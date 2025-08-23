August 1, 2025

August 2025 Cellar Selects: An Assemblage of Aromatic Whites

Add these wines to your summer drinking list

King Estate 2023 Grüner Veltliner, Havlin Vineyard, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

With a foundation of citrus and crushed stone, heady aromas of gardenia, lemongrass and orange peel add complexity. Deftly balancing creamy depth with brisk acidity, it delivers a focused lemon curd, tart apple and kumquat profile. The clean, extended conclusion reveals layered complexity. $28

Mt. Hood Winery 2023 Riesling, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

This juicy, fruit-forward white is fragrant with Asian pear, lemongrass and ripe pear. Repeating on the palate, these flavors evolve into tangerine and green apple, presenting a refreshing mark with sweet warmth. Expect this wine to leave a lasting, memorable impression. $28

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2023 Riesling, Rogue Valley

Scents of Key lime, jasmine and chamomile hover above a slab of slate and wet stone. Lush and expressive, summer flavors of yellow peach and apricot marry with spicy ginger. Floral and vibrant, with tropical brightness and a silky texture— it’s summer in a glass. $21

Cória Estates 2024 Riesling, Willamette Valley

An elevated bouquet of fresh mandarin, mint, jasmine and Linden flower builds anticipation and suspense. Plush with nectarine, Meyer lemon and green apple, each sip finishes with tea-like tones and a nutty warmth. This Riesling is radiant and evolving with distinct character. $28

Foris Vineyards 2022 Dry Gewürztraminer, Rogue Valley

Ultra-aromatic with abundant jasmine, honeysuckle and orange blossom, it’s reminiscent of a California summer. Crisp and dry, white tea, pear, chamomile and ginger dance across the tongue. This delicate wine expertly combines structure, spice and a lingering floral lift. $17

St. Innocent Winery 2023 Riesling, Temperance Hill Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

This site-driven Riesling introduces mineral scents of wet stone and fresh rain united by Granny Smith apple. Tart, mouthwatering tension is charged with lime zest, tart citrus and playful Sour Patch Kids candy. Crisp and expressive, a subtle honeyed warmth rounds out the long finish. $32

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2023 Green Lizard Grüner Veltliner, Umpqua Valley

Zippy aromas of lime, crab apple and citrus peel unfold over a core of lemongrass and white ginger. Generous and complex, it balances crispness with structure, while hints of unripe apricots are joined by bruised crab apple and tangy lime zest. Fresh and weighty, anticipate a long, minerally finale. $39

Mt. Hood Winery 2022 Gewürztraminer, Van Horn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

Orange zest, mango and Elderflower burst from the glass, backed by a whisper of allspice. On the palate, lemon curd, sunquat and white ginger culminate in a clean, juicy conclusion with tropical depth. This vibrant, spicy white is ideal for warm-weather sipping. $28

Sokol Blosser 2024 Estate Müller-Thurgau, Dundee Hills

Bright and tropical, the nose bursts with kiwi, mango and jasmine, slowly revealing white tea over a base of wet river rocks. This lively, delicate white wine has lift and freshness, displaying mouthwatering flavors of apricot, satsuma and mango. $35

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2023 Dry Gewürztraminer, Tualatin Hills

Fragrant with lychee, gardenia and Sweet alyssum, this expressive wine skillfully wraps citrus and nutmeg spice over a floral frame. Vibrant and focused, flavors of Meyer lemon and starfruit combine with a candied ginger kick on the extended finish. $40

39 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.