Walla Valley. No. 48) Delmas 2021 Viognier, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater.

Wine Spectator

Top 100 Wines > No. 6) Drouhin Oregon Roserock 2022 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills; No. 17) Bledsoe Family 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley; No. 23) Figgins, 2020 Estate Red Wine, Walla Walla Valley; No. 34) Bergström 2022 La Spirale Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge; No. 47) Bethel Heights 2022 Estate Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills; No. 52) Lavinea 2022 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills; No. 74) Domaine Roy & Fils 2022 Incline Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills.

San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Rosé Sweepstake Winner > The Four Graces 2022 Willamette Valley Rosé.

Double Gold Winners > Amaterra 2021 Gregory Ranch Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton. Amaterra 2021 Hirschy Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton. Belle Fiore 2020 Barbera, Rogue Valley. Bluebird Hill Cellars 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley. Cliff Creek Cellars 2019 Claret, Rogue Valley. College Cellars of Walla Walla 2019 Clarke Vineyard Malbec, Walla Walla Valley. DANCIN 2021 Pique Vineyard Sangiovese, Rogue Valley. Deuce Cellars 2017 Syrah, Walla Walla Valley. Fences 2022 Semillon, Applegate Valley. King Estate 2022 Artisan Series Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley. Knudsen Vineyards 2021 Family Series Chardonnay, Dundee Hills. L'Ecole No 41 2021 Perigee Estate Seven Hills Vineyard Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley. Padigan Wines 2021 Estate Reserve Chardonnay, Rogue Valley. Quady North Winery 2019 Maes Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Applegate Valley. Rellik Winery NV Three Eyed Raven Lot 4 Red Blend, Applegate Valley. Rellik Winery 2022 Viognier, Applegate Valley. Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2021 Estate Selection Syrah, Umpqua Valley. Schmidt Family Vineyards 2021 Reserve Syrah, Applegate Valley. Schultz Glory Oaks 2022 Shepherd Vineyard Syrah, Applegate Valley. Zerba Cellars 2020 Cabernet Franc, Walla Walla Valley. Zerba Cellars 2020 Zinfandel, Walla Walla Valley.

Linfield University

Evenstad Center for Wine Education > New Permanent Director Maria Ponzi.

Willamette: The Pinot Noir Auction

Annual event generated nearly $600,000 in donations.

Barrel Full of Money

Annual fundraiser raised over $130,000 in donations for Blue Mountain Action Council.

James Beard Awards

Outstanding Restaurant Award > Langbaan, Portland. Best Northwest and Pacific Chef Award > Gregory Gourdet, kann, Portland.