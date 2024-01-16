April 1, 2024

April 2024 Cellar Selects: Pinot-a-Go-Go

These wines are sure to put a spring in your step

Adega Vineyard 2021 Old Vine Pommard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains (panel pick)

Aromas of dried cranberries and red licorice intertwine with floral notes of roses and violets. Blackcap raspberries and tayberries are balanced by warm baking spices and earthy mushrooms. A symphony of invigorating flavors begins with spicy Aleppo pepper, evolving into tart cranberries, tayberries, cherry cola and red cherries. Baking spices linger on the conclusion. $45

Six Peaks 2021 Laurelwood Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Immerse yourself in a captivating bouquet of anise and red cherries, accompanied by sweet black cherries and red currants. Indulge in the sumptuous flavors of red and sweet cherries, reminiscent of cherry pie filling. Tart pomegranates and raspberries stimulate, while subtle hints of blueberries and rosemary supply a refreshing twist. A creamy richness of milk chocolate adds a touch of indulgence. $40

Pallino Cellars 2021 Pheasant Hill Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Embark on a sensory journey with savory fresh rosemary and eucalyptus aromas, followed by ripe red cherries. Succulent Marionberries dance across the taste buds, accompanied by the essence of rosemary oil, contributing depth and complexity, enhancing the wine’s velvety character with each sip. Its pleasant body and lip-smacking finish deliver a memorable, satisfying tasting experience. $40

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2021 Bernau Estate Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

A complex bouquet of baking spices and cloves prompts thoughts of festive gatherings. Hints of tobacco and succulent mushrooms add intrigue, joining vibrant flavors of red currants and red cherries. Cloves and anise add warm, rich complexity to a well-structured palate while sweet red licorice, cedar and vanilla persist on the tongue after each sip. $79

Torii Mor Winery 2021 Select Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Delight in scents of red licorice and red cherries, evoking memories of childhood treats. Robust notes of forest floor mingle with warm baking spices, leading to layered flavors of tangy sour cherries, cranberries and raspberries, along with indulgent cherry pie filling. Balanced structure and richness present bourbon-soaked cherries and red licorice with a spicy finish, adding intrigue and sophistication to the wine. $49

ROCO Winery 2021 Private Stash #18 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Alluring aromas of raspberry and cherry cola combine with refreshing menthol. Cedar and sandalwood add sophistication, while forest floor invites a connection to nature. On the palate, indulge in the juicy sweetness of Bing cherries, plums and cherry cola, balanced by tart cranberries. The journey concludes with a long, satisfying finish, and lingering notes of cherry cola and aromatic spices leave an impression of richness and depth. $110

Van Duzer Vineyards 2021 Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Dive into a charming bouquet of freshly picked raspberries, accented by warm baking spices. Damp forest floor and dried leaves transport you to a woodland sanctuary, while strawberries and cream add a touch of indulgence. Tangy rhubarb and mulberries lend tartness, balanced by ripe red cherries. Cardamom and vanilla contribute depth and complexity while hints of cherry licorice dance in the background, tantalizing the senses. $40

Et Fille Wines 2021 Heredity Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Plunge into this wine’s floral elegance of blooming violets and fragrant lavender mingle with ripe blueberries. Earthy, savory notes combine with the richness of Mexican chocolate. The palate unfolds with juicy Marionberries, blueberries and Bing cherries, balanced by the woody essence of cedar and sandalwood. Light and ethereal, this wine possesses a gentle, airy texture, inviting contemplation and appreciation. $48

Cardwell Hill Cellars 2022 Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Initially, woodsy aromas of sandalwood and cedar greet the senses, followed closely by tart cranberries. Repeating on the palate, the wine evolves into a delightful abundance of cherry: lollipop, cola, red and sour, along with a burst of tart cranberries. Well-integrated acidity ensures a pleasurable balance with graceful, lasting flavors and an enduring finish. $28

34 Wines Evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com. Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.