August 1, 2024

August 2024 Cellar Selects: Aromatic Elegance

Add these wines to your summer drinking list

Teutonic Wine Co. 2023 Gewürztraminer, Crow Valley Vineyard, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

A delightful mix of both sweet and floral: fragrant gardenias and warm peach cobbler mingle with candied and fresh oranges. The wine opens with the bittersweet taste of orange peel. The initial zestiness is balanced by honeystick while elderflower contributes complexity. A touch of ginger beer supplies a spicy twist, rounding out the palate with a refreshing kick and lasting impression. $28

Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery 2022 Grüner Veltliner, Fox Hollow Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

The nose presents an intriguing blend of earthy and floral notes. Honeysuckle blossoms introduce sweetness while lemongrass adds citrusy brightness. Hints of sawdust lend a rustic undertone. Honeydew melon and cantaloupe enhance the fruit-forward flavor profile. Tart quince, followed by zesty Meyer lemon and Mexican lime citrus notes, leads to a refreshing, balanced acidity invigorating the palate. $28

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2022 Dry Gewürztraminer, Tualatin Hills

Old vines make for an enticing blend of intriguing scents. Wet stone, spicy ginger and ripe apricots present a stimulating introduction. Traces of sawdust evoke an earthy, woodiness complemented by zesty notes of candied ginger. Flavors of juicy pears and peaches connect with allspice and nutmeg, enhancing complexity. Lemongrass and Meyer lemon deliver bright tartness. Find a harmony of fruit, spice and citrus with each sip. $39

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2023 Estate Riesling, Eola-Amity Hills

Scents reminiscent of fresh rain summon a clean, invigorating freshness, while lemongrass lends an herbaceous touch. Lemon bars, cotton candy and honeysuckle lead to a delicate aromatic sweetness. Each taste delivers a vivacious citrusy experience with lemon curd, Key lime pie and lemon zest. The overall flavor profile, tart and mouthwatering, invigorates the palate. $35

Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery 2022 Dry Riesling, Fox Hollow Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

The aromas are bright and invigorating, with prominent citrus and mineral notes. Lemongrass, lime zest and orange blossoms join fresh rain and crushed stone. Each sip begins with tart limes and lime zest. Asian pears contribute a subtle sweetness and crisp texture, while hints of Smarties candies add a playful, tangy note. The overall flavor profile is mouthwatering with bright acidity, keeping the palate lively. $28

Airlie Winery 2023 Müller Thurgau, Willamette Valley

Dominated by an aromatic mineral presence of gravel dust, slate plus fresh rain, ginger exudes warmth while woodbine elevates the bouquet. Abundant citrus flavors of lemon zest, Meyer lemons and Mandarinquat find a harmonious balance between tart and sweet notes. Vibrant, tropical pineapple further awakens the palate. The minerality re-emerges, producing a clean, crisp conclusion. $20

Mt. Hood Winery 2023 Estate Riesling, Columbia Gorge

Whimsical aromas of cotton candy join fragrant orange blossoms and sun-ripened honeydew. The taste of lemon bars adds a sweet, tangy complexity while melon supplies a juicy fruitiness. Guava and nectarine contribute tropical and stone fruit flavors. Sweeter notes are balanced by a bright acidity, enlivening– and delighting– the palate. $28

Yamhill Valley Vineyards 2016 Riesling, McMinnville

Led by strong mineral and citrus aromas, petrol marries with fresh rain and gravel dust for a unique earthiness. Lime zest is complemented by a hint of sea air. The old vines deliver a mouthwatering citrus experience. Tart lime zest, tangy lemons, herbaceous lemongrass and slightly sweet Key limes, marked by abundant minerality, end in a crisp, clean, lingering finish. $28

37 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.



