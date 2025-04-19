April 1, 2025

April 2025 Cellar Selects: A Passel of Pinots

OWP panel shares its favorite submissions

Björnson Vineyard 2022 #21003 Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills (panel pick)

Alluring scents of spices and tobacco join wisps of smoke in this barrel-selected Pinot Noir representing the entire vineyard. Flavors of black cherry, raspberry and strawberry deliver a quintessential expression of the vintage. Lean and balanced, with a bright finish, it tantalizes with each taste. $50

Foris Vineyards 2018 Cedar Ranch Vineyard Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

Herbaceous aromas of thyme and sage blend beautifully with tobacco, damp forest and fresh plum. With each sip, cranberry, raspberry and candied apple dance across the tongue. The flavors deepen with air, followed by rich earthiness and a bright, tenacious finale. $30

King Estate Winery 2023 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A captivating nose of graphite, rose, cedar, cassis and blackberry suggests familiar and unexpected pleasures. Berry flavors of blackcap raspberry and blueberry marry the aromatic notes. Integrated vanilla and oak, coupled with sweet fruit, are balanced by tannins. $30

St. Innocent Winery 2023 Villages Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

The nose, initially tickled by classic aromas of earth and forest floor, evolves into savory spices over time. The palate gushes with tart cranberry and ripe black cherry while presenting both hefty structure and bright acidity. Sweet berries supply extra balance and weight. $28

Ricochet Wine Company 2022 Holmes Gap Vineyard Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

This wine seduces with intriguing scents of boysenberry, hibiscus, cassis and cloves. Titillating red fruit flavors of cranberry, raspberry and cherry unite with savory, herbaceous notes. Bold structure binds everything together, leading to a lengthy, memorable conclusion. $65

Domaine 524 2022 Cuvée Marie-Claude Prophet Vineyard Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Tart aromas of pomegranate and cranberry quickly join sweet cherry and bubblegum in this distinct Pinot Noir. Equally compelling and enveloping, it bursts with flavors of ripe berries, including strawberry, blackberry and caneberries. Robust structure forms a persistent, lingering finale. $55

Cowin Family 2021 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Violets, spices cherries and candied apple aromas leap from the glass. Mouthwatering acidity introduces a pleasant, succulence of preserved fruit and Jolly Rancher candy. This Pinot effortlessly walks the line between balanced and sweet, with enduring fruit flavors that beg for another sip. $65

62 wines evaluated

Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers.

